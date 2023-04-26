Top Docs 2023

Here are the 492 top vote recipients, as selected by the 1,319 professionals who took part in our online survey. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors because of ties; others may have fewer than five because there were insufficient votes in that category.

Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.

Addiction Medicine

Peter R. Coleman

National medical director, The Coleman Institute, 204 N. Hamilton St., Suite B, 804-201-9218; 804-353-1230

Caitlin E. Martin

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409

F. Gerard Moeller

VCU Health,1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2000

Vincent Nardone

Foundation Medical Group, 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 117, Midlothian, 804-506-0526

James Thompson

Chief medical officer, Master Center for Addiction Medicine, 4212 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, 888-TRY-MCAM (879-6226)

Allergy and Immunology

Robert S. Call

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420

Patrick Powers

Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-288-0055

Kelley von Elten

RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000

Brant Ward

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Anesthesiology

Alice Coombs

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Michael Estes

West End Anesthesia Group, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-288-6258

Pranav Shah

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

James (Jay) Stone Jr.

Dogwood Anesthesia Providers, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-0745

Matthew Douglas Wood

West End Anesthesia Group, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-288-6258

Cardiac Electrophysiology

An Hong Bui

Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600; 804-288-3123

Kenneth Ellenbogen

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-4327

Jordana Kron

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Guru P. Mohanty

Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, No. 110, 804-410-9749

Matthew Ngo

Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600; 804-288-3123

John R. Onufer

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-4827

Daniel A. Schneider

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7505 Right Flank Road, Suite 700, Mechanicsville, 804-559-0405

Saumil R. Shah

Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, No. 110, 804-410-9749

Cardiology

Minh Bui

Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070

William Coble

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian; 804-915-1400

Mark Johns

Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782

Peter S. Ro

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-4827

Vipal Sabharwal

Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600; 12320 W. Broad St., Suite 204; 804-288-3123

Cardiology (Interventional)

Michael Arcarese

HCA Cardiology Associates of Richmond, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 550, 804-560-8880

Minh Bui

Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070

Zachary Gertz

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Manu Kaushik

Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123

Barbara Lawson

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-4327

Mark Xenakis

Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782

Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)

Anna Bender

Atlee Chiropractic Center, 9173 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-730-7010

Robert Berube

Ariya Family Chiropractic, 5600 Patterson Ave., Suite D, 804-288-1005

Samuel Brinkley

Airrosti Partner MD Short Pump, 3400 Hayden Park Lane, Suite 300, Henrico, 800-404-6050

Robert Green

Active Chiropractic Recovery + Performance, 2900 Polo Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-378-6035

Michael Spagnolo

Glen Allen Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center,11535 Nuckols Road, Suite D, Glen Allen, 804-747-5464

Dermatology

Victoria Gross

Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Adam A. Martin

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 280 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 4, Colonial Heights and 6946 Forest Ave. Suite 200; 804-549-4040

Suzanne Peck

Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Kimberly Salkey

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9361

Georgia Seely

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040

Laurie Shinn

Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-282-0831

Emergency Medicine

Nevan Chang

HCA CJW Medical Center, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-6005

Charles Deverna

HCA CJW Medical Center, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-483-6000

Harinder Dhindsa

VCU Health, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Michael Joyce

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Robert G. Powell

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-281-8184

Shannon Walsh

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Emergency Center at New Kent, 2495 Pocahontas Trail; 800-762-6161

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

TIE Pablo Bedoya

Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology, 650 E. Parham Road, MOB II, Suite 210, 804-272-2702

Robert P. Castellucci

8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 102, 804-282-9899

Samantha Hudson

Virginia Endocrinology, 3460 Mayland Court, Henrico; 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 804-423-3636

Douglas Johnson

Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road; Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville; 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 202; 804-764-7686

Julia Caroline Lake

Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road; Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville; 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 202; 804-764-7686

Trang N. Le

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Akta P. Mukherjee

Virginia Endocrinology, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636

Angeliki Stamatouli

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

TIE Edmond (Trey) Wickham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Family/General Practice

