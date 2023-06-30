Fireworks on the Fourth

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

The Richmond region is gearing up to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day. Over the next several days, localities and local organizations are putting on a show with special concerts, games, activities, food and fireworks to light up the sky.

Richmond

The Richmond Kickers are getting an early start with fireworks on July 1 after the team’s matchup against the Chattanooga Red Wolves at City Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 5:45 p.m.

The Diamond will also be presenting fireworks at the end of the July 4 faceoff between the Flying Squirrels and the Bowie Baysox. The game is sold out, but this Richmond tradition can be viewed (and heard) for miles.

Dogwood Dell will once again host Fourth of July festivities with fireworks, music and other performances at its 2,400-seat amphitheater on July 4. Bring blankets and chairs and a picnic dinner to enjoy. Events are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. with the Richmond Concert Jazz Band, followed by the Richmond Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. The grand finale is a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

RVA Paddle Sports brings the adventure to July Fourth with an expedition that meets at Forest Hill Park at 6 p.m. A shuttle will be provided to take attendees upriver to the starting point of the trip. During the float, there will be a stop on the river to relax on the beach or swim. Dinner will be provided and cooked on-site for everyone to enjoy before fireworks start. The main event comes shortly after dark with fireworks reflecting off the river. After the show, everyone will paddle back to conclude the trip. The cost of $150 per person includes a raft, paddles, helmets, PFDs, safety equipment, water, dinner, shuttle, guides, photographer and emergency restrooms.

Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation and Virginia Credit Union will present fireworks, music and more at the Chesterfield Fourth of July Celebration taking place at the county fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on July 4 for this event, which is free and open to the public. Bring the family and enjoy dance hits and rock from The Tight Slacks, bounce houses, a juggler, magicians for the kids and food from a variety of vendors, plus fireworks at nightfall.

Goochland County

Hardywood West Creek will celebrate the Fourth a little early on July 1 with its Let Lagers Ring Independence Day Celebration. The festivities at the brewery start at 2 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. The entertainment lineup features Three Sheets to the Wind, Circus Mutt, The Hot Seats, Crystal Ship and Mother’s Little Helpers. In addition to the music, there will be face painting, outdoor games, craft lagers on draft and local food trucks to feed your crew. No outside food or drinks allowed. Fireworks start at dusk. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children under 10.

Goochland County is displaying fireworks on July 4 at the Goochland Sports Complex. Parking areas will open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. Parking will be located at Goochland Elementary School, the Goochland Middle and High School Complex, and the Goochland Administration Complex. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Be prepared for extensive traffic delays before and after the event. Local road closures will be enacted based on traffic conditions and event parking capacity.

Henrico County

Henrico County will present its annual Red, White and Lights community celebration of Independence Day on July 4 at Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, 3400 Mountain Road. Visitors are invited to celebrate from afternoon to evening, with early performances by Soul Expressions (4 p.m. and 6 p.m.) and the Henrico Police Acoustic Blue Band (5 p.m.) Local favorite Jonathan the Juggler will be there, as well as Uncle Sam on Stilts. A kids’ zone with inflatables, games, face painting and balloon art will be available, too. At 7:45 p.m. the county will invite guests to join in singing the national anthem. Then the entertainment keeps rolling with music from the Richmond Symphony (with special guests No BS! Brass) at 8 p.m. The symphony will continue playing through a laser light show finale at 9:15 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and chairs, along with a picnic dinner. There will also be food trucks on-site. This event is free and open to the public.

New Kent County

New Kent County will host fireworks on July 2 at New Kent High School for the county’s first Independence Day Celebration. Bring chairs and blankets and enjoy children’s activities, backyard games, a pie-eating contest, a car show and music by DJ Rodney Woody. Food trucks will be on-site. Festivities start at 7 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. This event is rain or shine and free to the public.

Powhatan County

Getting an early start on the holiday weekend, 5 Stone Church, 2480 Academy Road, will hold its second annual Freedom Fest from 7 to 9 p.m. today, June 30. Enjoy music as well as a cornhole tournament, inflatables, face painting and a car show. The fireworks show begins at dusk. This event is free and open to the public.

Further Afield

Fort Gregg-Adams in Prince George County is hosting an Independence Day Celebration on July 3 with a full slate of entertainment for all ages. Music begins with a DJ at 5 p.m. followed by the U.S. Army TRADOC Band playing patriotic selections and American Idol contestant Carrie Brockwell, who will perform around 7:15 p.m. A KidZone opens at 5 p.m., and line dancing and soldier singing competitions will round out the night. Over 20 food trucks will be lined up around the site selling a variety of fare. Returning this year is “Salute the Union,” a rousing onstage tribute to our nation’s 50 states featuring live howitzer blasts, which commences at 9 p.m. Rounding out the event are fireworks at about 9:35 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

In Colonial Heights, the Tri-City Chili Peppers’ July 3 baseball game against the Olney Cropdusters will be followed by a post-game fireworks show. The party starts at 5:45 p.m., and game time is 7 p.m.

The City of Colonial Heights will hold a Fourth of July Fireworks Show on Independence Day. The fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m. and can best be seen around the Southpark Mall area. This event is free and open to the public with a rain date of July 5.

After a day of roller coasters, shows and food, visitors to Kings Dominion in Doswell can cap off Independence Day with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Inside the park, the fireworks can best be seen in Candy Apple Grove by the Drop Tower, International Street by the Eiffel Tower or in Jungle X-Pedition by the Backlot Stunt Coaster.