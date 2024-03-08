Summer and Day Camps

× Expand Kids explore nature at Maymont summer camps. (Photo courtesy Maymont)

* = Day camp or day-camp option offered

*Brilliant Summer at St. Catherine’s Coed offerings include Young Explorers for age 4 to rising first graders, Exploration camps for second through 12th graders and Sports camps for first through 12th graders. 2024 info on website. 6001 Grove Ave., 804-888-7401, or st.catherines.org/summer.

*Camp Blue Sky at LeafSpring Schools Hosts different themed weeks throughout the summer. Pick your weeks or register for a whole summer of fun. Open to kids ages 5-13 and offers visual arts, sports, swimming, field trips and more. Five locations (The Boulders, Charter Colony, Hanover, Three Chopt and Wyndham), 4551 Cox Road, Suite 310, Glen Allen (corporate office), 804-747-5900, leafspringschool.com/programs.

*Camp Ganim Day camp for ages 2-5. Offers opportunities to interact with nature, plus swimming, music and art. 5403 Monument Ave., 804-285-6500 or weinsteinjcc.org.

*Camp Hilbert From morning flagpole assembly to canoeing on beautiful Lake Rosalie, campers (grades K-8) enjoy a range of activities. 2240 Maidens Road, Goochland, 804-545-8612 or weinsteinjcc.org.

*Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Camps focused on nature, history, outdoor adventure, therapeutic recreation and traditional camps for ages 5-15. 804-748-1623 or chesterfield.gov/parks.

*Collegiate Summer Quest More than 200 camps, from sports to academic enrichment, for 4-year-olds to adults. June 10 to Aug. 16. Info on website. 103 N. Mooreland Road, 804-665-1750 or collegiate-va.org.

*Cub Scout Day Camp For Cub Scouts and their siblings in grades one through five. Activities include archery, fishing and more. Multiple locations in the Richmond-Petersburg area. 804-355-4306 or hovc.org.

*Hanover County Parks and Recreation Camps for elementary- and middle-school-age children. 804-365-7150 or hanovercounty.gov/149/parks-recreation.

*Henrico County Recreation and Parks Programs including performing arts, visual arts, nature and sports camps. 804-501-7275 or henrico.us/rec.

*Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Programs including sports, performance and visual arts, nature and general camp fun. 804-646-5733 or rva.gov/parks-recreation.

*St. Christopher’s Summer Saints Program A variety of half-day and full-day specialty, athletic, academic and day camps for boys and girls ages 4-18. June 10-Aug. 9. 711 St. Christopher’s Road, 804-282-3185, ext. 2389, or stchristophers.com/summer/summer-saints.

*St. Margaret’s School Summer on the River Camp Campers enjoy the science and poetry of the river. Four camps, June 24, July 8, July 15 and July 22. 444 S. Water Lane, Tappahannock, 804-443-3357 or sms.org/camps.

*Specialty Camps For grades K-8, these include sports, art, science and leadership. 5403 Monument Ave., 804-285-6500 or weinsteinjcc.org.

*The Steward Summer Experience More than 100 camps for grades JK-12, including academics, arts, innovation and sports. 40th anniversary. Full-day or half-day options. 11600 Gayton Road, 804-740-3394 or stewardschool.org/summer.

*Trinity Summer Discovery Program Weekly day camps in sports, music, art and academic enrichment (grades 3-12). 3850 Pittaway Drive, 804-272-5864 or trinityes.org/summer.

*YMCA Camp Thunderbird Activities such as music, zip lining, boating and more. The Every Buddy program is available for children with diverse abilities. Ages 8-16. 9300 Shawonodasee Road, Chesterfield, 804-748-6714 or ymcarichmond.org/locations/camp-thunderbird.

*YMCA of Greater Richmond Branch locations offer full-day camps, specialty and sports camps for ages 2-13. 804-649-9622 or ymcarichmond.org/camp.

Religious

*Camp Hanover Day and overnight sessions for elementary, middle and high school youth with a Christian focus. 3163 Parsleys Mill Road, Mechanicsville, 804-779-2811 or camphanover.org.

*CharacterWorks Day camps in musical theater for ages 6-18. Programs offer lessons in theater production, performance and more. 2216 Perl Road, 804-306-9159 or cworkstheater.org.

Oak Hill Christian Camp A fun, safe experience for campers from kindergarten to college. 8451 Oak Hill Camp Road, Mechanicsville, 804-779-3050 or oakhillcamp.org.