Amanda George

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-527-4540

Richard L. Gergoudis

Family Physicians, division of Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800

Giancarlo Pierantoni

VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540

Bradley J. Rolfe

Commonwealth Primary Care Ridgefield, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 100, 804-741-7141

Mark Ryan

VCU Health, Hayes E. Willis Health Center, 4730 N. Southside Plaza, 804-230-7777

Jonathan Schaaf

Executive Health Group, by referral only, 804-560-3295

J. Kenneth Zelenak

Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 101, 804-288-3001

Gastroenterology

Stephen Bickston

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-4060

Doumit BouHaidar

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060

Ramy Eid

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206

Howard O. Haverty Jr.

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 169 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852

Omer Khalid

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206

Robert Mitchell

Mitchell Endoscopy Center, 27605 Forest Ave., Suite 211, 804-282-3114

Bimaljit S. Sandhu

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 601, 804-673-2806

Ravi Vachhani

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-4060

Genetics

Hind Al Saif

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jennifer B. Humberson

UVA Pediatric Specialty Care, St. Mary’s Hospital Campus, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055

John Quillin

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St., (804) 828-7999

Geriatric Medicine

Peter Boling

VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Brittany Craven

VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Sarah Hobgood

VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Michael L. Weissberger

VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)

Alice J. Hirata

Bon Secours Richmond OBGYN, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 100, NW Bldg. 1, 804-320-2483

Jordan Hylton

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Greengate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane, 804-828-4409

Christine Isaacs

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409

Nicole Karjane

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409

Vienne Murray

West End Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-9479

Amanda Ritter

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409

Gynecologic Oncology

Cecelia H. Boardman

Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062

Tyler Ford

Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062

Johnny Hyde Jr.

Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900

Leslie Randall

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane; 804-828-9080

Stephanie Sullivan

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane; 804-828-9080

Randal J. West

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield; 804-323-5040

Hematology and Oncology

Kumar Abhishek

Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 8262 Atlee Road, Suite 201, Mechanicsville; 1510 N. 28th St., Suite 110; 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209; 804-764-7220

Erin Alesi

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-828-7999

Elke K. Friedman

Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000

Andrew Poklepovic

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-828-7999

Rachna Raman

Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 8262 Atlee Road, Suite 201, Mechanicsville; 1510 N. 28th St., Suite 110; 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209; 804-287-7804

Purvi Shah

Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000

Hepatology

Hannah Lee

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Scott Matherly

VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Arun Sanyal

VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-4060

Mitchell L. Shiffman

Bon Secours Liver Institute of Richmond, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 509, 804-977-8920

Richard Sterling

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-4060

Hospice Care

Erin Alesi

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-828-7999

Abdul Latif Amir

7301 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-905-6740

Marc William Flickinger

Bon Secours Hospice and Palliative Care, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 101; 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 403; 14051 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 2209; 8580 Magellan Parkway, Suite 200; 804-288-2673

Cara Jennings

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 101, Mechanicsville; 14051 St. Francis Boulevard,Suite 2209, Midlothian; 804-288-COPE (2673)

Danielle Noreika

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999

Hospitalist—Adult

Shelley Edwards

VCU Health, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Richard Kolb

Teamhealth, HCA Henrico Doctors Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-281-5546

Muktak Mathur

Vituity Hospital Medicine, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011

Philip Rizk

TeamHealth HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7700 E. Parham Road, 804-281-5546

Dennis Wixted

VCU Health, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Hyperbaric Medicine

Joseph V. Boykin Jr.

Medical director, wound healing program, Section of Plastic Surgery, Central Virginia VA Health Care System, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Infectious Diseases

Gonzalo Bearman

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

James W. Brooks Jr.

Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., No. 302, 804-285-1833

Julie E. Reznicek

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

David M. Rowles

Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., No. 302, 804-285-1833

Diane S. Sinnatamby

Bon Secours Laburnum Medical Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 203, Mechanicsville; 4620 S. Laburnum Ave.; 804-764-2200

Intensivist

Lisa Brath

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Feras Khan

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Sarah K. Kilbourne

Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000

Rajiv Malhotra

Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000

Kristin B. Miller

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-2161

John Sentz

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

Internal Medicine

Amanda George

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Sidney Jones

Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857

Jeff Kushinka

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Bennett B. Lee

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Anand Lothe

Virginia Physicians Inc., Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780

Maternal—Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy

James Taylor Christmas

Commonwealth Perinatal Services, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972

Susan Lanni

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409

Ronald Ramus

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409

Lisa R. Troyer

Commonwealth Perinatal Services, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 110, 804-560-5827

Margaret Villers

The St. Mary’s Perinatal Center, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 306, 804-287-7650; The St. Francis Perinatal Center, 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 502, Midlothian; 804-594-7428

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Jenny Fox

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Ann Heerens

Director of neonatology, Bon Secours Richmond; Pediatrix Medical Group of Richmond; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital NICU, 5801 Bremo Road, Third Floor, 804-282-8082

Karen Hendricks-Munoz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Russell Moores

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

LaShawndra Walker

Bon Secours Richmond; Pediatrix Medical Group of Richmond; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital NICU, 5801 Bremo Road, Third Floor, 804-282-8082

Nephrology

Walid Abou Assi

Nephrology Specialists, 8400 North Run Medical Drive, Suite 200, 804-559-6980

Todd Gehr

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-2161

Jason Kidd

VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2161

Srikanth R. Kunaparaju

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 7001 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-673-2722

Deep Patel

Nephrology Specialists, 8400 North Run Medical Drive, Suite 200, Mechanicsville, 804-559-6980

Neurology

Yasir Al-Khalili

VCU Health, C.A.R.E. Building, 1755 N. Mecklenburg Ave., 804-828-9350

Matthew Boyce

Neurological Associates, 1101 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-288-2742

Stacey Epps

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720

Mary Beth Ramsey

Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742

Alan E. Schulman

Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742

Scott A. Vota

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720

Neurosurgery

Peter A. Alexander

Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204

R. Scott Graham

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion,11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165

Matthew T. Mayr

Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204

K. Singh Sahni

Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-4990

Gary W. Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Nurse Practitioner

TIE Amber Balzer

VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Kristen S. Bardaro

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069

Jessica E. Beauman

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 800-762-6161

TIE Krystle Brunson

VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Elizabeth Curley

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Kaitlin Hiers

Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782

Charlotte Roberts

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Randy Thompson

TeamHealth, HCA Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1046

Ronald S. Taylor

Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327

Occupational Medicine

TIE Joseph Andriano

HCA CareNow Urgent Care, 6100 Harbourside Center Loop, Midlothian, 804-639-7555

Alan Thurman

Hanover County and Bon Secours Good Health Clinic, 8200 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 301, Mechanicsville; 804-442-3750

TIE Frank J. Tortorella

Director, Employee Health Services, Virginia Commonwealth University

Oncologic Surgery

Harry Bear

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-3111

Leopoldo Fernandez

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-628-3111

Amelia Grover

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-3111

D. Michael Rose

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Michael White

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Ophthalmology and Ophthalmologic Surgery

William Benson

VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315

Vikram Brar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Joseph D. Iuorno

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, 804-217-6363

Jessica Randolph

VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315

Evan Silverstein

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Optometry

Kyra Dorgeloh

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David A. Haine

Family Eye Care Centers of Virginia, 306 England St., Ashland; 7660 E. Parham, MOB I, Suite 102, 804-798-8593

Shawn H. Hobbs

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, 804-217-6363

Jeff Michaels

Family Vision Care of Richmond, 4114 Innslake Drive, Glen Allen, 804-217-9883

Lenna Walker

VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315

Orthopedics—General

Greg Golladay

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069

Jason Hull

Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Mark M. Jones

OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088

Stephen L. Kates

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 West Broad St.; 804-828-7069

