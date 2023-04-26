Top Docs 2023

Here are the 492 top vote recipients, as selected by the 1,319 professionals who took part in our online survey. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors because of ties; others may have fewer than five because there were insufficient votes in that category.
Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.
Addiction Medicine
Peter R. Coleman
National medical director, The Coleman Institute, 204 N. Hamilton St., Suite B, 804-201-9218; 804-353-1230
Caitlin E. Martin
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409
F. Gerard Moeller
VCU Health,1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2000
Vincent Nardone
Foundation Medical Group, 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 117, Midlothian, 804-506-0526
James Thompson
Chief medical officer, Master Center for Addiction Medicine, 4212 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, 888-TRY-MCAM (879-6226)
Allergy and Immunology
Robert S. Call
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420
Patrick Powers
Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-288-0055
Kelley von Elten
RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000
Brant Ward
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Anesthesiology
Alice Coombs
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Michael Estes
West End Anesthesia Group, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-288-6258
Pranav Shah
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
James (Jay) Stone Jr.
Dogwood Anesthesia Providers, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-0745
Matthew Douglas Wood
West End Anesthesia Group, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-288-6258
Cardiac Electrophysiology
An Hong Bui
Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600; 804-288-3123
Kenneth Ellenbogen
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-4327
Jordana Kron
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Guru P. Mohanty
Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, No. 110, 804-410-9749
Matthew Ngo
Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600; 804-288-3123
John R. Onufer
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-4827
Daniel A. Schneider
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7505 Right Flank Road, Suite 700, Mechanicsville, 804-559-0405
Saumil R. Shah
Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, No. 110, 804-410-9749
Cardiology
Minh Bui
Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070
William Coble
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian; 804-915-1400
Mark Johns
Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782
Peter S. Ro
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-4827
Vipal Sabharwal
Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600; 12320 W. Broad St., Suite 204; 804-288-3123
Cardiology (Interventional)
Michael Arcarese
HCA Cardiology Associates of Richmond, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 550, 804-560-8880
Minh Bui
Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070
Zachary Gertz
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Manu Kaushik
Bon Secours Cardiology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123
Barbara Lawson
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-4327
Mark Xenakis
Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782
Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)
Anna Bender
Atlee Chiropractic Center, 9173 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-730-7010
Robert Berube
Ariya Family Chiropractic, 5600 Patterson Ave., Suite D, 804-288-1005
Samuel Brinkley
Airrosti Partner MD Short Pump, 3400 Hayden Park Lane, Suite 300, Henrico, 800-404-6050
Robert Green
Active Chiropractic Recovery + Performance, 2900 Polo Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-378-6035
Michael Spagnolo
Glen Allen Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center,11535 Nuckols Road, Suite D, Glen Allen, 804-747-5464
Dermatology
Victoria Gross
Richmond Dermatology, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Adam A. Martin
Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 280 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 4, Colonial Heights and 6946 Forest Ave. Suite 200; 804-549-4040
Suzanne Peck
Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Kimberly Salkey
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9361
Georgia Seely
Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 804-549-4040
Laurie Shinn
Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-282-0831
Emergency Medicine
Nevan Chang
HCA CJW Medical Center, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-6005
Charles Deverna
HCA CJW Medical Center, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-483-6000
Harinder Dhindsa
VCU Health, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161
Michael Joyce
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Robert G. Powell
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-281-8184
Shannon Walsh
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Emergency Center at New Kent, 2495 Pocahontas Trail; 800-762-6161
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
TIE Pablo Bedoya
Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology, 650 E. Parham Road, MOB II, Suite 210, 804-272-2702
Robert P. Castellucci
8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 102, 804-282-9899
Samantha Hudson
Virginia Endocrinology, 3460 Mayland Court, Henrico; 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 804-423-3636
Douglas Johnson
Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road; Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville; 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 202; 804-764-7686
Julia Caroline Lake
Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road; Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville; 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 202; 804-764-7686
Trang N. Le
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Akta P. Mukherjee
Virginia Endocrinology, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636
Angeliki Stamatouli
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
TIE Edmond (Trey) Wickham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Family/General Practice
Amanda George
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-527-4540
Richard L. Gergoudis
Family Physicians, division of Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800
Giancarlo Pierantoni
VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540
Bradley J. Rolfe
Commonwealth Primary Care Ridgefield, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 100, 804-741-7141
Mark Ryan
VCU Health, Hayes E. Willis Health Center, 4730 N. Southside Plaza, 804-230-7777
Jonathan Schaaf
Executive Health Group, by referral only, 804-560-3295
J. Kenneth Zelenak
Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 101, 804-288-3001
Gastroenterology
Stephen Bickston
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-4060
Doumit BouHaidar
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060
Ramy Eid
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206
Howard O. Haverty Jr.
