River City Roundup

It’s the first week of February, a month for lovers, including lovers of African American history. In the days ahead, “A Soldier’s Play” continues at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, Firehouse Theatre hosts a tribute to jazz pioneer Charles Mingus, and a homegrown comic artist talks about his new book. Enjoy!

Set in the 1940s at an Army camp in Louisiana, “A Soldier’s Play” centers on issues that are still relevant today. First performed in 1981 and made into a feature film in 1984, the show was recently on Broadway and is expected to become a limited TV series. The story depicts the complex relationships among African American soldiers in the shadow of white supremacy and segregation. The play continues its run at Swift Creek Mill Theatre through March 4. Tickets are $30.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Randall Monroe, author of the “xkcd” webcomic and a graduate of Midlothian’s Clover Hill High School, will chat online with the Chesterfield County Public Library at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, about his new book, “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” In it, Munroe attempts to answer bizarre questions such as, “What would happen if you rode a fire pole from the moon to the Earth?” Online registration for the hourlong free discussion is required.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Cairo-based music multihyphenate Nadah el Shazly brings her stylings to the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. Using combinations of the traditional and the innovative, el Shazly describes a sonic landscape that invites exploration of time and space. Within her magic mixture is an open invitation to the unusual. Hearing is believing. The grooving is free.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Say “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat” and hello to an evening of jazz for a worthy cause at the Mingus Awareness Project ALS Benefit Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Firehouse Theatre. Performers include Adam Hopkins’ Schoolwork, the Doug Richards Orchestra, and Michael Hawkins and the Brotherhood. The performance is in memory of jazz great Charles Mingus, who battled Lou Gehrig’s disease (aka amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS) and died in 1979. The progressive disorder impacts muscle control, robbing people of bodily functions; it’s always fatal, and there’s no cure. Admission is $20 to $30 and benefits the ALS Association, which helps people with ALS and their families.

—Tharon Giddens, Copy Editor-at-large

Other Suggestions

“How Black Mothers Say I Love You,” presented by the Richmond Triangle Players, runs Feb. 1-25 at the Robert B. Moss Theatre.

Akoma de Gado presents the dance and rhythm performance “African Thread, American Tread” at the Henrico Theatre on Feb. 4.

The Richmond Symphony performs “Classic Hollywood Love Songs” at Dominion Energy Center on Feb. 4.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.