Westview on the James Methodist overnight summer camps for ages 7-15 and Adventure Camp programs for ages 14-16. 1231 West View Road, Goochland, 804-457-4210 or westviewonthejames.org.

Special Interests

*ArtHaus Summer Camps [Tentative] Ages 4-16. Explore clay, paint, mixed media and more. 1811 Huguenot Road, Suite 303, Midlothian, 804-897-4278 or arthausrichmond.com.

*ArtVenture Summer Camp Young people make art with some of Richmond’s most talented artists. Visual Arts Center of Richmond classes for ages 5-14. 1812 W. Main St., 804-353-0094 or visarts.org.

*Aspire Dance Academy Fun daytime dance camps, no experience necessary. Programming includes Princess and Young Knights Week for ages 3-5, LEAP! Dance Camp for ages 5-7 and #StarInTheMaking for ages 8-11. For experienced dancers ages 10-and-up, there’s Ballet Boot Camp and Dance Focus Weeks. Evening classes available. 1903 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot, 804-938-3243 or aspiretodance.com.

*Bella Ballerina Chesterfield Storybook and fairytale-themed dance classes for ages 3-8. June 3 to Aug. 16. See website for details. 13924 Hull Street Road N., Midlothian, 804-601-6993 or bellaballerinachesterfield.com.

*Camp Half-Blood At this camp for grades 2-8, kids explore the myths of different cultures around the globe. From the story of Zeus to tales of Eastern deities, children are transported to a world of imagination. June 24 to July 19 in Forest Hill Park. 929-397-9393 or mythikcamps.com/camp-half-blood.

*The Carmel School Summer programs for pre-K through middle school students. Session topics include reading comprehension, STEAM-related instruction and art. 9020 Jericho Road, Ruther Glen, 804-448-3288 or thecarmelschool.org.

*Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia Summer Camps Archaeology Camp for ages 8-14 at Historic Trinity Church, Heritage Crafts and Games Camp for ages 8-14 and Historic Crafts and Trades Camp for children ages 8-14. Castlewood, 1011 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield, 804-751-4946 or chesterfieldhistory.com.

*Chess RVA Chess Camp Chess RVA teaches your child how to play chess and become a better player. Playing chess helps kids think more clearly and improves math and reading skills. Elementary and middle school-aged kids. Specifics on website. 11600 Gayton Road, 804-464-1628 or chessrva.com.

*Club SciKidz/Tech Scientific STEM-related camps in science and technology and the arts for pre-K through eighth graders. June 10-Aug. 2. Specifics on website. Locations in Chesterfield and Henrico, 804-548-4787 or clubscikidzrva.com.

*CodeVA’s Eureka Workshop Offers arts-integrated summer camps, a robotics team and other out-of-school programs. 300 E. Broad St., 804-727-9817 or codevirginia.org.

*Critter Camp Ages 6-13 who love animals will find many programs to choose from at the Richmond SPCA. 2519 Hermitage Road, 804-521-1327 or richmondspca.org/camp.

*CSz Comedy Camps for Kidz Day camps on improvisation and collaboration, basic acting, and sketches for rising second to 12th graders. 8906-H W. Broad St., 804-266-9377 or cszrichmond.com/comedy-camps.

*The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen Summer camps and art programs allow children’s curiosity to flourish as they create art in a variety of media. Summer and private classes are also available. 2880 Mountain Road, 804-261-2787 or artsglenallen.com.

*Encore Studio Instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop and acro, among other activities. Ages 3-18. Weeklong camps, eight-week instructional sessions and weekly workshops. 15584 Westchester Commons Way, 804-794-2646 or encorestudio.com.

*GreenSpring Summer Music Institutes Instruction in a variety of instruments for ages 8-18 at all skill levels. July 15-19 and July 22-26. 4101 Grove Ave., 804-353-7001 or greenspringmusic.org/summer.

*Guardian Christian Academy Weekly themes include sports, outdoor adventures and academics. 6851 Courthouse Road, 804-715-3210 or gcakids.com.

*Kids’ and Teens’ Camps at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Cross-cultural learning, fun and creative projects. Five-day camps are offered weekly for ages 5-17. Dates forthcoming. 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., 804-340-1405 or vmfa.museum.

*Knights of Summer Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School summer camps for age 3 through fifth grade include STEAM skills, crafts, sports, cooking and more. 2501 Academy Road, Powhatan, 804-598-4211 or bshknights.org.

*Latin Ballet of Virginia Arts in Education Summer Day Camp helps students connect dance forms to language and culture. Full day and half-day camps. July 31-Aug. 4. The Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., 804-356-3876 or latinballet.com/camp.

