Living in 3 Dimensions

× Expand The coed day camp at St. Christopher’s School emphasizes outdoor activities. (Photo courtesy St. Christopher's School)

Nature vs. Instagram? In a society dominated by technology, and our dependence on it ever growing, the need to disconnect from devices and reconnect with nature is pressing for most adults. But it may be critical for kids.

Screen times have reached record levels. This past year, surveys from technology companies such as Comparitech show kids ages 8-18 spend an average of 7 1/2 hours a day in front of screens. With adolescents, that could get up to 11 hours a day. Further, the age at which kids engage in media on a regular basis went from age 4 in 1970 to 4 months today.

Now iPad kids, defined by Business Insider as “kids who are raised without restrictions on their screen times,” are a becoming a national problem. According to the Mayo Clinic, excessive screen time in children causes increases in childhood obesity and depression as well as decreases in attention spans and social skills. Studies indicate a correlation between high screen time and elevated stress levels, anxiety, and a decrease in face-to-face interactions.

“Kids got way more screen time during the pandemic than they ever had before,” says Julie Jargon, family and technology columnist for the Wall Street Journal, who writes a weekly column about the impact of technology on family life. “Between remote school, trying to stay connected with friends and family, and trying to stay entertained and out of their parents’ hair, kids have been on screens all day long, sometimes well into the night during the pandemic, as they transitioned from school to video games to chatting with their friends. So, it’s been a lot.”

Go out and Play

Prying kids’ eyes off the screen and getting them outdoors is one of the best things for their health. Nature has a profound impact on reducing stress and anxiety levels and has been linked to improved mood, increased attention span and overall enhanced well-being, Jargon says. One way to bring children closer to nature is by encouraging enrollment in summer camps.

“It’s incredibly important for kids nowadays to be outside and not on screens,” says Arden Varley-Twyman, camp director of Passages Adventure Camp, a day camp for ages 5-17 that holds a majority of its camps around the James River Park System and on Belle Isle. “There’s so much learning — physical, tactile, environmental — that you can’t experience through a tablet.”

Places like Passages Adventure Camp, which emphasizes outdoor adventures like kayaking, rock climbing and mountain biking, give kids a chance to spend summer days forming human connections and building real memories. “Go outside,” Varley-Twyman says. “There’s so many different areas in the city and the state that you can have a beautiful escape to nature.”

Disconnecting from technology is daunting for many kids, so a strong support system is essential. “We live in a very technological era where little kids are glued to their phones screens like a moth to a lamp, but it doesn’t have to be like this if they are using technology appropriately,” says Janine Davila, director of auxiliary operations at St. Christopher’s School. The all-boys day school in Richmond runs a coed day camp for grades K-6.

“It’s really important to integrate being outside and running around, having fun and breathing fresh air and doing activities you’re not used to, and some that can expose you to other things that you may find worth pursuing,” Davila says.

Breaking Habits

Camp counselors and fellow campers play a pivotal role in guiding new campers away from their screens. By providing support and encouragement, they create an atmosphere where campers are eager to step out of their comfort zones.

“Some campers have had an especially difficult time adjusting to camps where screens are not allowed. It’s been their lifeline to their friends back home,” Jargon says. “I’m hearing from some camp counselors and directors that kids are having a hard time winding down at night. A lot of kids have used their phones or iPads to help them unwind at night before bed. And one camp director I spoke with said that just reading a book and winding down naturally has been a struggle for a lot of kids this year.”

Counselors can help campers overcome initial challenges and embrace the growth opportunities a technology-free environment provides. Advice from a fellow camper can be encouraging, showcasing the magic and interconnectedness of camp environments.

“Camp offers a safe and nurturing environment where children and youth can unplug from cellphones and other technology,” Tom Rosenberg, president/CEO of the American Camp Association, says. “As a result, campers can run, jump and play, as well as interact with peers, the external world and nature. They’re better able to develop social-emotional skills, build community and share traditions.”