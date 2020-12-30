Getting in Gear

For many Richmond residents, the pandemic has meant more frequent workouts at home. It doesn’t take a lot to get a good exercise session in your space, and an investment in a few quality pieces can boost your workout to another level. In search of ideas? Here are five devices recommended by area fitness professionals.

Hip Bands

If you’re looking to build a better backside, 4KOR resistance bands loop comfortably around your legs and thighs and provide focused resistance to target, tone and shape your glutes.

“I would say my favorite piece of fitness equipment outside of the kitchen is a hip circle loop,” says Avis Cook, a certified bikini coach, personal trainer and health coach who owns Fit Lab. “I use them at home. I take them to the gym. I travel with them. They offer a large variety of exercises in a small package. You can work so many body parts with them.”

Foam Rollers

A Rollga and similar devices are said to benefit connective tissue (fascia) that lines the muscles. That's touted as a way for more oxygen-rich blood to reach muscle to help restore health, range-of-motion and aid in post-workout recovery.

Arm Blaster

If you want to push the limits on your biceps, consider the Arm Blaster by local fitness expert Javon Davis. The harness is designed to isolate the muscles to create better curl form by straightening the lower back and locking elbows into place.

Waist Trainers

For those who want to snap their body into shape, waist trainers give you a sleeker, smoother shape. Much like the corsets of yesteryear, waist trainers put pressure on your midsection, which is touted as helping you maintain posture, control your appetite and look thinner and fitter. Though popular with women, men can use these, too.

A lot of women love waist trainers," says Tina Johnson, a professional fitness competitor and certified personal trainer. "I feel like diet and exercise will keep your waistline down, but I recommend a waist trainer," Motivational Curves by Michelle.

Tumbling Mats

While most people associate tumbling mats with cheerleaders and gym class, they’re great for an array of workouts for you — or your kids. “It’s really versatile, and you get to be creative,” says Mike McGrath, CEO of River City Inclusive Gymnastics, a nonprofit fitness center catering to people with special needs.

“You can fold it up and make a mini box to jump on. You can do lunges. You can put your hands on [a fully folded] mat to do elevated pushups. You can unfold and do planks. There are many uses for it, and you don’t constantly have to buy equipment to keep your exercises fresh.”