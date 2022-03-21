Happy Campers

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

With one summer under their belts (and for some places, two), most overnight camps in Virginia plan to keep COVID-19 protocols in place for 2022.

Amanda Porter, Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia chief operating officer, served on the governor’s camp task force last year. She says creating cohorts, cleaning more often and testing prior to arrival were all successful, and she plans to take measures again this summer at Pamunkey Ridge, a Girl Scout camp in Hanover.

“We felt comfortable with what we put in place so we could hold resident camp in a responsible way, while still giving the girls a full summer camp experience,” Porter says.

Other camps concur. Not only did the protocols help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but there were a few surprising benefits as well — and not just cleaner-smelling cabins.

The Great Outdoors

Summer camp in COVID times has one big advantage: The setting itself — kids spend the majority of their time outside.

“So many of our activities are outdoors, so it feels much safer, and we have plenty of space,” says Beth Wright, director of Camp Alkulana, which serves Richmond’s low-income and at-risk youth.

Led by Richmond’s Peak Experiences, Passages was able to continue its kayaking, rock climbing and overnight camps without a hitch. “Our Passages camps are held mostly outside, but there are times when campers are in close quarters and masks were needed,” says owner Kevin Tobin. “We don’t want to lose the connectivity of the campers but also be safe.”

At YMCA’s Camp Silver Beach on the Chesapeake Bay, campers spend half the day on the water and the other half on land. “They’re in the dining hall for meals and in cabins only for rest time and to sleep,” says Executive Director Danny Vestal. “In cases of bad weather, programming was held under outdoor pavilions.”

Porter says being outdoors offers many health benefits, and for girls, it’s especially important. “Camp is the perfect environment for gaining leadership skills,” she says. “Our research indicates 70% of girls reported their first experience with the outdoors was through Girl Scouts. The outdoors can be uncomfortable, and within that discomfort is where the growth happens — that independence, self-confidence and courage.”

Cohorts and Social Distancing

Last summer, some camps introduced cohorts, or small groups, to help reduce the potential spread of illnesses camp-wide.

“Campers do everything in a cabin group,” Vestal explains. “This allows kids within their cabins to move around like they would in a family unit. When they’re together, they don’t have to mask.”

Social distancing was implemented whenever cohorts intermingled with the rest of camp. Camp Silver Beach split mealtimes into two periods and served food at the table rather than setting up a buffet. Instead of doing traditional cheers in the dining hall, campers cheered outside.

Typically hosting 1,000 campers, Pamunkey Ridge ran at about 50% capacity to create social distancing and smaller groups.

“We made changes to traditions while maintaining their meaning and quality,” says Anne Dupuis, Pamunkey Ridge’s director. “Instead of everyone holding hands in one big friendship circle, friendship circles were in cohorts. Groups were spread out yet close enough to hear their sister Girl Scouts singing.”

Camp check-in and checkout also looked different. Some camps assigned drop-off times, while others switched to drive-thru styles.

“Cohorts all arrived at the same time, and they walked to their cabins together,” Dupuis says. “I think it gave parents peace of mind to see the girls already connecting.”

Vaccinations, Tests and Screenings

COVID vaccines for campers ages 5 to 11 were not yet available last summer, with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for that age group receiving emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in late October. Vestal says having more campers and staff fully vaccinated this summer is a huge win. Kids going to Camp Silver Beach can either show proof of vaccination or present a negative COVID test within seven days prior to attending camp. Unvaccinated campers should also limit interactions to their family units and complete a two-week self-screen form to monitor for any symptoms. Campers who show symptoms while at camp will be sent to the nurse and tested for COVID-19, but no random tests will be given.

Camp Alkulana put similar protocols in place. “We highly encourage campers to be vaccinated, but we won’t require it,” Wright says. “Since we deal with an at-risk population, we also test campers before going home to make sure they don’t infect anyone in their households.”

Sleepaway camps in Virginia reported a small number of COVID-19 cases last summer. Those campers were isolated until a parent could pick them up. Camp fee refunds were also administered on a case-by-case basis.

Benefits vs. Risk

The camp directors agree: Safety protocols must be in place to stay open. COVID-19 outbreaks mean no camp, and no camp means that kids miss out on enriching experiences — and no break for parents.

“There’s a calculated risk for parents who sign up their kids for summer camp,” Porter says. “We understand our responsibility for the girls in our care, and we are committed to their physical and emotional safety.”

With most camps closed in 2020, the camp directors say the summer of 2021 was especially meaningful yet eye-opening.

“Last summer was the first time these kids had been around other kids in a really long time,” Porter says.

Wright says Camp Alkulana serves a large number of students from Richmond Public Schools, who had been participating in virtual classes for 18 months. “They needed that sense of normalcy and connection,” she says. “Mental health is addressed first and foremost by having fun.”

Vestal agrees. “Last summer, you could see children were losing some of their coping skills and social skills,” he says. “Summer camp gives them independence, teaches them to make decisions for themselves, helps them overcome fears — it’s a huge growth opportunity.”

Tobin says some key benefits to Passages camps are learning to rely on one another, trust one another and help one another — whether that’s spotting a fellow camper during rock climbing or wearing a mask to protect them from a virus.

Being flexible and fluid is another important life skill campers are learning during this pandemic.

“When the river gets too high, you can’t kayak. When a thunderstorm pops up, you take cover. When there’s a pandemic, you have to make changes,” Tobin says. “You just adapt and do the best you can.”

