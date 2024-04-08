River City Roundup

Today in the River City, we’ll be able to view the solar eclipse with 85% coverage — the next one of this magnitude won’t occur for another 20 years, so it’s worth taking a look (with proper eye protection, of course) at one of the many viewing parties around the region. Other happenings not to be eclipsed this week include the return of the Richmond Poetry Fest, a trio of birthday parties at Triple Crossing Beer, the James River Film Festival and more. Enjoy!

Richmond may not be getting a total solar eclipse at about 3:19 p.m. today, April 8, but 85% coverage is pretty darn good. There are a few ways to catch this rare celestial event, the first viewable here since 2017 and the last one until Aug. 23, 2044. Gather at The Green outside the Science Museum of Virginia for a party from 2 to 4:30 p.m. with the Richmond Astronomical Society, cool treats and activities including pinhole camera making. For a quieter viewing, head to Virginia’s state parks, such as Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield, where the festivities start at 2 p.m. Remember: Don’t look directly at the eclipse, and make sure your eye protection isn’t damaged or expired.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Attention, cinephiles of all persuasions: The James River Film Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary, April 11-14 and April 20, lighting up screens and stages with its unusual range of movies, silent films and talkies, experimental and traditional, by filmmakers from here and diverse places, plus music both live and recorded, with events ticketed and free at various venues. Drop that remote and dive into a filmic experience like no other. I mean, there’s even a “Vampyr” in the middle of the day on Sunday, April 14.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Kicking off its second year and enticing language lovers in the region, the Richmond Poetry Fest takes place at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond April 12 and 13. The free event was founded in 2023 with a mission of honoring the local poetry community and features multiple generations of writers-in-residence at VisArts. The two-day affair is building off last year’s momentum, with workshops and special classes for attendees, numerous poetry readings and activities, and food and drink for purchase from TBT El Gallo and Dentwood Coffee Co. The event culminates with a celebration of Richmond’s first poet laureate, Roscoe Burnems.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

One thing I will always support: a weekend-long birthday celebration. From April 12-14, Triple Crossing Beer’s three locations are hosting a multiday sudsy fiesta to ring in a decade of business. A Richmond beer pioneer, the brewery solidified its success with the wildly popular Falcon Smash, the IPA that put them on the map and the perfect complement to their Neapolitan-style pizza. At Fulton find live tunes; at Foushee Street, enjoy a mystic market and appearances by Salty’s Lobster Co. and Ruby Scoops; and Midlo promises a throwback menu. Cheers!

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

They were four distinct voices, but together, The Mamas & The Papas created so many of the enduring songs from the “Summer of Love” in 1967. How they got together is the fodder of Richard Campbell’s new book, “Gettin’ Kinda Itchie: The Groups That Made The Mamas & The Papas.” Campbell, a Richmond judge and dedicated memorabilia collector, will be signing copies of his printed work at Crossroads Records at Stony Point Fashion Park on Saturday, April 13, from 1 to 3 p.m.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

