Get out There

Summer camps provide opportunities for social, personal and intellectual growth in children. Kids build connections, develop skills and form lasting memories, all while pursuing their interests and having fun.

“Camp offers children a transformative period of life,” says Chuck Robinson, director of auxiliary programs at The Steward School, an independent private school that offers a variety of summer experiences, from Dungeons & Dragons to field hockey. “At camp, the only expectation is to be yourself, have fun and put yourself out there. I think there is a real bravery that camp facilitates by its nature that allows kids to really step out and build relationships, try new things, be brave and have fun at the same time.”

A study by Philliber Research Associates and the American Camp Association suggests that summer camp experiences increase children’s self-esteem, develop their social skills and foster independence. They also allow children to build relationships with peers and camp leaders. Campers often walk away from their summer experiences with a newfound community.

Building Bonds

Group activities are more than just fun and games — these experiences build collaboration and problem-solving skills. Whether guiding each other through a ropes course, learning to paddle a kayak in unison or working through a puzzle together, campers learn how to get along with others and persevere through conflicts.

“The kids really have the chance to build relationships and learn the skills that we want all of our children and students to have, in terms of collaboration, problem-solving, making friends, learning to manage difficult situations together,” says Rachel Williard, director of marketing and communications at The Steward School.

Team-building activities are a huge part of summer camps. In interest-specific camps, especially, campers work together toward a common goal on projects that they are passionate about, whether that’s to win a soccer game in a sports camp, create a sculpture in an arts camp or put on a play in a theater camp.

“They learn more about each other,” says Doug Walters, executive director of Camp Hanover, a Presbyterian Church-sponsored camp and retreat center that offers day and sleepover camps. “They learn to put themselves in someone else’s shoes.”

Shared activities like laughing around the campfire, toasting s’mores and collaborating during team-building exercises open campers to friendships that endure past the campgrounds.

Personal Growth

Camp is also a great opportunity for children to develop confidence and step outside of their comfort zones. “It gives kids a chance to try out new things in a protected environment,” Walters says. Away from the pressures of school, campers cultivate independence and advance decision-making skills. At camp, children establish a sense of responsibility and resilience that continues after camp has finished.

Faced with an unfamiliar environment, campers often deal with homesickness. They must find their way through these challenges, finding resilience and emotional strength on their own. When campers are given the chance to work through these problems independently, while still in a safe environment, they are rewarded with skills that promote lifelong victories.

“The chance for kids to go to summer camp, especially overnight camp, is important to youth development, as the camp experience prepares them for their eventual independence,” says Bill Givler, the Boy Scouts of America director of field service and COO of the Heart of Virginia Council. Givler stresses that “the earlier children get these kinds of experiences, the better.”

Attending summer camp challenges kids to face difficulties associated with a new environment, but they have a built-in support system with caring counselors and activities designed to boost self-esteem and grow confidence. Children might be wary of participating in camp activities like fishing, swimming or archery, feeling out of their comfort zone. With encouragement from counselors and fellow campers, though, they’ll find themselves engrossed in fun activities.

Campers explore a garden during the Young Chefs Academy camp held at The Steward School.

Honing Skills

Camps are opportunities for children to try different activities and discover new pastimes or passions. Interest-specific summer camps are perfect for children who have a special interest and want to continue developing this hobby. Weeklong camps focusing on certain sports or art forms are a great way to see if a child wants to pursue that interest.

At the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, camps introduce participants to various art forms. “Kids will be exposed to acting, voice and dance, and so they’re not always comfortable with all three, but they’ll at least have exposure and figure out what they like and don’t like and build their skillset,” says Jen Brinkley, arts outreach coordinator of one of the art center’s theater camps.

Tech-free

The outdoors and technology-free activities at summer camp encourage interactions with nature and other campers. Having a digital detox from screen distractions is paramount to the campers’ well-being. Children are still developing their brains, making it the perfect time to form positive habits like learning not to depend on screens. While technology can be a part of camp activities, campers have a chance to engage in genuine conversations without screens, expanding their social skills and forging meaningful connections with others.

“When kids are on their screen, all you hear is silence. Everyone is very quiet. But at camp, you hear kids laughing, playing, having fun,” Walters says. “There is definitely value in technology but it’s very intrusive. Tech takes you out of the moment. Camp puts kids back in the moment.”