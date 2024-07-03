Intern-al Hires

× Expand Jim Norwood, 79, in Naborforce’s Scott’s Addition headquarters

Jim Norwood’s history with Naborforce goes back five years. The senior resource company hired Norwood as one of its first “Nabors” to assist and connect socially with older adults in the region, which he’s done since 2019. In his newest role with the company, though, it might seem like he’s starting over.

As half of the inaugural class of Naborforce’s Golden Interns, he’s higher on the corporate ladder than ever, helping Naborforce in its mission to aid those in need, especially older adults. “Basically, it’s a very simple scope: Our Nabors provide a safe, secure, joy-filled visit to mostly seniors in need,” Norwood says. “We do not do anything related to medical care — we’re strictly companions.”

Naborforce offers hourly pricing and monthly plans. Workers are vetted through an interview and criminal and driving record background checks.

Naborforce founder and CEO Paige Wilson asked Norwood to be the first Golden Intern because of his time as a Nabor and his background as a business consultant. Norwood’s responsibilities include mentoring new Nabors, interviewing Richmond-area applicants and attending corporate meetings. “They’re mentoring us,” Wilson says of the interns. With 72% of Nabors older than 50, Wilson wanted to tap into “the life wisdom and the experience” of her employees.

× Expand Frances Smith, 70, one of two Naborforce interns

Frances Smith, the program’s other intern, joined Naborforce in 2022 and became an intern in December 2023. Smith came to Naborforce after, like many people at or nearing retirement age, searching for opportunities to stay active. “This offered a little bit more of something that was anchored to a growing organization and gives you some side income,” Smith says.

The difference between a Nabor and a Golden Intern is that “you’re sitting at the corporate table,” according to Smith. She and Norwood are involved in administrative work and planning rather than the day-to-day client work Nabors perform. They work in the office two days a week, about five hours each day. This schedule allows them to continue accepting clients as Nabors if they choose.

The interns bring skills and networks to the role that ultimately help Naborforce reach new clients. Smith’s experience with local sports, especially pickleball, frequently places her in front of older adults. Through those connections, she recruits new Nabors from the sports community and her local parks and recreation association.

Smith’s interest in an increased role with Naborforce comes after a career of helping young people as an educator. Smith sees similarities between the changing care she would give students over many years and the kinds of adaptations seniors make as they age.

The Golden Intern program gives employees like Norwood and Smith a chance to further prove that the aging process doesn’t have to involve general solutions such as assisted living facilities; sometimes, a friend is all that’s needed. “It’s about providing that helping hand, Smith says. “I think that’s something everybody needs.”