*Marianne Kelley’s School of Dance Camps with dancing instruction for ages 3 and up. 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 115, 804-292-5917 or mksdance.com.

*Maymont Summer Camps Outdoor adventures, games, crafts and more for preschool to eighth graders. 2201 Shields Lake Drive, 804-358-7166, ext. 304, or maymont.org/summer-camps.

*MSiC Camp Innovation Immersive classes teach STEM skills for rising fourth through ninth graders. Campers engage in design and build activities, hands-on experiments and other thought-provoking projects. MathScience Innovation Center, 1211 Porter St., mymsic.org.

*The Music Tree Three one-week summer camps for ages 6-13 include various musical activities and conclude with a performance. 3046 Stony Point Road, 804-571-1973 or themusictreeschool.com.

*Richmond Academy of Ballet Classes and camps for all ages and abilities, including Story Book Ballet Camp for ages 3-5 and Ballet Arts Camp for ages 6-10. 413-C Branchway Road, North Chesterfield, 804-601-3024 or raballet.com.

*Richmond Debate Institute Offering transformative summer camp experiences for students ages 10-16 at VCU, including overnight stays. Participants explore history, government and social issues, culminating in a debate tournament and awards ceremony. Overnight and day camps for ages 10-16, see website for details. VCU School of Business, 301 W. Main St., 917-691-2956 or richmonddebate.com/overnight-summer-camp.

*School of Rock Jam out on guitar, bass, keys or drums, work on vocal skills, or explore songwriting. Ages 5-18, no experience needed. Seven unique camps, June 3-Aug. 9, short week July 4. 4300 Pouncey Tract Road, Suite G, Glen Allen, 804-212-3900 or schoolofrock.com/shortpump.

*Science Museum of Virginia Nine one-week STEM-related summer programs for students in grades one through six. 2500 W. Broad St., 804-864-1400 or smv.org.

*Spacebomb Music Camp Immersive music camp focused on writing, creation, arrangement, rehearsal, recording and production of original music in a professional studio. Extremely limited availability. Three different weeks geared towards teens will be available in July, see website for details. 106 S. Robinson St., 804-216-6144 or spacebombstudios.com/camps.

*SPARC (School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community) Performing arts programs including Bravo camps (rising 4-12 graders), SPARCLERS and Mini Camps (pre-K to rising third graders), Focus in Film Camp (rising 6-8 graders), Broadway Blast (rising 4-7 graders), August Adventure (rising 1-8 graders), Backstage Camp (rising 4-12 graders) and Out Loud (rising 8-12 graders). Various locations and dates. 804-353-3393 or sparcrichmond.org/summer.

*STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Discovery Academy A day camp designed to spark curiosity and new ideas for kids in kindergarten through junior high school. St. Edward Epiphany, 10701 W. Huguenot Road, 804-944-0929 or steamda.com/ric-summer-schedule.

*Summer Safari Junior (ages 6-9) and Senior (ages 10-13) day camps held at the Metro Richmond Zoo. Held June-early August, see website for camp dates. 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley, 804-739-5666 or metrorichmondzoo.com.

*Summer Spectacular Camps Programs held at St. Michael’s Episcopal School teach STEAM concepts including coding and engineering, sports, baking and outdoor activities. Half-day and full-day options for ages 4-14. 10510 Hobby Hill Road, 804-272-3514 or stmschool.net.

*Summer Theatre Camp Performance camps and workshop camps held at Swift Creek Mill Theatre for grades 5-12. 17401 U.S. Route 1, South Chesterfield, 804-748-5203 or swiftcreekmill.com.

*Virginia Repertory Theatre Theater and performance camps with instruction from artists and educators. Spring Break Camp (K-5) April 1-5. Multiple two-week programs available for grades 1-12 June 3-Aug. 18. 2024 information on website. Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education, 4204 Hermitage Road, 804-282-2620 or va-rep.org/camps.

Special Needs

*Camp Baker Camp sessions for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities ages 6 and up. 7600 Beach Road, Chesterfield, 804-665-1272 or soar365.org.

Comfort Zone Camp Free, year-round bereavement camps for ages 7-17. 804-377-3430 or comfortzonecamp.org.

*The New Community School Small classes for academic growth, college prep instruction, health and wellness, driver education, and more for middle and high school students with dyslexia and related learning differences. June 17-28 and July 8-19. 4211 Hermitage Road, 804-266-2494 or tncs.org/academics/summer.

