River City Roundup

There’s a lot going on in the River City this week, including a dinner to benefit Richmond Public Schools at Longoven, a lunchtime chat about skin, the return of the Ukrop’s Monument Ave 10K, “Beehive: The ’60s Musical” at the November Theatre and a bunch of dinosaurs at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Have a good one!

Restaurants are an integral part of the city’s landscape, and following the devastating fire at William Fox Elementary School in February, the team behind Scott’s Addition’s Longoven announced an ongoing dinner series that will benefit each of Richmond’s 25 public elementary schools. The inaugural dinner raised $10,000 for Fox. The second event, a family-style dinner on Tuesday, April 19, will benefit Fairfield Court Elementary, with tickets on sale now. Joining the culinary team for an Italian dinner is rising-star chef Laine Myers of the pasta-centric pop-up Oro and formerly of Nota Bene.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Humans developed sweat glands roughly 2 million years ago in East Africa to cool off the body. Sweat also cooled off our brains, allowing them to expand and grow larger. Our skin is the most underappreciated of all human organs, according to biological anthropologist and paleobiologist Nina G. Jablonski, who will discuss the biology of human skin, its functions and how skin color plays a role in how we communicate on Wednesday, April 20, at noon at the Science Museum of Virginia. The in-person lecture, “We Have Skin in the Game!” is free.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

Life-size dinosaur replicas, designed by top paleontologists, take over the Richmond Convention Center April 22-24. Jurassic Quest will place visitors right into the Mesozoic Era, with more than 80 animatronic dinosaurs that roar, move and walk around. In addition to the thunder lizards, there’s fossil digging, crafts, a baby dinosaur meet-and-greet, and dino rides. The exhibition also features models of an ancient ocean, including prehistoric sea turtles and the earliest discovered dolphins. Tickets are $22 to $36.

—Leah Hincks, Editorial Intern

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K has returned, with in-person racing along the traditional course for the first time since the pandemic began. The field is limited to about 20,000 participants, and the first wave of seeded racers is set to start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Harrison Street at Broad Street. The course ends at Franklin Street near Shafer Street. You can register right up to race time.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Don your big wig and groove to the sounds of the ’60s when Virginia Repertory Theatre presents “Beehive: The ’60s Musical” at the November Theatre. The performances are a trip back in time, featuring hit songs such as The Angels’ “My Boyfriend’s Back,” The Ronettes’ “Walking in the Rain” and The Chiffons’ “One Fine Day.” The choreography is also a blast from the past, incorporating the Jerk, the Swim and the Mashed Potato. Performances continue through May 15, and tickets are $36 to $67.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

The Valentine’s walking tours are back, with nine themed tours meandering all over town on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. The tours are led by guides who really know their stuff and are eager to share their knowledge. Tours explore the murals of Jackson Ward, the history of Church Hill, Shockoe Hill Cemetery and more. A Monument Avenue tour even incorporates augmented reality. Tickets are $20 for adults.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

Classic rock band Little Feat performs at the Dominion Energy Center Tuesday, April 19.

performs at the Dominion Energy Center Tuesday, April 19. Eleone Dance Theater visits The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Wednesday, April 20.

visits The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Wednesday, April 20. “There All Along,” a panel discussion about the hidden stories of Black people inside the White House of the Confederacy, takes place at The Valentine on Friday, April 22.

