Q&A: Landon Collins

× Expand Safety Landon Collins (left), who made his first visit to the Redskins training camp in Richmond this week, practices with his new teammates. (Photo courtesy Washington Redskins)

In what was a busy and productive off-season for the Washington Redskins, star safety Landon Collins was easily the splashiest free agency acquisition. The former New York Giant believes he still has a lot to prove, despite an eye-popping resume just four years into his professional football career. Collins comes to the team with a revamped and renewed mindset, focused on getting the Redskins back to where they want to be. In a recent conversation with Collins, we learned he plans to bring more to the team than just fear-inducing hits in the secondary.

Richmond magazine: You left the Giants after four extremely successful seasons that included three Pro Bowl appearances and a first team All-Pro. What went into that decision, and how did you know it was time to move on?

Landon Collins (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Landon Collins: It was time to move on when they were trying to trade me. That’s when I knew.

RM: What made Washington an attractive destination in free agency?

Collins: I had the opportunity to go other places, but it felt like that was the right place for me to be. It had the right team, the right guys, had the right camaraderie within the organization, so I was like, “Yeah, let me get over here.”

RM: What’s your role in the current partnership between Subway and King’s Hawaiian? Can you give us a general overview of what you’re doing with them?

Collins: I partnered with Subway, and I’m just really excited about the opportunity to be working with them. The main thing about Subway is they’re helping me in giving back, and it’s such a great opportunity for me to give back along with them.

RM: What do you think you bring to the team on and off the field, particularly in the sense of giving back to the community?

Collins: In a giving back sense, I’m definitely a humble guy. Just a guy that’s very approachable, easy to talk to, and willing to give back to whoever I can and as much as I can. Where I came from, I didn’t have the opportunity to do a lot of things. I was blessed to be able to do the things that I was able to do, but I know a lot of kids that could’ve been in my position but never got that opportunity.”

And on the field, I’m a headhunter. A person that’s going to go out there, ball and have fun doing it but still give it my all.

RM: A lot has been made of Washington’s defense featuring so many guys from Alabama, especially with you now included in that group. How do you think that effects how this defense can perform, if at all?

Collins: I know we all know how to play ball together. We know how to win, and we know what it takes to win. From that standpoint, we’re going to give it our all, and we play hard for each other. … The best part is you know you have your starters and your superstars, but at the end of the day, nobody counts on only that superstar making a play. Everybody on this defense shows that they’re a playmaker or some kind of game changer that’s going to be able to make a play on the defensive side of the football.”

RM: What do you personally hope to bring to a Washington defense and secondary that has somewhat struggled in recent years and lacks a true identity?

Collins: I’m going to bring as much as I can. Definitely going to bring my leadership over there, my playmaking ability. Just looking to keep everybody on the same page and playing some great ball.

RM: Do you think the defense will prove to be the strength of this football team?

Collins: I think the defense can be and will be [a strength]. Defense wins championships, so from that standpoint I think we’re going to be the backbone of the team. And hopefully our offense can take over, I wouldn’t mind that! They take over and hold the ball, we get some more rest time, and, shoot, that’s always good. We’ll all take that.

RM: What are some of the Redskins’ goals for 2019? What would be considered a disappointment?

Collins: Not making it to the playoffs would be a disappointment. I know the kind of guys we got and the people we’ve put together, and it’s all looking like it all fits right together. We should be in the playoffs.

The Washington Redskins Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond will host the team's training camp through Aug. 11. Find more details about training camp activities.