Away or Stay

Summer is more than a break from school: It can be a transformative time for your child that fosters growth and shapes memories. Camp experiences are as varied as kids’ interests and temperaments.

The diversity of summer camp choices can make it hard to choose which one is right for your child. The ideal summer camp aligns with a camper’s interests and aspirations, encouraging campers to flourish in a supportive and engaging environment. But summer camps can also be the perfect place for your children to step outside their comfort zones.

When choosing the camp, sit down with your child and listen to what they are interested in. Are they driving you crazy playing the drum set they got for Christmas? Perhaps a music camp like School of Rock or GreenSprings Summer Music Institutes would be their jam.

Is that little dancer who can’t sit still ready to take a leap forward? Try a dance-school camp like Encore Dance Studio or Aspire Dance Academy. Or maybe your budding Einstein is ready to try CodeVA’s Eureka Workshop or the Science Museum of Virginia’s weeklong STEM program.

From offbeat camps, like CSz Comedy Camps for Kidz, to more traditional camps like those offered by the YMCA, there are possibilities for every child.

Sleepaway Camps

At the heart of summer camp options is the timeless appeal of traditional sleepover camps. Camps that fall into this category offering a well-rounded experience, providing a mix of activities for children of all interests and abilities. These may cover art or sports but include outdoor adventures and collaborative team-building exercises.

The array of options provided at these camps encourages children to try new things, fosters camaraderie and hones skills, all in an environment where kids can thrive. Programs like these are great for first-time campers, especially younger ones.

“Being away from home and getting to do a little exploring, to have some independence, to try new things in a safe environment, helps them grow into their own person,” says Doug Walters, executive director of Camp Hanover, a faith-based, small-group-model sleepover camp.

Traditional camps give kids a taste of independence. Parents who enjoyed sleepover camps as kids will probably have no problem encouraging their kids to attend and may even be excited about sharing the memories of their own camp. But those who have never been to a sleepover camp may not understand the appeal.

When a child is out of their element, enjoying face-to-face time with other kids, playing outside and learning new skills, it allows them to push their imaginations and enhance social skills without the “guardrails parents can put on their kids,” Walters says. “They try new things. They make new friends.”

The advantage of sleepover camps over day camps, says Walters, is that they take a child totally out of their comfort zone. In a day camp, your child may be away for six to eight hours but then they are back to the familiar. Sleepaway camps “give kids a chance to lean into the growth experience because it’s not interrupted,” Walters says. “They don’t have the opportunity to shrink back into their real life. It’s much richer.”

Specialized Camps

For kids with a specific talent or interest, specialized summer camps provide the perfect opportunity for skill improvement. Campers can immerse themselves in the world of their interest and deepen their knowledge in the field. Many of these camps offer sessions for different ages and skill levels, ensuring that each camper’s interests are catered to.

Specialized camps let participants dive into their passions while surrounded by like-minded kids who are just as eager to explore the same areas. This focused approach allows for concentration and development, creating an environment where campers’ talents can grow and flourish. These programs also are a great way to immerse your child in an activity for the first time, especially if they are at an age where their interests are changing quickly.

There are many options for specialized camps in the Richmond area. Tired of watching your child kicking the soccer ball alone in the backyard? How about developing their soccer skills at the Richmond Strikers Soccer Camp? Does your child cover every inch of the refrigerator with their latest creations? Maybe they’re a candidate for ArtVenture Summer Camp. Or perhaps that little drama queen could develop some real acting chops at SPARC Summer Camp.

One of the advantages of specialized camps is that total immersion in a particular interest could result in your child developing real competence in a field. But it could also dissuade that little piano pounder from thinking he’s Beethoven and save you hundreds of dollars in piano lessons.

Adventure Camps

For nature enthusiasts and thrill-seekers, adventure camps carry promises of excitement and exploration. With an emphasis on outdoor activities and experiences, these camps foster an appreciation for nature and a drive for risk-taking within a safe environment. At these programs, campers build their physical strength while developing a profound appreciation for the wonders of nature.

The Richmond area offers a variety of natural environments, making it a perfect location for outdoor adventure camps. Whether it’s rock climbing or kayaking, camps like Virginia Outside, Riverside Outfitters and Passages Adventure Camp offer thrills and adventures.

Educational Camps

Can’t get your child’s nose out of a book or can’t even get them to open one? Although summer breaks typically signal a rest from academic pursuits, educational camps offer a blend of learning and fun that can provide a stimulating and intellectually rewarding summer.

Camps such as the CENTERS Summer Programs at Virginia State University and the New Community School foster a love for learning, even for children who struggle in school. Whether delving into a specific subject, mastering new skills or engaging in hands-on experiments, educational camps can bridge the gap between a student falling behind in school and in class. It may even create a passion for learning.

No matter which one you choose as the best for your family, each camp is packed with unique opportunities to create memories. Whether embracing the charm of a traditional camp, the focused intensity of a specialized camp, the exploratory spirit of an adventure camp or the intellectual stimulation of an educational camp, the possibilities are as diverse as the campers themselves.