River City Roundup

February may be the shortest month, but it’s long on interesting activities: A new play from Firehouse Theatre, a retro-futuristic exhibition at the Science Museum of Virginia, a pottery pop-up with bagels and more await in the days ahead. Enjoy!

Now in its 30th season, Firehouse Theatre remains one of Richmond’s best venues for new and emerging stage shows. It carries on the tradition with “Memories of Overdevelopment,” a world premiere written by Caridad Svich and directed by Nathaniel Shaw. The play, performed by two actors, focuses on a documentarian as they interview eight subjects who share their experiences living under dictatorships and address themes of fascism, immigration, political resistance and more. The show opens in previews on Wednesday, Feb. 7, and runs until Feb. 25. Tickets are $35.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

If you’re new-ish in town, you may not know the versatile blues/rock interpretations of Richmonder singer-songwriter Janet Martin. She can pack a world of experience into a tune because she’s been there and back and made music about it. Martin has traveled the country and Europe, too, but she’ll be right here at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, at Carytown cabaret listening space Reveler Experiences. Tickets are $15.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

If the vessel your meal is served in sparks as much joy as the food itself, this event is for you. On Saturday, Feb. 10, home-goods purveyors and Asheville, North Carolina-based artists East Fork Pottery are heading to Richmond for a pop-up at Na Nin’s warehouse boasting some serious deals. The double-header event features ticketed early-access entry on Friday that has already sold out, but on Saturday, entry is free, and the fun kicks off at 10 a.m. with appearances from Sunday Bagel and Blanchard’s Coffee.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

I’m fond of novels about Victorian characters who jaunt off in zeppelins to solve mysteries using steam-powered gizmos, so I’m excited about “Discover Steampunk,” a traveling exhibition opening Feb. 10 at the Science Museum of Virginia. It uses steampunk’s retro-futuristic vibe to present the work of writers and inventors including H.G. Wells, Jules Verne, Isaac Singer and George Eastman and teach STEAM topics through interactive exhibits, artistry and historic artifacts. I’m hoping for plenty of clockwork gadgets and difference engines. Free with museum admission.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

Celebrate queer expression and creativity in the Richmond community at the Big Gay Market this Sunday, Feb. 11, at Diversity Richmond. The event, organized by Dayum This Is My Jam’s TransJam Events and previously held at Lakeside Farmers’ Market, pledges to be “Better, Safer and more inclusive” than ever before. From noon to 4 p.m., check out dozens of LGBTQ+ makers, artists, farmers and growers at Diversity’s indoor event hall, plus RVA Community Fridges, live music from DJ Bear Bonez, and food from Tiny Vegan and The Black Taco.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