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 169 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852
Omer Khalid
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206
Robert Mitchell
Mitchell Endoscopy Center, 27605 Forest Ave., Suite 211, 804-282-3114
Bimaljit S. Sandhu
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 601, 804-673-2806
Ravi Vachhani
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-4060
Genetics
Hind Al Saif
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jennifer B. Humberson
UVA Pediatric Specialty Care, St. Mary’s Hospital Campus, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055
John Quillin
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St., (804) 828-7999
Geriatric Medicine
Peter Boling
VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Brittany Craven
VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Sarah Hobgood
VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Michael L. Weissberger
VCU Health, Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)
Alice J. Hirata
Bon Secours Richmond OBGYN, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 100, NW Bldg. 1, 804-320-2483
Jordan Hylton
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Greengate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane, 804-828-4409
Christine Isaacs
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409
Nicole Karjane
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409
Vienne Murray
West End Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-9479
Amanda Ritter
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409
Gynecologic Oncology
Cecelia H. Boardman
Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062
Tyler Ford
Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062
Johnny Hyde Jr.
Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900
Leslie Randall
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane; 804-828-9080
Stephanie Sullivan
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane; 804-828-9080
Randal J. West
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield; 804-323-5040
Hematology and Oncology
Kumar Abhishek
Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 8262 Atlee Road, Suite 201, Mechanicsville; 1510 N. 28th St., Suite 110; 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209; 804-764-7220
Erin Alesi
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-828-7999
Elke K. Friedman
Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000
Andrew Poklepovic
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-828-7999
Rachna Raman
Bon Secours Cancer Institute, 8262 Atlee Road, Suite 201, Mechanicsville; 1510 N. 28th St., Suite 110; 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 209; 804-287-7804
Purvi Shah
Virginia Cancer Institute, 8007 Discovery Drive, 804-287-3000
Hepatology
Hannah Lee
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060
Scott Matherly
VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060
Arun Sanyal
VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-4060
Mitchell L. Shiffman
Bon Secours Liver Institute of Richmond, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 509, 804-977-8920
Richard Sterling
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-4060
Hospice Care
Erin Alesi
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-828-7999
Abdul Latif Amir
7301 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-905-6740
Marc William Flickinger
Bon Secours Hospice and Palliative Care, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 101; 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 403; 14051 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 2209; 8580 Magellan Parkway, Suite 200; 804-288-2673
Cara Jennings
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 101, Mechanicsville; 14051 St. Francis Boulevard,Suite 2209, Midlothian; 804-288-COPE (2673)
Danielle Noreika
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999
Hospitalist—Adult
Shelley Edwards
VCU Health, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Richard Kolb
Teamhealth, HCA Henrico Doctors Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-281-5546
Muktak Mathur
Vituity Hospital Medicine, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011
Philip Rizk
TeamHealth HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7700 E. Parham Road, 804-281-5546
Dennis Wixted
VCU Health, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Hyperbaric Medicine
Joseph V. Boykin Jr.
Medical director, wound healing program, Section of Plastic Surgery, Central Virginia VA Health Care System, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Infectious Diseases
Gonzalo Bearman
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
James W. Brooks Jr.
Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., No. 302, 804-285-1833
Julie E. Reznicek
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
David M. Rowles
Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., No. 302, 804-285-1833
Diane S. Sinnatamby
Bon Secours Laburnum Medical Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 203, Mechanicsville; 4620 S. Laburnum Ave.; 804-764-2200
Intensivist
Lisa Brath
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Feras Khan
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Sarah K. Kilbourne
Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000
Rajiv Malhotra
Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000
Kristin B. Miller
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-2161
John Sentz
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
Internal Medicine
Amanda George
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Sidney Jones
Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857
Jeff Kushinka
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Bennett B. Lee
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Anand Lothe
Virginia Physicians Inc., Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780
Maternal—Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy
James Taylor Christmas
Commonwealth Perinatal Services, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972
Susan Lanni
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409
Ronald Ramus
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409
Lisa R. Troyer
Commonwealth Perinatal Services, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 110, 804-560-5827
Margaret Villers
The St. Mary’s Perinatal Center, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 306, 804-287-7650; The St. Francis Perinatal Center, 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 502, Midlothian; 804-594-7428
Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Jenny Fox
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Ann Heerens
Director of neonatology, Bon Secours Richmond; Pediatrix Medical Group of Richmond; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital NICU, 5801 Bremo Road, Third Floor, 804-282-8082
Karen Hendricks-Munoz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Russell Moores
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
LaShawndra Walker
Bon Secours Richmond; Pediatrix Medical Group of Richmond; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital NICU, 5801 Bremo Road, Third Floor, 804-282-8082
Nephrology
Walid Abou Assi
Nephrology Specialists, 8400 North Run Medical Drive, Suite 200, 804-559-6980
Todd Gehr
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-2161
Jason Kidd
VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2161
Srikanth R. Kunaparaju
Richmond Nephrology Associates, 7001 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-673-2722
Deep Patel
Nephrology Specialists, 8400 North Run Medical Drive, Suite 200, Mechanicsville, 804-559-6980
Neurology
Yasir Al-Khalili
VCU Health, C.A.R.E. Building, 1755 N. Mecklenburg Ave., 804-828-9350
Matthew Boyce
Neurological Associates, 1101 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-288-2742
Stacey Epps
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720
Mary Beth Ramsey
Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742
Alan E. Schulman
Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742
Scott A. Vota
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720
Neurosurgery
Peter A. Alexander
Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204
R. Scott Graham
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion,11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165
Matthew T. Mayr
Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204
K. Singh Sahni
Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-4990
Gary W. Tye
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Nurse Practitioner
TIE Amber Balzer
VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Kristen S. Bardaro
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069
Jessica E. Beauman
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 800-762-6161
TIE Krystle Brunson
VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Elizabeth Curley
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Kaitlin Hiers
Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782
Charlotte Roberts
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Randy Thompson
TeamHealth, HCA Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1046
Ronald S. Taylor
Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327
Occupational Medicine
TIE Joseph Andriano
HCA CareNow Urgent Care, 6100 Harbourside Center Loop, Midlothian, 804-639-7555
Alan Thurman
Hanover County and Bon Secours Good Health Clinic, 8200 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 301, Mechanicsville; 804-442-3750
TIE Frank J. Tortorella
Director, Employee Health Services, Virginia Commonwealth University
Oncologic Surgery
Harry Bear
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-3111
Leopoldo Fernandez
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-628-3111
Amelia Grover
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-3111
D. Michael Rose
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Michael White
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Ophthalmology and Ophthalmologic Surgery
William Benson
VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315
Vikram Brar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Joseph D. Iuorno
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, 804-217-6363
Jessica Randolph
VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315
Evan Silverstein
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Optometry
Kyra Dorgeloh
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David A. Haine
Family Eye Care Centers of Virginia, 306 England St., Ashland; 7660 E. Parham, MOB I, Suite 102, 804-798-8593
Shawn H. Hobbs
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, 804-217-6363
Jeff Michaels
Family Vision Care of Richmond, 4114 Innslake Drive, Glen Allen, 804-217-9883
Lenna Walker
VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315
Orthopedics—General
Greg Golladay
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069
Jason Hull
Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Mark M. Jones
OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088
Stephen L. Kates
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 West Broad St.; 804-828-7069
William E. Nordt
OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Wilhelm Zuelzer
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion,11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069
Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery
