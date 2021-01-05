River City Roundup

Happy New Year! This week we have some events to help you start 2021 off right: a much-needed blood drive at the Richmond Raceway Complex, a chance to discard that ol’ Tannenbaum, new exhibitions at Reynolds Gallery and hot tamales at a pop-up restaurant in Hatch Kitchen.

Roll up Your Sleeve

Want to start the new year with a good deed? Consider a blood donation on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at the Richmond Raceway Complex as it hosts a blood drive with the American Red Cross of Virginia. There is a critical need for blood due to the pandemic, which has led to a decrease in donors and in blood drives nationwide. Pandemic safety precautions are being followed, with all donors required to wear a mask. All blood donations are also being tested for COVID-19 antibodies, with results available in one to two weeks. Donors must be in good health and feeling well, be at least 16 years old (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and not have donated blood in the previous 56 days. Register online — use the code “race” in the “Find a Blood Drive” field on the homepage — and to save time, complete a RapidPass, a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire, before you arrive. And if you can’t make it on Jan. 6, search for other opportunities to donate online.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Shred in the New Year

If you’re looking to declutter in the new year, you’re in luck. The city of Richmond will hold its 13th annual “Bring One for the Chipper” recycling event on Saturday, Jan. 9, where city workers will recycle Christmas trees and up to five boxes of paper documents for residents. City dwellers can bring their evergreens to the event or drop them off ahead of time at the East Richmond Road Convenience Center (3800 E. Richmond Road). Other eligible items include computer parts, phones and other electronics, as well as herbicides, oil-based paints and pesticides such as bug spray and rodent poison. The free event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road. Proof of city residency is required.

—Rodrigo Arriaza, Staff Writer/Assistant Editor

Nature and Nurture

Reynolds Gallery greets the new year of renewed possibilities with two exhibitions opening Jan. 8 and running through Feb. 20: Eva Rocha’s “Mothering, I,” and a seven-person group show, “Surroundings.” Rocha uses black thread on raw canvas to depict characteristics of motherhood. The recent death of Rocha’s mother inspired this work that is derived from her youthful interpretations of her mother and women of their village using thread, hair or plant fibers pulled off a leaf to make pictures on the ground. The artists of “Surroundings,” among them Andrea Donnelly, Alex Katz and Sally Mann, present scenes of the natural world — the mother of us all — through varying styles and media.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Tamales for Two

Grab a quarantine friend, roommate or partner for tamales for two, a feast of six homemade tamales — cochinita pibil (braised pork shoulder) or pollo en salsa verde flavors — complete with sides and a double dose of horchata beverages from Sincero. On Saturday, Jan. 9, the almost-2-year-old pop-up specializing in authentic Mexican fare will take over the Hatch Cafe kitchen from 1 to 5 p.m. The event marks the beginning of a series of Saturday appearances throughout the month, with different menus dropping each week. Located inside the commissary kitchen and food incubator Hatch Kitchen, 2601 Maury St., Building 2, the cafe has been hosting pop-ups from food trucks and other nomadic culinary concepts. Online preorders are encouraged.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Another Suggestion

Beginning today, Jan. 5, and throughout the month of January, Historic St. John’s Church Foundation and Richmond National Battlefield Park will commemorate Benedict Arnold’s 1718 raid on Richmond through a series of free online programs on the groups’ Facebook pages and YouTube channels.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.