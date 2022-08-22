River City Roundup

Summer is coming to a close, but there are still chances to take advantage of the warm temperatures at outdoor events such as a block party for pets at the Richmond Animal League; a celebration of Latin culture in Ashland; crabs, beer and music on Brown’s Island; and the Chesterfield County Fair. Enjoy your week!

Bring your furry friends and your family to the Richmond Animal League’s annual RAL Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a tail-wagging good time. The free family- and dog-friendly event at 11401 International Drive features music by Shawn & Terrance, food trucks, pet-centric vendors, adorable pets, and games for people and pets. You won’t want to miss the grand reveal at the end of the evening, when RAL presents the pups and kittens who’ve won spots on the 2023 RAL calendar. There’s still time to enter your furry friend and vote.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Editor

As part of Ashland’s Fourth Fridays celebration of the arts, on Friday, Aug. 26, candy store Los Regios Dulceria y Neveria will host a Latin American cultural celebration on the Town Hall lawn. Los Regios opened in April at 109 S. Washington Highway, offering ice cream, breads, pastries, custom cakes, balloon bouquets, pinatas and 50 flavors of ice pops. Shop owner Teresa Lopez de Ocanas will host live music, artists, food vendors and dancers, including Panamanian folk group Tradiciones Panamenas. Additional Fourth Fridays events will take place along the town’s streets from 5 to 8 p.m., including sidewalk sales, art exhibits and outdoor dining.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

When is it time to leave your dream job? When your dream changes. That’s what local artist Tyler Meacham found out when she left a career at Disney to pursue her musical interests. She talked with Richmond magazine about making that move recently. See for yourself how things are working out when Meacham opens for Virginia-based pop artist Zach Benson at The Camel on Friday, Aug 26. Tickets are $10.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Artspace premieres its 33rd season on Friday, Aug. 26, with solo shows by four artists and the dedication of the Elisabeth Flynn-Chapman Gallery with an exhibit of her architectural photography titled “Reflections.” The artist, a longtime supporter of the gallery, will be present at the 7 p.m. dedication on opening night. The companion shows include Scott McCarney’s “Table to Wall,” books and photography; Margaret Buchanan’s “The Quiet,” paintings of spaces awaiting activity, or the aftermath; and “Prayer Books,” pertaining to solitude, paint, plaster, ink and graphite.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The quirk factor is always elevated at the Chesterfield County Fair, and this year is no exception. The fair opens Friday, Aug. 26, and the attractions include a comedy hypnotist, Brad Matchett, and his “Agricadabra” agriculture magic show, and also his comedy hypnosis show (next to 4-H poultry, according to the fairgrounds map). There are also pig races, camel and pony rides, and chainsaw art. Standard fair fare is there, too, including rides, music, arts, crafts and exhibitions. The fair continues through Saturday, Sept. 3, at the fairgrounds in Chesterfield.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Bushels of crabs, plenty of local suds and tunes by hometown favorite Butcher Brown — on Saturday, Aug. 27, Crabs and Beer by the James returns. The all-day festival on Brown’s Island is the perfect way to bid farewell to the summer season. The third annual event is rain or shine, and attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets for the hangout by the river. Also on the bill are Legacy Band and several DJs. General admission tickets are $20, and the unlimited crab feast is $54.99.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

Author Beth Macy talks about her latest work, “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” at the Library of Virginia on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Country-western singer Darius Rucker comes to The Meadow Event Park on Saturday, Aug. 27.

