Those tall poles visible from Interstate 195 along Westwood Avenue that have been teasing motorists for months herald the arrival of Topgolf, a sports and entertainment venue that promises to add a jolt of excitement to an industrial section of Henrico County.

During a groundbreaking last fall, Henrico officials touted the project as a highlight of the year and a sign of revitalization to come. “The county has been looking at the Westwood area for a long time from a planning perspective,” says Joseph Emerson, the county’s planning director. “We’ve always felt it has great potential.” Emerson notes that the area is strategically located for a mixed-use, “living-working community.”

Slated for completion this fall, Topgolf’s 48,000-square-foot facility will contain three levels with 72 hitting bays, rooftop terraces where guests can order food and drinks, and a private event space, company officials say. It will be the fourth Topgolf in Virginia, joining others in Alexandria, Loudoun County and Virginia Beach.

A similar venue, called Drive Shack, plans to open late this summer in Goochland County, west of Short Pump Town Center.