William E. Nordt

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Wilhelm Zuelzer

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion,11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069

Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery

Daniel H. Coelho

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-628-4368

Laurence DiNardo

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-7999

Kelley Dodson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Brian Fishero

Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231

Julie Kerr

Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231

James T. May

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian, 804-484-3700

Evan Reiter

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-7999

Pain Management

John Barsanti

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246

Andrew W. Chapman

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 800-762-6161

Yaoming Gu

National Spine & Pain Centers, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Park-way, 804-270-7262

Thokozeni Lipato

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Benjamin G. Seeman

Integrative Pain Specialists, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 804-249-8888

Palliative Care

Abdul Latif Amir

7301 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-905-6740

Cara Jennings

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Kelly Lastrapes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-2467; medical director, Bon Secours Noah’s Children, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 703; 804-287-7686

Mary Lucchesi

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Danielle Noreika

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999

Pathology

C. Lee Bridges

Department chair for pathology, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, Monument Pathologists, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8100

Woon Chow

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Michael Kornstein

Forward Pathology Solutions, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-483-5146

Dharam M. Ramnani

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

Susan Roseff

VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Steven Smith

VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Pediatric Adolescent Medicine

Richard Brookman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Stephanie Crewe

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

An Pham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Allergy/Immunology

Lawrence E. Gelber

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420

Santhosh Kumar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Brant Ward

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Cardiology

Douglas Allen

UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055

Kerri Carter

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Samuel L. Casella

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mary L. Falterman

Children’s National Hospital Cardiology Richmond, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611

Scott D. Gullquist

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Andrew Kim

UVA Pediatric Specialty Care in Richmond, Bon Secours, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055

Brad McQuilkin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Bremo Road, 5855 Bremo Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Chris Snyder

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111

Randall Geldreich

Vituity, medical director, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066

Chris Johnson

Vituity, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, 510-903-2294

Frank Petruzella

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111

Jonathan Silverman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111

Chris Woleben

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111

Pediatric Endocrinology

Anshu Gupta

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Sarah G. Hensley

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Elna Kochummen

Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Anil R. Kumar

Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Trang Le

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bryce Nelson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mareen Thomas

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Francis Tintani

Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Carl B. Rountree Jr.

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 605, 804-281-8303

Praveen K.C. Selvakumar

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 605, 804-281-8303

Flora Szabo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Narendra Vadlamudi

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Juan Villalona

Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, Henrico Doctors Hospital, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 316, 804-888-7337

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Frances Austin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center

Jordyn Griffin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center

Mariekea Helou

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center

Gita V. Massey

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center

India Y. Sisler

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center

Pediatric Hospitalist

Christine Cook

Pediatric hospitalist, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8376

Kate Donowitz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-0951

TIE Clifton C. Lee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

David Marcello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

TIE Matthew Schefft

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Ashlie Tseng

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Allison Young

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Jeffrey Donowitz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

David J. Friedel

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

William C. Koch

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Suzanne R. Lavoie

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Intensivist

Arif Syed Alam

HCA Chippenham Hospital Sheridan Children’s Healthcare, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 735, 804-483-2720

Nikki Miller Ferguson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Mark Marinello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Michael Miller

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital PICU medical director, Pediatrix Critical Care of Virginia, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222

Christopher Ray

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Pediatric Nephrology

Timothy Bunchman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Megan Lo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Neurodevelopment/Behavioral

Jennifer Accardo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Neurology

Winslow J. Borkowski Jr.

