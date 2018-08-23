× Expand Illustration by Victoria Borges

All the world’s a stage,” wrote William Shakespeare, and you’ll certainly find your fair share of stages in Richmond. The city’s theaters present a range of performances designed for audiences young and old. William Anderson, a veteran Richmond actor and a teacher at School of Performing Arts in the Richmond Community (SPARC), has performed in more than 15 productions at Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn. He’s played parts in kiddie classics “The Frog Prince” and “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” and in new favorites like “Akeelah and the Bee,” keeping children in Richmond entertained since 2011. Anderson shares some secrets for a successful family theater experience.

Gauge the Age

The first step is to determine whether your child is old enough to take in a live play. “It really depends on your child, and you know him or her best,” Anderson says. “Can your child sit still for an hour, and will live action hold their attention?” On its website, Virginia Rep’s Children’s Theatre offers this tip in addition to its list of this season’s kid-friendly plays: “Most shows last about an hour, and children 3 and up will enjoy the costumes and music, even if they don’t completely follow the story line.” Our eldest son, David, was a preschooler, almost 3 years old, when we took him to Willow Lawn for his first play, “The Little Engine That Could.” He loved pointing out different props he saw onstage — “Look, train!” — and the show wrapped up before he had time to get squirmy.

Be Prepared

Read up on the play — its story line and main themes, especially — before you go. Check the theater’s website for a quick rundown, or call the venue for more information. You’ll want to be prepared for your tot to interrogate you before, during and after the performance. “I know from personal experience that kids go into the shows with questions, and they leave with even more questions. So look it up beforehand so you can discuss it with your child,” says Anderson. Before we took David to see “Little Engine,” we adapted the classic story into his bedtime routine. We read a book about the tenacious little engine’s adventures together before tucking him in to sleep.

Play Along

If your family play experience goes well and your child seems interested, why not invite them to get in on the action? Acting is a fun activity for artistically inclined young ones, and it can be therapeutic, too, helping kids explore a range of emotions in a healthy way. Being cast in a play could also boost your child’s social skills, and the whole family can take part in helping them practice their lines at home. Check with any theaters in your community about auditions.

SPARC offers a variety of classes for young people who love the performing arts. Anderson teaches musical theater to kids between first and fourth grades, a position he’s held for a year and a half. “I try to show kids that performing is fun, but there is a technical aspect to it, too,”he says.

Mind the Message

Like the fairy tales and beloved stories some plays are based on, many children’s plays deliver a moral message. When we read “Little Engine” with David, we highlighted a big lesson the story was trying to teach: Try your best to reach your goals and dreams, and never give up, even if you don’t think you can do it at first. The play reiterated that message on stage, with the cheery actors driving the point home for young attendees.

“Not every show that a child will see is solely for entertainment,” says Anderson. “It’s a learning experience, [teaching] an important message in the show.” Children’s natural curiosity can help them understand concepts depicted in performances, and possibly retain what they learn, he adds.

“[Children’s] minds are growing every day, they absorb so much, so you want to expose them to something that has a great message at that age.”