Daniel H. Coelho
VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-628-4368
Laurence DiNardo
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-7999
Kelley Dodson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Brian Fishero
Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231
Julie Kerr
Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231
James T. May
Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian, 804-484-3700
Evan Reiter
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-7999
Pain Management
John Barsanti
Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246
Andrew W. Chapman
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 800-762-6161
Yaoming Gu
National Spine & Pain Centers, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Park-way, 804-270-7262
Thokozeni Lipato
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Benjamin G. Seeman
Integrative Pain Specialists, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 804-249-8888
Palliative Care
Abdul Latif Amir
7301 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-905-6740
Cara Jennings
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Kelly Lastrapes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-2467; medical director, Bon Secours Noah’s Children, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 703; 804-287-7686
Mary Lucchesi
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Danielle Noreika
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999
Pathology
C. Lee Bridges
Department chair for pathology, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, Monument Pathologists, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8100
Woon Chow
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Michael Kornstein
Forward Pathology Solutions, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-483-5146
Dharam M. Ramnani
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105
Susan Roseff
VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Steven Smith
VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Pediatric Adolescent Medicine
Richard Brookman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Stephanie Crewe
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
An Pham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Allergy/Immunology
Lawrence E. Gelber
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420
Santhosh Kumar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Brant Ward
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Cardiology
Douglas Allen
UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055
Kerri Carter
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Samuel L. Casella
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mary L. Falterman
Children’s National Hospital Cardiology Richmond, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611
Scott D. Gullquist
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Andrew Kim
UVA Pediatric Specialty Care in Richmond, Bon Secours, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055
Brad McQuilkin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Bremo Road, 5855 Bremo Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Chris Snyder
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111
Randall Geldreich
Vituity, medical director, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066
Chris Johnson
Vituity, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, 510-903-2294
Frank Petruzella
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111
Jonathan Silverman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111
Chris Woleben
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111
Pediatric Endocrinology
Anshu Gupta
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Sarah G. Hensley
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Elna Kochummen
Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Anil R. Kumar
Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Trang Le
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bryce Nelson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mareen Thomas
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Francis Tintani
Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Carl B. Rountree Jr.
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 605, 804-281-8303
Praveen K.C. Selvakumar
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 605, 804-281-8303
Flora Szabo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Narendra Vadlamudi
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Juan Villalona
Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, Henrico Doctors Hospital, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 316, 804-888-7337
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
Frances Austin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center
Jordyn Griffin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center
Mariekea Helou
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center
Gita V. Massey
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center
India Y. Sisler
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center
Pediatric Hospitalist
Christine Cook
Pediatric hospitalist, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8376
Kate Donowitz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-0951
TIE Clifton C. Lee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
David Marcello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
TIE Matthew Schefft
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Ashlie Tseng
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Allison Young
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Pediatric Infectious Disease
Jeffrey Donowitz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
David J. Friedel
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
William C. Koch
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Suzanne R. Lavoie
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Intensivist
Arif Syed Alam
HCA Chippenham Hospital Sheridan Children’s Healthcare, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 735, 804-483-2720
Nikki Miller Ferguson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Mark Marinello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Michael Miller
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital PICU medical director, Pediatrix Critical Care of Virginia, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222
Christopher Ray
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Pediatric Nephrology
Timothy Bunchman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Megan Lo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Neurodevelopment/Behavioral
Jennifer Accardo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Neurology
Winslow J. Borkowski Jr.
