Q&A: Santa Claus

× Expand The Legendary Santa Claus is taking requests at the Children's Museum on Broad Street (now sold out) and via virtual visits though Christmas Eve. (Photo courtesy Children's Museum)

For the past 85 years, visiting Legendary Santa Claus has been a Christmas tradition for the families of Richmond and places nearby. Legendary Santa got his start in 1936 on the seventh floor of Miller & Rhoads department store and moved to the Children’s Museum of Richmond in 2005, where he'll be through Christmas Eve. Santa will be present for virtual as well as in-person visits (the latter are sold out), but the legendary one will be seated behind plexiglass to keep himself, the elves and Mrs. Claus safe. Richmond magazine chatted with Legendary Santa about his years in Richmond during the Christmas season, his favorite holiday movie and the newest additions to his team of reindeer.

Richmond magazine: Can you tell me the history of the Legendary Santa Claus?

Legendary Santa: I love visiting the children of the world whenever I can see them, but Mrs. Claus and I were checking things out, and Miller & Rhoads sent us an invitation that said, "The children of Richmond would love to see you every year. Would you be willing to come during the day and meet with some of the children in person because we think you will really like it down here?" I said, "Sure, I’ll give it a try." So we started coming down, and we’ve been here [during Christmas] for 85 years.

RM: What is your favorite movie, song or book about you?

LS: The original “Miracle on 34th Street.” However, they have some very wrong things in there. For instance, I know all the children’s names, I don’t ask them what their names are. What they do have right is that Santa will try to give children what they want if it’s not crazy. I don’t give real tanks or spaceships or Barbie dolls 6 feet high. [Laughs] Rudolph would kick me if I didn’t say, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” [as my favorite song]. The reindeer enjoy songs that include them.

RM: Thousands of people come and visit you every year, how do you remember all those names?

LS: Well, I’m Santa Claus, and some of it is Santa Magic, but once you get to be 18 I start losing your names; it’s just not possible for me to remember, there’s millions of people on the planet and the children. If I see a child I’ll remember [them], but I don’t remember their names usually. But when you’re 1,750 years old, those things happen.

RM: Well it seems like you still have a great memory.

LS: I’ll be honest, I have great helpers with the elves and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer. I bet you didn’t know that I have more than nine reindeer. You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet, Cupid and Donner and Blitzen and of course Rudolph. But we do reindeer training every year, and very rarely do we add anyone new to the team. You’ve got to be able to fly, you need to have tremendous stamina, you have to be selfless and willing to give up time with your family. But five years ago, we got a boy and girl reindeer; Holly is the girl and Jangle is the boy, and they are wonderful. I usually don’t use them on Christmas Eve, but I will if the weather is bad in a few spots. But I’ll use them when I come to Richmond because we arrive every morning and leave every night because I have work to do at the North Pole. Holly is the strongest reindeer [I have], and don’t tell Dasher, but Jangle is the fastest.

RM: What is the most memorable present someone has asked you for?

LS: There’s two or three favorites, but they’re all connected. It’s safety for a family member, “Let Mommy or Daddy come home safe from Iraq,” or back in the day from Vietnam, World War II or harm’s way. I have children that ask for Grandma to feel better. One of the most neat things I’ve had children ask for is happiness for their entire family. Why that’s particularly poignant is last year one family in particular was going through a crisis, and this little girl said, “I don’t want any presents, I just want my family to be happy.” I told her I couldn’t promise that, but I will do the best I can to help. I can’t cure people, I can’t bring people back from the dead, and I can’t make someone love someone else, but I can do everything I can to help with kindness and love.

RM: Why do you think visiting Legendary Santa has been a beloved Richmond tradition for 85 years?

LS: This area is about family and doing things that are connected with love and joy of the Christmas season. Richmond is a place I love to come to every year, and I love to see everyone. If I could see every child in Richmond, I would. They’re all about tradition in Richmond and the love of family, and they’re all about sharing love and kindness, and I love that.

Legendary Santa will be at the Children’s Museum of Richmond at 2626 W. Broad St. through Christmas Eve. In-person visits have sold out, but limited virtual visits are still available; tickets are $35.