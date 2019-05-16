Lax Standouts

× Expand Randolph-Macon College senior midfielder Hannah Jones (left) in action (Photo by Frank Straus courtesy Randolph-Macon College)

When the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship comes to Randolph-Macon College this month, it will be the first title game in any sport to be played on the Ashland campus.

The semifinals will be held on Saturday, May 25, and the national title game on May 26. Randolph-Macon is a co-host for the event with Richmond Region Tourism. In the past, the college has had early-round NCAA tournament games for basketball, football and soccer, but never a championship.

Phil Stanton, Randolph-Macon’s sports information director, says the event is an exciting opportunity for the school and for the Richmond region, which has seen a growing number of lacrosse events in recent years. (One of those, the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Champions Cup — a college recruiting tournament — is scheduled for June 14-16 in Midlothian.)

“[It’s] very prestigious,” Stanton says of the NCAA championship. “Bringing four teams into the area, bringing their families, their fans.” For lacrosse fans interested in attending, single-day passes for adults are $15, and all-tournament passes are $25, with discounts for students and senior citizens.

Stanton says the college has been in contact with other club teams in the vicinity. “[We’re] inviting their coaches and players to come up, and we’ll be talking to them throughout the spring.”