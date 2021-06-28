River City Roundup

The Fourth is strong in this roundup. There are fireworks and celebrations in Henrico, Chesterfield and Petersburg. If you’re looking for a more mellow atmosphere to contemplate the notion of freedom, the Library of Virginia has original copies of the state constitution and a panel discussion on tap. In the West End, outdoor movies continue with a superhero sequel. In the city proper, Plunky & Oneness perform an outdoor concert on the eve of the holiday. Enjoy the week and go fourth!

After a two-year hiatus, Henrico County’s free Red, White and Lights event returns to the Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park on Sunday, July 4. Beginning at 4 p.m., enjoy family entertainment including local favorite Jonathan Austin (aka Jonathan the Juggler), Miss Sheri the Clown and Uncle Sam on Stilts. Food trucks will also be on hand. Bring the lawn chairs and/or blanket, as the evening concludes with a Richmond Symphony concert featuring a laser light show finale. After the year we’ve had, this is one event that symbolizes the light at the end of the tunnel. Read more about the Richmond Symphony in our recent article.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

“Looking Back, Looking Forward,” at the Library of Virginia this Thursday, July 1, at 3:30 p.m., celebrates the 50th anniversary of the most current iteration of the commonwealth’s constitution. The event, held in the library’s lecture hall, will feature a panel discussion with University of Richmond professor Henry L. Chambers Jr.; law student Catherine Ward; and Brian Cannon, director of campaigns for the Institute for Political Innovation, as they reflect on social progress enabled by the constitution and the work left to do. The discussion will be moderated by A.E. Dick Howard, a constitutional scholar and law professor at the University of Virginia who helped draft this version of the document. Also at the event: original copies of Virginia constitutions from 1776, 1869, 1902 and 1971. The event is free, but registration is required.

—Rodrigo Arriaza, Staff Writer/Assistant Editor

Celebrate Independence Day in historical style at Pamplin Historical Park & the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet President George Washington and hear members of the Hanover Independent Company of 1775 share how civilians supported American patriots, and British forces, during the Revolutionary War. Discover true stories about American Doughboys (soldiers) who fought in World War I, told by one of their own. Try your hand at 19th-century games, tour the Breakthrough Battlefield or take part in a concluding ceremony complete with cannon-fire salute. Admission to the family-friendly event is free for children under age 6 and $8 to $15 for others.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Fireworks and the Deloreans will take you back to the 1980s on Sunday when Chesterfield County celebrates Independence Day with a July 4 celebration at the fairgrounds. The Deloreans, a Virginia Beach-based band, feature multiple lead singers taking on the personas and hits of various ’80s musical icons. They’ll hit the stage at 6:15 p.m. Fireworks go up after the sun goes down, with the display accompanied by patriotic tunes. There are also DJs to entertain you before the band performs, and entertainment for kids, too. Leave the pooch, coolers, glass and alcoholic beverages at home. No tents, canopies or fireworks, either.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

If you’re missing your regular dose of local jazz band Plunky & Oneness since their porch concert series ended, there’s another chance to hear the horn of J. Plunky Branch this week. The band is playing outside the Military Retirees Club on Sledd Street on Saturday, July 3, at 6 p.m. Inside, veteran sound provider DJ Stormin Norman plays the hits. Wearing a mask and something red, white or blue is suggested. Tickets are $20 to $25.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors.