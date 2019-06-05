Wrestling With Squirrels

× Expand Photo by Eli Christman

The Richmond Flying Squirrels host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for a three-game home series at the Diamond from June 14-16, with special events scheduled for the Friday game. The Fisher Cats won the Double-A Eastern League title last year, but the Squirrels have a brawler on their side: WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jeff Jarrett will appear at the game, with a meet-and-greet at 7:30 p.m. After the game, the Flying Squirrels will open the field for Kids Run the Bases, a frequent feature at the ballpark that is exactly what it sounds like.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 to $16.