Bon Secours Pediatric Neurology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-281-8303
Amy Harper
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David Jaffe
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Lawrence D. Morton
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Ewa Way
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Nassim Zecavati
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Kelley Dodson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Julie Kerr
Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 205, 804-525-4231
Jin Lim
Virginia Ear Nose & Throat Associates,161 Wadsworth Drive; 804-484-3700
Rajanya S. Petersson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care
Daniel Cannone
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Kelly Lastrapes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); medical director, Bon Secours Noah’s Children, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 703
Pediatric Pulmonology
Jonathan Ma
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bruce K. Rubin
Children’s Hospital Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Michael Schechter
Children’s Hospital Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Judith Voynow
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Rheumatology
Sarah E. Hoffmann
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Aarat Patel
Bon Secours Rheumatology Center, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601
Pediatric Sports Medicine
Chad Aarons
Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Shaunette Davey
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., Short Pump Pavilion; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Joanna Horstmann
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Christopher K. Kim
OrthoVirginia,1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bill Shaw
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
H. Robert Tuten
Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Pediatric Surgery (General)
Charles Bagwell
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Laura A. Boomer
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jeffrey H. Haynes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Patricia Lange
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Surgical Specialist
Sharline Aboutanos
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3419
Laura A. Boomer
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Gary Tye
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Urology
John Edmondson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Tony Herndon
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Eric Nelson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Rebecca Zee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatrics — Child Abuse
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatrics (General)
Tiffany Kimbrough
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Sean McKenna
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Melissa Nelson
Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7240 Patterson Ave., Suite 100; 8485 Bell Creek Road, Suite B-3, Mechanicsville; 804-282-4205
Charles V. Terry
RVA Pediatrics,10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437
N. Romesh Wijesooriya
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Mary Caldwell
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion,11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713
Albert Jones
Richmond EMG & Physiatry Associates, 5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite D-20, 804-476-2488
Hillary S. Hawkins
Post-Acute Physicians of Virginia, PLLC, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive
Eugenio A. Monasterio
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Olivier Rolin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Physician Assistant
Jason Feyerherd
Pediatrix Medical Group of Richmond; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital NICU, third floor, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-282-8082
Sarah Hamaker
VCU Health,1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Stephanie Joyce
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jennifer Newlin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Deron Page
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Toby Sandifer
HCA CJW Medical Center,7101 Jahnke Road; 804-483-6500
Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery
Sharline Aboutanos
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3419
Nadia Blanchet
Nadia Blanchet, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545
Darrin Hubert
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-285-4115
Stephen M. Chen
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, 804-585-3420
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
William F. Schleicher
Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, 804-282-4940
Matthew Stanwix
Stanwix Plastic Surgery, 12320 W. Broad St., Suite 205, 804-724-7244
Isaac L. Wornom III
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, 804-585-3420
Neil Zemmel
Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., Suite 200, 804-423-2100
John Zinsser
Zinsser Plastic Surgery, 1501 Maple Ave., #101B, 804-474-9805
Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery
Sharline Aboutanos
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, 804-585-3419
Nadia Blanchet
Nadia Blanchet, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545
Paschalia Mountziaris
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-3060
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Isaac L. Wornom III
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, 804-585-3420
Podiatry
James Baldwin
Achilles Foot & Ankle Center, 3974 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, 804-273-1717
John J. Kadukammakal
Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933
Justin Phillingane
Bon Secours Southside Podiatry and Foot Surgery, 3335 S. Crater Road, Suite 500, Petersburg, 804-732-6000
James E. Shadbolt
Capital Foot Care, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 227, Henrico, 804-754-7400
Scott T. Vantre
Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933
Emily Wehman
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
David T. Weiss
West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779
Psychiatry/Adult
Kira Bleecher
Master Center for Addiction Medicine, 4212 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, 888-TRY-MCAM
Melissa Bui
VCU Health,1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000
Martin N. Buxton
Private practice, appointments by referral only
James Levenson
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-2000
John Russell
Private practice, 513 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-288-7980
Psychiatry/Child and Adolescent
Cheryl Al-Mateen
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Walid I. Fawaz
Virginia South Psychiatric & Family Services, 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian, 804-378-0800
Robert Findling
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Neil Sonenklar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Bela Sood
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Psychiatry/Geriatric
TIE Ashvin Patel
Dominion Behavioral Healthcare, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 5, 804-270-1124
TIE Tushar Thakre
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9179
Psychology (Doctor of Psychology)
Salmaan A. Khawaja
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at Westchester, 601 Watkins Center Parkway, Suite 250, Midlothian; Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at Iron Bridge, 11601 Iron Bridge Road, Suite 207, Chester; 804-325-8750
Eric J. Oritt
The Westwood Group, 5821 Staples Mill Road, 804-264-0966
Tamara A. Orr
Summit Emotional Health, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 804-562-6557
Edward Peck III
Neuropsychological Services of Virginia, 2010 Bremo Road, Suite 127, 804-285-2555
Stephan Weinland
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-827-0053
Pulmonology
Daniel Grinnan
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-2161
Scott K. Radow
(RETIRED) Pulmonary Associates of Richmond
John Sentz
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
R. Wes Shepherd
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Johnny Wong
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 7497 Right Flank Road, Suite 520, Mechanicsville, 804-320-4243
Radiation Oncology
Douglas W. Arthur
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7232
Laurie Cuttino
Sarah Cannon Institute at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7607 Forest Ave., 804-287-4340
Emma Fields
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; VCU Health at GreenGate, 3400 Haydenpark Lane; 804-828-7232
Lang Robertson Liebman
Virginia Urology Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762
David Randolph Sr.
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164
Shiyu Song
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7232
Radiology—Diagnostic
Lowrey H. Holthaus
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
A. John Kuta
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Ashish Sethi
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Chris Somerville
Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327
Gregory Vorona
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Radiology—Interventional
Jawad Hussain
Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327
Sanjay Paidisetty
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Philip C. Pieters
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Ashish Sethi
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Brian Strife
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St.; 804-828-2600
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Erika Johnston-MacAnanny
Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400; 804-495-2594
Richard S. Lucidi
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-327-8820
Anish Shah
Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400; 804-495-2594
Rheumatology
David Carleton
Virginia Physicians Inc. Rheumatology Division, Parham Doctors’ Hospital MOB II, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, 804-346-1551
Colin B. Ligon
Bon Secours Rheumatology Center, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601
Aarat Patel
Bon Secours Rheumatology Center, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601
Beth Rubinstein
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion,11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9341
Michael Strachan
Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901
Huzaefah Syed
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9341
Sleep Medicine
Taruj Ali
Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., #300, 804-320-4243
Douglas W. Puryear
Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 West Broad Street, #300, 804-320-4243
Cecilia Santos
Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 804-764-7491
Alan E. Schulman
Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742
Samuel Taylor
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9105; 9105 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-9350
Sports Medicine
Rishi K. Bala
Bon Secours Sports Medicine and Primary Care, 2401 W. Leigh St., 804-325-8801
Mary Caldwell
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion,11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713
TIE Seth Cheatham
VCU Health, Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713
Doug Cutter
VCU Health, Orthopaedics, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-0713
TIE Aaron Ferro
OrthoVirginia, 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, 804-732-0095
Matthew Walker
OrthoVirginia, 858 Shrader Road, 804-527-6835
Surgery (Bariatric)
Matthew L. Brengman
Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia,7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600
Brennan Carmody
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 406, 804-893-8676
Guilherme Campos
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-827-0045
Tejwant S. Datta
Commonwealth Surgical Associates, 9460 Amberdale Drive, Suite E, 804-533-0220
Nathan Lee
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Jennifer Salluzzo
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-827-0045
Surgery (Breast)
Ruth Felsen
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, 804-323-5040
Amelia Grover
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-3111
Kandace McGuire
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-3111
James Pellicane
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130
Misti Wilson
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB 1, Suite 309, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130
Surgery (Cardiac)
Mark Bladergroen
Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 306, Mechanicsville; 44 Medical Park Blvd., Suite D, Petersburg; 804-287-7840
Leo Gazoni
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Chiwon Hahn
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777; 7300 Beaufont Springs Drive, Suite 400, 804-320-3627
Vigneshwar Kasirajan
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775
Mohammed Quader
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775
Paul B. Wehman
Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400B; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 306, Mechanicsville; 44 Medical Park Blvd., Suite D, Petersburg; 804-764-7340
Surgery (Colon and Rectal)
Jaime Bohl
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0049
Joseph J. Coury
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 7504 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400
Cary L. Gentry
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077
Andrew J. Vorenberg
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400
Nicole Wieghard
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0049
Surgery (General)
David J. Dougherty
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Ralph E. Layman
General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435
Nathan Lee
Bon Secours Inpatient Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 406, 804-893-8676
George Parker
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Levi Procter
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-7748
Edgar Rodas
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748
Amy T. Rose
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Surgery (Hand)
John E. Blank
Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave.; 8266 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Henrico; 804-285-2300
Sanjay S. “Jay” Desai
OrthoVirginia,7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Building 2, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Jessica Frankenhoff
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7069
Tate Hepper
OrthoVirginia, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 100A, 804-915-1910
Jonathan Isaacs
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7069
Surgery (Moh’s, Skin Cancer)
Algin B. Garrett
Forefront Dermatology, 5201 Hickory Park Drive Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-262-6060
William S. Gillen
Absolute Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, 5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen; 7300 Ashlake Parkway, Suite 102, Chesterfield; 804-326-4448
Tassia Kostopoulos
VCU Health,Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-9361
Julia Padgett
Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 310, 804-939-6191
Christine Rausch
Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-282-4940
Surgery (Orthopedic)
Greg Golladay
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7069
Jason Hull
Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Stephen L. Kates
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7069
William E. Nordt
OrthoVirginia,7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Matthew Walker
OrthoVirginia,7858 Shrader Road, 804-270-1305
Surgery (Spine)
Brian Cameron
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N.11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion,11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165
Adam Crowl
OrthoVirginia,13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414
R. Scott Graham
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N.11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165
Ricky J. Placide
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
Jed Vanichkachorn
Bon Secours — Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Surgery (Thoracic)
Graham Bundy
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777
Anthony Cassano
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2775
Leo Gazoni
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates,7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Rachit Shah
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-2775
Daniel Woolley
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Surgery (Transplant)
Amanda Bailey
General Vascular and Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, Henrico, 804-285-94160
David Bruno
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Adrian Cotterell
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Ralph E. Layman
General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435
Marlon F. Levy
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center,1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Amit Sharma
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104
Surgery (Trauma-Critical Care)
Michel Aboutanos
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748
Ralph E. Layman
General Vascular & Transplant Consultants of Virginia, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-968-4435
Levi Procter
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-7748
Edgar Rodas
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-7748
James Whelan
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748
Surgery (Urology and Urological)
Michael D. Byrne
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105
Sundeep Deorah
Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 1700 Mills Road, Suite B, Goochland; 804-330-9105
Lance Hampton
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-323-1180
Adam Klausner
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leight St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; 804-323-1180
Mark B. Monahan
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105
Kinloch Nelson
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 8152 Pleasant Grove Road, Mechanicsville; 804-330-9105
Jeff Rebman
Urology Associates of Richmond,1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 2100, 804-320-1355
Surgery (Vascular)
Andrew Leake
Vascular Surgery Associates, 417 Libbie Ave., 804-288-1953
Mark Levy
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 804-828-7749
Gregg L. Londrey
Vascular Surgery Associates,7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953
Avik Mukherjee
Vascular Surgery Associates,7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953
Dan Newton
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 800-762-6161
Parth Sheth
Surgical Associates of Richmond,1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
W. Andrew Tierney
Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-7634
Urgent Care
Eric Kramer
Patient First Primary and Urgent Care Colonial Heights, 1260 Temple Ave., Colonial Heights, 804-518-2597
Urogynecology
Ramzi Aboujaoude
Virginia Physicians for Women,10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 804-897-2100
Ashley Carroll
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive; Adult Outpatient Pavilion,1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-323-1180
David B. Glazier
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105
Nathan L. Guerette
Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, 2931 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-523-2533
Tovia Smith
Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St.; 804-288-4084