*St. Joseph’s Villa All-day recreational services for children with autism and developmental disabilities and a therapeutic day treatment summer program. 8000 Brook Road, 804-553-3241 or neverstopbelieving.org.

*Voices Together Safe and structured day camp for children on the autism spectrum in grades K-8. Indoor and outdoor activities. 5403 Monument Ave., 804-285-6500 or weinsteinjcc.org.

Sports

*Benedictine College Preparatory Summer camps (basketball, wrestling, football and soccer) for boys grades 5-9. 12829 River Road, 804-708-9610 or benedictinecollegeprep.org.

*Bogey’s Sports Park Junior golf camps (ages 6-13) every summer. 1675 Ashland Road, 804-784-1544 or bogeyssportspark.com.

*Golf Camp at Magnolia Green Golf Club Full-day and half-day camps for ages 4-17 with coach Leighann Albaugh. One-week summer camp sessions. 7001 Awesome Drive, Moseley, 804-639-5701 or magnoliagreengolfclub.com.

*Own Touch Soccer/Futsal A different soccer and futsal camp each week for beginner, intermediate and advanced soccer players of all ages. First camp is June 3. 2101 Maywill St., 804-774-1390 or owntouchcentral.com.

*Passages Adventure Camp Day camps include climbing, kayaking, zip lining, river swims, mountain biking and more. All gear provided. Ages 5-17, June 10-Aug. 16. 804-897-8283, ext. 310, or passagesrva.com.

*The Riding School at James River Equestrian Center English horseback riding lessons ages 6 and older. Beginners, intermediate. June 10, June 24, July 8, July 22, Aug 5. 414 Huguenot Trail, Midlothian 804-594-0760 or jamesriverridingschool.com/summer-camp.

*Richmond Ice Zone Basic skating skills camp. Ages 5-12. 636 Johnston-Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-378-7465 or richmondskating.com.

*Richmond Kickers Soccer Camps Day camps for all levels, ages 5-19. 2024 info on website. 804-644-5425 or richmondkickersyouth.com/camps.

*Richmond Strikers Soccer Camps For the first time, the Strikers are hosting Inter Academy Camps in June with coaches from Italy teaching world-renowned training methods. Soccer camps for all ages and levels of play are offered through the summer. Striker Park, 4801 Pouncey Tract Road, 804-288-4625 or richmondstrikers.com/camps.

*Richmond Traditional Martial Arts The summer program develops self-defense and anti-bullying strategies, promoting self-confidence in kids of all ages and levels. 9140 Dickey Drive, Mechanicsville, 804-730-0905 or rtmaonline.com.

*Richmond Volleyball Club Volleyball camps for all skill levels. Ages 7-18. 2921 Byrdhill Road, Henrico, and 200 Karl Linn Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-358-3000 or rvc.net.

*Riverside Outfitters Day camps focus on outdoor adventure for ages 6-16. 6836 Old Westham Road, 804-560-0068 or riversideoutfitters.net.

*Robins Junior Golf Summer golf camp held at Independence Golf Club with half-day and day options. Ages 5-14. 600 Founders Bridge Blvd., Midlothian, 804-601-8612 or independencegolfclub.com.

*Saint Gertrude High School Summer camps (volleyball, basketball, field hockey and softball) for rising fifth-ninth grade girls. 12829 River Road, 804-708-9610 or saintgertrude.org.

*SkateNation Plus Full or half-day camp. Aug. 5-9. Basic skating lessons, hockey and figure skating. Eight-week sessions. All ages. 4350 Pouncey Tract Road, 804-364-1477 or richmondskating.com.

*Sports Center of Richmond (SCOR) Full-day and half-day sports and soccer camps for ages 3-13. 1385 Overbrook Road, 804-257-7267 or scor-richmond.com.

*Tall Cedars Farm Equestrian day and half-day camps for all levels. June 10-Aug. 2. 11353 Rocky Ridge Road, Glen Allen, 804-357-4231 or tallcedarsfarm.org.

*University of Richmond Spiders Sports Camps A range of camps, including baseball, football, basketball and field hockey, for ages 5-17. richmondspiderscamps.com.

*VCU Sports Camps Tennis, STEM, and sports camps. 1200 W. Broad St., 804-613-8751 or mfyc.vcu.edu.

*Virginia Outside Mountain biking (ages 8-14), fishing (ages 6-14), fly fishing (ages 9-14), kayak touring and fishing (ages 10-15), and outside adventure (ages 9-14) camps. June 10-Aug. 16. 804-272-6362 or virginiaoutside.com.

Updated February 2024. To suggest an update to this listing, contact clairef [at] richmag [dot] com.