Top Docs 2022

Here are the top 489 vote recipients, as selected by the 1,302 professionals who took part in our online survey. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors because of ties; others may have fewer than five because there were insufficient votes in that category.

Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.

Addiction Medicine

Peter R. Coleman

National medical director, The Coleman Institute, 204 N. Hamilton St., Suite B, 804-201-9218; 804-353-1230

Caitlin E. Martin

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409

Vincent Nardone

Foundation Medical Group, 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 117, Midlothian, 804-506-0526

Stephen Popovich

CleanSlate Virginia, Richmond Community Hospital, 1510 N. 28th St., Suite 101, 804-521-0050; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB1, Suite 310, Mechanicsville, 804-417-0120

James Thompson

Chief medical officer, Master Center for Addiction Medicine, 4212 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, 804-315-3135

Allergy and Immunology

Robert S. Call

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420

William T. Hark

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420

Patrick Powers

Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-288-0055

Kelley von Elten

RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000

Brant Ward

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Anesthesiology

Alice Coombs

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Michael Estes

Bon Secours West End Anesthesia Group, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-288-6258

James (Jay) Stone Jr.

Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622

Janine Louise Thekkekandam

Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622

Matthew Douglas Wood

Bon Secours West End Anesthesia Group, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-288-6258

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Kenneth Ellenbogen

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Jordana Kron

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Matthew Ngo

Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123

Daniel Schneider

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7505 Right Flank Road, Suite 700,

Mechanicsville, 804-559-0405

Saumil R. Shah

Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, No. 110, 804-410-9749

Cardiology

Antonio Abbate

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-628-4327

Phoebe Ashley

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4327

William Coble

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 120; 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian; 804-915-1400

Barnett Gibbs

Henrico Cardiology, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070; 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202, 804-288-0134

Mark Johns

Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782

Peter S. Ro

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-288-4827

Vipal Sabharwal

Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123

Cardiology (Interventional)

Michael Arcarese

Cardiology Associates of Richmond, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 550, 804-560-8880

Zachary Gertz

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Manu Kaushik

Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123

Ashwani Kumar

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-288-4827

Barbara Lawson

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Mark Xenakis

Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782

Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)

Anna Bender

Atlee Chiropractic Center, 9173 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-730-7010

Walter Bogdan

Ariya Family Chiropractic, 9778 Gayton Road, Henrico, 804-750-2400

Robert Green

Active Chiropractic, 2900 Polo Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-560-9355

Jim Holland

Holland Family Chiropractic, 11226 Patterson Ave., 514-B N. Washington Highway, Ashland; 804-798-1110

Katrina Mah

Ariya Family Chiropractic, 9535 Kings Charter Drive, Ashland, 804-550-0780

Michael Spagnolo

Glen Allen Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center, 11535 Nuckols Road, Suite D, Glen Allen, 804-747-5464

Dermatology

Algin B. Garrett

Forefront Dermatology, 5201 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-262-6060

Victoria Gross

Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Julia Nunley

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9361

Suzanne Peck

Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Georgia Seely

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309; 201 Concourse Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen; 804-549-4040

Laurie Shinn

Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-282-0831

Emergency Medicine

Charles Deverna

HCA CJW Medical Center, Johnston-Willis Hospital Emergency Department, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-483-6000

Harinder Dhindsa

VCU Health, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Jeff Mason

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066

Peter Moffett

VCU Health, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161

Robert Powell

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066

Deborah Vinton

Systems medical director, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Shannon Walsh

VCU Health, Emergency Center at New Kent, 2495 Pocahontas Trail, 800-762-6161

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Allen S. Burris

Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology, 348 Brown’s Hill Court, Midlothian, 804-272-2702

Robert P. Castellucci

8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 102, 804-282-9899

Francesco Celi

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Douglas Johnson

Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road; Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville; 804-764-7686

Ben D. Phillips

Virginia Endocrinology, 3460 Mayland Court, Henrico; 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636

Kelsey Salley

Virginia Endocrinology, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 804-423-3636

Edmond (Trey) Wickham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Family/General Practice

J. Rand Baggesen

Executive Health Group, by referral only, executive.md

Caroline Cella

Primary Health Group – Johnston-Willis, 1471 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-320-1333

Richard L. Gergoudis

Family Physicians, division of Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800

Giancarlo Pierantoni

VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540

Bradley J. Rolfe

Commonwealth Primary Care Ridgefield, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 100, 804-741-7141

Gastroenterology

Souheil Abou-Assi

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 6602 W. Broad St., Suite B, 804-285-8206

Stephen Bickston

VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-4060

Ramy Eid

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206

Howard O. Haverty Jr.

