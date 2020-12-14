River City Roundup

The holiday spirit can’t be canceled, as proven by the number of online events marking the season. To get you in the mood, consider a virtual wine tasting, then tour seldom seen rooms of The Branch Museum of Architecture & Design. Afterward, Virginia Rep’s “Santa’s Enchanted Workshop” is ready and waiting. A documentary about former judge Robert R. Merhige centers on a man who made tough decisions in difficult times, a task many of us are facing this year.

“The Judge — Character. Cases. Courage,” a documentary by the Richmond-based American Documentary Film Fund about U.S. federal Eastern District court judge Robert R. Merhige Jr., airs at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, on VPM PBS (WCVE), followed by a repeat at 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, on VPM Plus (WCVW). Merhige’s controversial decisions ranged from the admission of women to the University of Virginia; a $13.2 million judgement against Allied Chemical Corp. for poisoning the James River with Kepone; the approval of the reorganization of A.H. Robins Co., creating a $3.2 billion trust fund to compensate Dalkon Shield claimants; and, most roiling, rulings in favor of Richmond public school desegregation through mass busing.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The holidays are here, and while spending time with friends, family and co-workers may be virtual or socially distanced, we can still celebrate together. Secco Wine Bar owners Julia Battaglini and Dave Martin are getting in the spirit the way they know best — with a soiree of hand-selected wines and accoutrements. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, cheesemonger Sara Adduci will join the duo for a night of sips and noshes. During the hour-long Zoom party, learn a little, eat a little and explore cheeses from Virginia, France, Holland and Spain, paired with wine selections from Secco. Tickets are $50 and include a tasting kit of four 4-ounce wine samples, cheeses and snacks.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Bid a fit ending to a pandemic year by partaking in a virtual 5K, Sports Backers’ So Long 2020. Move yourself — you can run or walk — 3.1 miles on New Year’s Eve, but register first and earn yourself a T-shirt with a humorous message for your efforts. The event costs $17; register by midnight on Dec. 31.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

A mere 101 years ago, as the Roaring ’20s were beginning to boom, the Branch family celebrated Christmas in their Tudor Revival mansion on Monument Avenue for the first time. This year, that house — now The Branch Museum of Architecture & Design — will host a celebration of the holiday season in a live broadcast on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Join Branch family descendants for a virtual tour through the house, designed by architect John Russell Pope, to rooms not usually seen by the public as they share stories about the family’s holidays there; bid on auction items and view confections from the museum’s gingerbread design competition. Access to The Branch Holiday Celebration is $25; party boxes from A Sharper Palate or a bottle of wine are offered for an additional charge.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Virginia Repertory Theatre made the decision to end live performances of its holiday play, “Santa’s Enchanted Workshop,” but the show will go on — on demand. A recording of the show, about a pair of kids whose doubts surrounding Santa are erased after meeting a man named Nick at a gas station, is available through Dec. 31. The show is $15 plus fees and runs for about an hour. The cast includes a ragdoll that dances, a singing robot and a villain billed as one the “silliest you’ll ever see.”

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

