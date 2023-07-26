The following is an online extra from our August 2023 issue.

"Rennies" at the Ravenwood Faire in Winchester

When Joe Bishop discovered the annual Virginia Renaissance Faire held in Spotsylvania, it changed his life. Bishop enjoys his 9-to-5 job, but as a self-described history nerd and theater lover, he yearned for more. He found it at the annual early-summer festival, where he was captivated by the feeling of stepping back in time and being immersed in a fictional 16th-century English village.

“The fair is an experience like no other. It’s live theater. There is spectacular energy,” Bishop says.

Now, on most weekends, Bishop ditches the tech and puts on his garb — often dressing up like a nobleman or a poet from the Elizabethan era to join other enthusiasts at festivals across the country, bringing to life historical characters from bygone times.

After the first visit to a fair, many people return the next year dressed in costume as an active participant instead of an observer, says Jill Edlich, founder and executive director of Ravenwood Faire in Winchester. “That’s the fun of it; putting together your outfit and seeing what everybody is wearing. Let loose for the day and forget the everyday grind.”

Women on the throne at the Ravenwood Faire

People who attend Renaissance fairs regularly are known as Rennies, and Edlich has observed the numbers increasing. Some of that increase she attributes to people craving simpler times as well as the popularity of fantasy shows such as “Game of Thrones” and “Vikings.”

For those who enjoy costume play with a historical theme, Renaissance fairs are the place to be, she says. The intricate costumes, often researched and designed with care and attention to historical detail, are the highlight of the festivals. It’s the perfect place to people-watch.

Edlich, who is from New Jersey, attended her first Renaissance fair in New York. She loved that experience so much, she decided to create her own fair when her family moved to Virginia a few years ago.

Edlich noticed the popularity of Civil War reenactments in Virginia, and she hoped Virginians might be open to costume play and reenactments from a different era — the Renaissance. Ravenwood Faire opened in 2019 and attracts thousands of people each year, she says.

For Edlich, the Ravenwood Faire has been a life-saver. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, she scheduled her surgeries in between fairs. “It kept me going forward and kept my mind occupied,” she says.

For Bishop, Renaissance fairs have been life-changing beyond providing a place to use his acting talents and history expertise. He met his future wife at the Virginia Renaissance Faire, and they both are actively involved with it. Fairs are such a big part of their lives, when the couple honeymooned in London, they visited sites related to the characters they portray.

Getting Started

For those interested in dressing up in costume at a Renaissance fair as a visitor or volunteering to be one of the actors, Bishop advises asking questions of experienced Rennies. “It’s a good way to get to know the community and ask people about their costumes. Most people make their own and are very proud of them. My advice is to dress how you feel. You don’t have to spend tons of money unless you want to. There are lots of costuming resources online as well.”

Many fairs have costume rentals, allowing people to see whether they like dressing up for an event and even try out different styles before committing to a costume of their own, Edlich says. Within traditional period costumes, there are low- and high-class options, as well as different trades that can be explored. Ranging from historically accurate to the fantasy realm, popular fair costumes include pirates, royalty, peasants, warriors, fairies, knights, wizards, lords and ladies, fortune tellers, and more. Check a fair’s website to see if certain garb is preferred. Also pay attention to environmental factors, including weather and terrain, since most festivals are held outside.

Newcomers in need of inspiration or a budget-friendly way to get started can search thrift shops and their own closets for items that can be used as components of a costume.

“If you wear just a hat, that’s awesome, or if you dress the whole nine yards, that’s great, too,” Edlich says.

With events throughout the year, Virginia has several fairs people can choose from to start their costume play journey, ranging from traditional Renaissance fairs to gatherings focused on medieval times or the fantasy genre. A list of festivals in Virginia and beyond can be found at The Ren List.

No two fairs are the same, Bishop says. “You can go to 100 different fairs and have 100 different experiences. Although the themes may be similar, and there is a lot of overlap, each fair is very unique.”

Save the Dates

Ravenwood Faire, Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29