Delivering Care

Three metro Richmond medical centers rank in the Top 15 in Virginia in a national survey released today.

VCU Medical Center placed fifth in the state, followed by Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in a two-way tie at No. 6, and HCA Chippenham Hospital was in a three-way tie for 11th in Virginia in the U.S. News & World Report 2019-20 rankings of hospitals. The three facilities also were the only hospitals listed in the rankings of metro Richmond hospitals. Each facility earned high-performing designation in several medical specialties, a designation that goes to hospitals that didn’t earn a national Top 50 ranking in the survey, but that perform “significantly better than the national average” in a particular category.

“This recognition speaks to the quality, compassionate care the physicians, nurses and clinical staff provide to our patients day in and day out. This is an honor for all of us,” Francine Barr, president of St. Mary's Hospital, says in a release.

The University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville topped the state rankings. Mayo Clinic of Rochester, Minnesota, was No. 1 in the 2019-20 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Nationally, more than 4,500 facilities were assessed, with 165 earning at least one national ranking in a specialty. There are 569 hospitals nationally to earn a place in the Best Regional Hospitals listings for a state or metro region. Best Regional facilities received high-performing status in at least three categories, or were nationally ranked in at least one specialty.

STATEWIDE RANKING (Top 15)

5. VCU Medical Center

6. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital (two-way tie)

11. HCA Chippenham Hospital (three-way tie)

PERFORMANCE BY SPECIALTIES

1. VCU Medical Center: High-performing in nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, urology, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD, lung cancer surgery

2. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital: High-performing in orthopedics, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD, hip replacement surgery, knee replacement surgery

3. HCA Chippenham Hospital: High-performing in heart failure, COPD, hip replacement surgery, knee replacement surgery