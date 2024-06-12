Spin Your Wheels

× Expand Illustration courtesy Aimee Lyn Burns

An organization that grew out of pandemic frustration is expanding its reach.

Launched by River City Roller Derby participant, coach and referee Aimee Lyn Burns in July 2021, RVA Roll Patrol was a way for Burns to connect with derby buddies by posting meetup times via Instagram. Now, the group seeks to share the love of being on wheels with anyone, from rookies to those reengaging in a beloved childhood activity.

“In the pandemic, roller-skating became really popular again,” Burns says. “Skating outside is dangerous [because of uneven terrain], but it’s possible for all ages, all abilities, all curiosities. One of the amazing things about [skating] is that people who don’t have an ideal body type for a certain sport can do it.”

The first Roll Patrol meetup was in July 2021, when 15 skaters cruised through the city’s Fan neighborhood. In the four years since, Burns has offered sessions on learning the basics and improving existing skills via “office hours” and community coaching, where more experienced skaters can work with those still learning. Popular locations also include City Stadium, Byrd Park and the Virginia Capital Trail, the 51.7-mile paved thoroughfare that winds along state Route 5 between Richmond and Williamsburg.

In 2023, Burns began skating clinics along the Capital Trail, which trail administrators were happy to see. “[Burns] started tagging us on Instagram when [skaters] were on the trail,” says Cyndee Dragoo, communications and development manager for the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. “We knew the skating community was underrepresented on the trail and wanted to reach out to them. Many people still consider [the Capital Trail] as a bike trail, but it’s for everybody.”

Under the tagline “Rollin’ on the River,” the foundation and RVA Roll Patrol joined forces to host meetups on Wednesdays in March and April. The two-hour sessions started with an hour of instruction, then the group got moving.

“Aimee’s whole goal is to teach people to skate confidently outdoors,” Dragoo says. “There are people who are really great skaters, others who aren’t quite as advanced, and the more advanced skaters are helping others. She’s really creating a skating community around the trail.”

Burns touts skating’s benefits — a low-impact cardio workout that includes weight-bearing exercise and engages the core for balance and the brain for navigation — and prepares them for the inevitable tumble. “Literally, the first skill we learn is how to take a fall,” she says. “It will help you release that blockage and fear. Outdoor trail skating includes tough terrain and unexpected obstacles. You need a little bit of recklessness.”

Burns emphasizes that the rewards far outweigh the potential for injury.

“[Skating] is a great opportunity for families to exercise and spend time together,” she says, noting that several parent-child pairings have come to RVA Roll Patrol clinics. “I’d love to teach the whole family how to get out there and be more confident and take advantage of the Capital Trail; it’s such a great resource.”

RVA Roll Patrol meetups occur every month, sometimes multiple times a month, and are weather-dependent. Burns announces dates for group sessions and clinics via Instagram and Facebook.