Bon Secours Pediatric Neurology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-281-8303

Amy Harper

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David Jaffe

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Lawrence D. Morton

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Ewa Way

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Nassim Zecavati

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Kelley Dodson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Julie Kerr

Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231

Jin Lim

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat Associates,161 Wadsworth Drive; 804-484-3700

Rajanya S. Petersson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care

Daniel Cannone

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Kelly Lastrapes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); medical director, Bon Secours Noah’s Children, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 703

Pediatric Pulmonology

Jonathan Ma

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bruce K. Rubin

Children’s Hospital Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Michael Schechter

Children’s Hospital Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Judith Voynow

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Rheumatology

Sarah E. Hoffmann

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Aarat Patel

Bon Secours Rheumatology Center, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601

Pediatric Sports Medicine

Chad Aarons

Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Shaunette Davey

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., Short Pump Pavilion; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Joanna Horstmann

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Christopher K. Kim

OrthoVirginia,1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910

Victoria G. Kuester

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bill Shaw

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

H. Robert Tuten

Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Pediatric Surgery (General)

Charles Bagwell

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Laura A. Boomer

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jeffrey H. Haynes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Patricia Lange

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Surgical Specialist

Sharline Aboutanos

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3419

Laura A. Boomer

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Victoria G. Kuester

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Gary Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Urology

John Edmondson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Tony Herndon

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Eric Nelson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Rebecca Zee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatrics — Child Abuse

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatrics (General)

Tiffany Kimbrough

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Sean McKenna

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Melissa Nelson

Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7240 Patterson Ave., Suite 100; 8485 Bell Creek Road, Suite B-3, Mechanicsville; 804-282-4205

Charles V. Terry

RVA Pediatrics,10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437

N. Romesh Wijesooriya

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Mary Caldwell

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion,11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713

Albert Jones

Richmond EMG & Physiatry Associates, 5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite D-20, 804-476-2488

Hillary S. Hawkins

Post-Acute Physicians of Virginia, PLLC, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive

Eugenio A. Monasterio

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Olivier Rolin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Physician Assistant

Jason Feyerherd

Pediatrix Medical Group of Richmond; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital NICU, third floor, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-282-8082

Sarah Hamaker

VCU Health,1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Stephanie Joyce

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jennifer Newlin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Deron Page

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Toby Sandifer

HCA CJW Medical Center,7101 Jahnke Road; 804-483-6500

Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery

Sharline Aboutanos

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3419

Nadia Blanchet

Nadia Blanchet, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545

Darrin Hubert

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-285-4115

Stephen M. Chen

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, 804-585-3420

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

William F. Schleicher

Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, 804-282-4940

Matthew Stanwix

Stanwix Plastic Surgery, 12320 W. Broad St., Suite 205, 804-724-7244

Isaac L. Wornom III

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, 804-585-3420

Neil Zemmel

Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., Suite 200, 804-423-2100

John Zinsser

Zinsser Plastic Surgery, 1501 Maple Ave., #101B, 804-474-9805

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

Sharline Aboutanos

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3419

Nadia Blanchet

Nadia Blanchet, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545

Paschalia Mountziaris

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-3060

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Isaac L. Wornom III

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, 804-585-3420

Podiatry

James Baldwin

Achilles Foot & Ankle Center, 3974 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, 804-273-1717

John J. Kadukammakal

Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933

Justin Phillingane

Bon Secours Southside Podiatry and Foot Surgery, 3335 S. Crater Road, Suite 500, Petersburg, 804-732-6000

James E. Shadbolt

Capital Foot Care, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 227, Henrico, 804-754-7400

Scott T. Vantre

Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933

Emily Wehman

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

David T. Weiss

West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779

Psychiatry/Adult

Kira Bleecher

Master Center for Addiction Medicine, 4212 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, 888-TRY-MCAM

Melissa Bui

VCU Health,1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

Martin N. Buxton

Private practice, appointments by referral only

James Levenson

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-2000

John Russell

Private practice, 513 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-288-7980

Psychiatry/Child and Adolescent

Cheryl Al-Mateen

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Walid I. Fawaz

Virginia South Psychiatric & Family Services, 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian, 804-378-0800

Robert Findling

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Neil Sonenklar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Bela Sood

