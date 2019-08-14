Teeing Up

Topgolf in Henrico is slated for completion this fall

Those tall poles visible from Interstate 195 along Westwood Avenue that have been teasing motorists for months herald the arrival of Topgolf, a sports and entertainment venue that promises to add a jolt of excitement to an industrial section of Henrico County.

During a groundbreaking last fall, Henrico officials touted the project as a highlight of the year and a sign of revitalization to come. “The county has been looking at the Westwood area for a long time from a planning perspective,” says Joseph Emerson, the county’s planning director. “We’ve always felt it has great potential.” Emerson notes that the area is strategically located for a mixed-use, “living-working community.”

Slated for completion this fall, Topgolf’s 48,000-square-foot facility will contain three levels with 72 hitting bays, rooftop terraces where guests can order food and drinks, and a private event space, company officials say. It will be the fourth Topgolf in Virginia, joining others in Alexandria, Loudoun County and Virginia Beach.

A similar venue, called Drive Shack, plans to open late this summer in Goochland County, west of Short Pump Town Center.

