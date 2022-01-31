River City Roundup

Tomorrow marks the start of Black History Month, an annual observance that traces its origins to the 1920s and the work of Virginia-born scholar Carter G. Woodson. There’s a party for a magazine named in his honor at Common House this week, as well as a virtual event highlighting the efforts of two African American newspaper professionals. Also on tap, a mix of hip-hop and bluegrass and a play about a game that’s more than a game. Have a great week!

A celebration of online publication Carter magazine takes place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Common House Richmond. The event also marks the opening of a monthlong exhibition at Common House, featuring photos from Carter founder Queon Martin (pictured above). The occasion features performances from rapper Chance Fischer and Rodney “The Soul Singer” Stith. The publication is named for Virginia scholar Carter G. Woodson, who in 1926 developed Negro History Week, which evolved into today’s Black History Month. Reservations are required.

Richmond’s most prolific journalistic agitator, Richmond Free Press founder and publisher Ray Boone, died in 2014, a little more than two years before Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. Boone, who came to Richmond in 1965 as editor of the Richmond Afro-American, didn’t get to cover and contextualize what happened over the next four years, which ended with thousands jamming Richmond’s streets to call for social justice and the toppling of Confederate monuments — but his spirit lives on. The Virginia Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists is hosting a virtual ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 3, to honor the late Boone and his wife, Jean, who continues to publish the Free Press. The Boones are recipients of the 2020 George Mason Award. Tickets to the livestreamed event are $10.

If you’ve never heard hip-hop blended with bluegrass, now’s your chance to experience it from an Emmy-nominated band. On Friday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m., Gangstagrass will take the stage at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education in Chester. I first discovered the group when they performed on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” last summer, and I was blown away by how well they combine two genres of music that on the surface appear to be polar opposites. Fans of the FX series “Justified” are familiar with their work, as Gangstagrass created the theme song, “Long Hard Times to Come.” Tickets start at $20.

Sit in on a marathon Monopoly game party that’s much more than fun and games at the Chamberlayne Actors Theatre’s presentation of “A Hotel on Marvin Gardens,” onstage at Dogtown Dance Theatre Feb. 4-6 and Feb. 11-12. During an annual April Fool’s Day game hosted by the owner of a magazine devoted to “self-help, self-promotion and self-gratification,” the game players — all employees of the magazine — find themselves engaged in a real-life struggle for power mirroring their Monopoly game tactics. Directed by Amber dePass with Kyle Billeter, Liv Meredith, Joshua Mullins, Crystal Oakely and Aaron Willoughby. Tickets are $20 to $24.

There’s a critical need for blood, and you can help by setting up a donation. All it takes is a visit to the American Red Cross donation website. Enter your ZIP code, and it will find upcoming drives up to 50 miles away so you can reserve a time. Earn some karma points, and if you donate by Jan. 31, you’re entered for a chance to win round-trip air fare to Los Angeles and two tickets to the Super Bowl.

Other Suggestions

Comedian Mark Viera comes to the recently renovated Funny Bone Feb. 4-5.

comes to the recently renovated Funny Bone Feb. 4-5. “Amanda,” a locally shot indie film about love, art and relationships, screens at Movieland at Boulevard Square on Saturday, Feb. 5.