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Psychiatry/Geriatric

TIE Ashvin Patel

Dominion Behavioral Healthcare, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 5, 804-270-1124

TIE Tushar Thakre

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9179

Psychology (Doctor of Psychology)

Salmaan A. Khawaja

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at Westchester, 601 Watkins Center Parkway, Suite 250, Midlothian; Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at Iron Bridge, 11601 Iron Bridge Road, Suite 207, Chester; 804-325-8750

Eric J. Oritt

The Westwood Group, 5821 Staples Mill Road, 804-264-0966

Tamara A. Orr

Summit Emotional Health, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557

Edward Peck III

Neuropsychological Services of Virginia, 2010 Bremo Road, Suite 127, 804-285-2555

Stephan Weinland

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-827-0053

Pulmonology

Daniel Grinnan

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-2161

Scott K. Radow

(RETIRED) Pulmonary Associates of Richmond

John Sentz

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

R. Wes Shepherd

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Johnny Wong

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 7497 Right Flank Road, Suite 520, Mechanicsville, 804-320-4243

Radiation Oncology

Douglas W. Arthur

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7232

Laurie Cuttino

Sarah Cannon Institute at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7607 Forest Ave., 804-287-4340

Emma Fields

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; VCU Health at GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane; 804-828-7232

Lang Robertson Liebman

Virginia Urology Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762

David Randolph Sr.

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164

Shiyu Song

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7232

Radiology—Diagnostic

Lowrey H. Holthaus

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

A. John Kuta

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Ashish Sethi

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Chris Somerville

Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327

Gregory Vorona

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Radiology—Interventional

Jawad Hussain

Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327

Sanjay Paidisetty

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Philip C. Pieters

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Ashish Sethi

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Brian Strife

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St.; 804-828-2600

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Erika Johnston-MacAnanny

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400; 804-495-2594

Richard S. Lucidi

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-327-8820

Anish Shah

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400; 804-495-2594

Rheumatology

David Carleton

Virginia Physicians Inc. Rheumatology Division, Parham Doctors’ Hospital MOB II, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, 804-346-1551

Colin B. Ligon

Bon Secours Rheumatology Center, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601

Aarat Patel

Bon Secours Rheumatology Center, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601

Beth Rubinstein

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion,11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9341

Michael Strachan

Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901

Huzaefah Syed

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9341

Sleep Medicine

Taruj Ali

Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., #300, 804-320-4243

Douglas W. Puryear

Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 West Broad Street, #300, 804-320-4243

Cecilia Santos

Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 804-764-7491

Alan E. Schulman

Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742

Samuel Taylor

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9105; 9105 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-9350

Sports Medicine

Rishi K. Bala

Bon Secours Sports Medicine and Primary Care, 2401 W. Leigh St., 804-325-8801

Mary Caldwell

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion,11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713

TIE Seth Cheatham

VCU Health, Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713

Doug Cutter

VCU Health, Orthopaedics, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-0713

TIE Aaron Ferro

OrthoVirginia, 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, 804-732-0095

Matthew Walker

OrthoVirginia, 858 Shrader Road, 804-527-6835

Surgery (Bariatric)

Matthew L. Brengman

Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia,7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600

Brennan Carmody

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 406, 804-893-8676

Guilherme Campos

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-827-0045

Tejwant S. Datta

Commonwealth Surgical Associates, 9460 Amberdale Drive, Suite E, 804-533-0220

Nathan Lee

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Jennifer Salluzzo

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-827-0045

Surgery (Breast)

Ruth Felsen

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, 804-323-5040

Amelia Grover

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-3111

Kandace McGuire

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-3111

James Pellicane

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130

Misti Wilson

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB 1, Suite 309, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130

Surgery (Cardiac)

Mark Bladergroen

Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 306, Mechanicsville; 44 Medical Park Blvd., Suite D, Petersburg; 804-287-7840

