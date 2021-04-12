River City Roundup

In the days ahead, the storied Richmond district once known as “Little Africa,” Jackson Ward, celebrates its 150th anniversary, and the words of poets with connections to Washington, D.C., are recalled at a virtual Library of Virginia event. Elsewhere, local architects discuss the influence of modernism, and the online music series Shockoe Sessions adds some art to the mix. Enjoy the week!

Indie rockers Starcoast play In Your Ear Studios’ Shockoe Sessions on April 13 for a “Believe in Love” livestream. The Virginia Beach-based band members are streaming pros, having taken to Instagram early in the pandemic for “Starcoast TV,” a mix of music, comedy and surrealism. The program will also highlight the work of Richmond artist Noah Scalin as part of a digital artwork auction running through April 16 that benefits CultureWorks’ COVID-19 Artist and Creative Workforce Relief Fund. (Donations will also be accepted during the stream.) The Shockoe Sessions livestream runs from 7 to 8 p.m.

—Chad Anderson, Copy Editor-at-Large

Join a virtual conversation with architects Burt Pinnock and Dave Johannas hosted by Modern Richmond on Wednesday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m. Pinnock, principal and chairman of the board at Baskervill, and Dave Johannas, principal of Johannas Design, will discuss the growing influence of modernism in Richmond and share their thoughts on how their architecture has helped to reshape the city skyline, along with their influences, inspirations and latest projects, with moderator Edwin Slipek.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Celebrate Jackson Ward’s 150th anniversary with an evening looking back at the district’s origins and its legacy as a cultural hub and historic African American neighborhood. “Illuminating Legacies: Giles B. Jackson Day,” organized by local nonprofit The Jxn Project, will kick off a yearlong commemoration of the ward’s sesquicentennial with a series of socially distanced outdoor stations including food trucks, art activities and a dozen projections chronicling the ward’s history. Also at the event, Mayor Levar Stoney will declare April 17 Giles B. Jackson Day in honor of the state’s first Black attorney, who was a Jackson Ward resident. The celebration will be held Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. Tours of the ward begin on the Third Street side of the Greater Richmond Convention Center, and registration is required.

—Rodrigo Arriaza, Staff Writer/Assistant Editor

In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Library of Virginia is hosting a virtual talk by poet and literary historian Kim Roberts. She’ll discuss her book “By Broad Potomac’s Shore: Great Poems From the Early Days of Our Nation’s Capital,” an anthology of works from both established and lesser-known poets living and working in the capital from 1800 to 1930. While she won’t be able to cover all 132 poets featured in the book, expect Roberts to discuss the poems of Frederick Douglass, Francis Scott Key and Walt Whitman. Part of the library’s Carole Weinstein Author Series, the free virtual event is Thursday, April 15, at 6 p.m., and registration is required.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Other Suggestions

Country artist Brad Spivey plays outdoors at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen April 17.

plays outdoors at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen April 17. The Young Adult Virginia Authors Award is presented via a virtual pajama party April 17.