Leo Gazoni

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Chiwon Hahn

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777; 7300 Beaufont Springs Drive, Suite 400, 804-320-3627

Vigneshwar Kasirajan

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Mohammed Quader

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Paul B. Wehman

Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400B; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 306, Mechanicsville; 44 Medical Park Blvd., Suite D, Petersburg; 804-764-7340

Surgery (Colon and Rectal)

Jaime Bohl

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0049

Joseph J. Coury

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 7504 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400

Cary L. Gentry

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077

Andrew J. Vorenberg

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400

Nicole Wieghard

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0049

Surgery (General)

David J. Dougherty

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Ralph E. Layman

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435

Nathan Lee

Bon Secours Inpatient Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 406, 804-893-8676

George Parker

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Levi Procter

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748

Edgar Rodas

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748

Amy T. Rose

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Surgery (Hand)

John E. Blank

Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave.; 8266 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Henrico; 804-285-2300

Sanjay S. “Jay” Desai

OrthoVirginia,7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Building 2, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Jessica Frankenhoff

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7069

Tate Hepper

OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910

Jonathan Isaacs

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7069

Surgery (Moh’s, Skin Cancer)

Algin B. Garrett

Forefront Dermatology, 5201 Hickory Park Drive Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-262-6060

William S. Gillen

Absolute Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield; 804-326-4448

Tassia Kostopoulos

VCU Health,Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-9361

Julia Padgett

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 310, 804-939-6191

Christine Rausch

Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-282-4940

Surgery (Orthopedic)

Greg Golladay

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7069

Jason Hull

Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Stephen L. Kates

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7069

William E. Nordt

OrthoVirginia,7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Matthew Walker

OrthoVirginia,7858 Shrader Road, 804-270-1305

Surgery (Spine)

Brian Cameron

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N.11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion,11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165

Adam Crowl

OrthoVirginia,13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414

R. Scott Graham

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N.11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165

Ricky J. Placide

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

Jed Vanichkachorn

Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Surgery (Thoracic)

Graham Bundy

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777

Anthony Cassano

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2775

Leo Gazoni

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates,7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Rachit Shah

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-2775

Daniel Woolley

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Surgery (Transplant)

Amanda Bailey

General Vascular and Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, Henrico, 804-285-94160

David Bruno

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Adrian Cotterell

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Ralph E. Layman

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435

Marlon F. Levy

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center,1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Amit Sharma

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104

Surgery (Trauma-Critical Care)

Michel Aboutanos

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748

Ralph E. Layman

General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435

Levi Procter

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-7748

Edgar Rodas

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-7748

James Whelan

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748

Surgery (Urology and Urological)

Michael D. Byrne

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105

Sundeep Deorah

Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 1700 Mills Road, Suite B, Goochland; 804-330-9105

Lance Hampton

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-323-1180

Adam Klausner

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leight St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; 804-323-1180

Mark B. Monahan

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105

Kinloch Nelson

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 8152 Pleasant Grove Road, Mechanicsville; 804-330-9105

Jeff Rebman

Urology Associates of Richmond,1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 2100, 804-320-1355

Surgery (Vascular)

Andrew Leake

Vascular Surgery Associates, 417 Libbie Ave., 804-288-1953

Mark Levy

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 804-828-7749

Gregg L. Londrey

Vascular Surgery Associates,7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953

Avik Mukherjee

Vascular Surgery Associates,7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953

Dan Newton

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 800-762-6161

Parth Sheth

Surgical Associates of Richmond,1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

W. Andrew Tierney

Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-7634

Urgent Care

Eric Kramer

Patient First Primary and Urgent Care Colonial Heights, 1260 Temple Ave., Colonial Heights, 804-518-2597

Urogynecology

Ramzi Aboujaoude

Virginia Physicians for Women,10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 804-897-2100

Ashley Carroll

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion,1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-323-1180

David B. Glazier

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105

Nathan L. Guerette

Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, 2931 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-523-2533

Tovia Smith

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St.; 804-288-4084