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 169 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852

Robert Mitchell

Mitchell Endoscopy Center, 27605 Forest Ave., Suite 211, 804-282-3114

Bimaljit Sandhu

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 169 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852

George Smallfield

VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060

Genetics

Hind Al Saif

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jennifer B. Humberson

UVA Pediatric Specialty Care, St. Mary’s Hospital Campus, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055

Ray Lewandowski

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

John Quillin

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 401 College St., 800-762-6161

Geriatric Medicine

Peter Boling

VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Sarah Hobgood

VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)

Alice J. Hirata

Bon Secours Richmond OB-GYN, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 100, NW Bldg. 1, 804-320-2483

Christine Isaacs

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409

Nicole Karjane

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409

Thomas Mead

Dominion Women’s Health, Dominion Medical Park, 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-730-0800

Vienne Murray

West End Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-9479

Hematology and Oncology

Elke K. Friedman

Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-287-3000

M. Kelly Hagan

Virginia Cancer Institute, 7501 Right Flank Road, Suite 600, Mechanicsville, 804-559-2489

James T. May III

Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990

Rachna Raman

Bon Secours Cancer Institute at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 209, 804-287-7804

Will Voelzke

Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990

Hepatology

Hannah Lee

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Arun Sanyal

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Mitchell L. Shiffman

Bon Secours Liver Institute of Richmond, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 509, 804-977-8920

Mohammad S. Siddiqui

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Richard Sterling

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060

Gynecologic Oncology

Cecelia H. Boardman

Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062

Jori Carter

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield; 804-323-5040

Johnny Hyde Jr.

Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900

Stephanie Sullivan

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9080

Randal J. West

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 9101 Stony Point Drive; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield; 804-323-5040

Hospice Care

Erin Alesi

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116

Marc William Flickinger

Medical director of Bon Secours Hospice and Palliative Care, 8580 Magellan Parkway, Suite 200, 804-627-5360

Cara Jennings

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Danielle Noreika

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999

Leanne Yanni

Vice president, medical affairs, Bon Secours Richmond

Hospitalist—Adult

Margaret Guy

VCU Health, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Brian Hanrahan

System medical director, HCA Richmond; HCA Chippenham Hospital (CJW Medical Center), 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000

Ahmed Kardar

Facility medical director of hospitalist medicine, Bon Secours Southside Medical Center, Petersburg, Alteon Health

Muktak Mathur

Sound Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospitalist Program, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011

Philip Rizk

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital Hospitalist Program, 7700 E. Parham Road, 804-521-5317

Hyperbaric Medicine

Joseph V. Boykin Jr.

Medical director, wound healing program, Section of Plastic Surgery, Central Virginia VA Health Care System, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Infectious Diseases

James W. Brooks Jr.

Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-285-1833

David M. Rowles

Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-285-1833

Diane S. Sinnatamby

Bon Secours Laburnum Medical Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 203, Mechanicsville, 804-764-2200

Michael Stevens

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Sarika S. Tripathi

Commonwealth Infectious Diseases, 804-833-5765

Intensivist

Lisa Brath

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Ken Haft

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

Feras Khan

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Sarah K. Kilbourne

Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000

Rajiv Malhotra

Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000; Henrico Doctors Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Kristin B. Miller

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Robert Ratzlaff

Sound Physicians, system director of critical care, Bon Secours Richmond

John Sentz

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

Internal Medicine

Amanda George

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Amelia Grover

VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-628-3111

Christophe P. Hayes

Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857

Sidney Jones

Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857

Jeff Kushinka

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Anand Lothe

Virginia Physicians Inc., Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780

Jonathan Schaaf

Executive Health Group, by referral only, executive.md

Maternal—Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy

James Taylor Christmas

Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972; Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 110, 804-560-5827

Susan Lanni

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409

Ronald Ramus

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409

Edward H. Springel

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409

Lisa R. Troyer

Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972; Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 110, 804-560-5827

Neonatal—Perinatal Medicine

Jenny Fox

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Ann Heerens

Director of neonatology, Bon Secours Richmond; Pediatrix Medical Group of Richmond; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital NICU, third floor, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-282-8082

Karen Hendricks-Munoz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Russell Moores

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Art Shepard

Neonatologist and medical director, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

Nephrology

Walid Abou Assi

Nephrology Specialists, 8400 North Run Medical Drive, Suite B, 804-559-6980

Todd Gehr

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-2161

Jason Kidd

VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2161

Srikanth R. Kunaparaju

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 7001 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-673-2722

Brian Peppiatt

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814

Neurology

Matthew Boyce

Neurological Associates, 1101 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-288-2742; 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742

Stacey Epps

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720

Warren Felton

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9350

Kelly G. Gwathmey

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9350

Mary Beth Ramsey

Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742

Mary Ransom

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 207, 804-893-8656

Amandeep Sangha

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 207, 804-893-8656

Scott A. Vota

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720

Neurosurgery

Peter A. Alexander

Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204

R. Scott Graham

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165

Kathryn Holloway

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165

Matthew T. Mayr

Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204

Richard H. Singleton

Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-4990

Nurse Practitioner

Annabel Britton

HCA CJW Medical Center, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000

Caylee Cook

Richmond Pediatric Associates, 7521 Right Flank Road, Suite 100, Mechanicsville, 804-559-0447; 9900 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 804-747-1750

Tim Ford

VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Amy Foster

Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990

Andrea (Andi) Funai

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave. Suites 100 and 100-A, 804-288-4827

James Gill

Sound Physicians, Critical Care, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital

Sarah Ro

BetterMed Urgent Care, seven sites in metro Richmond, 804-386-0200

Charlotte Roberts

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Chelsea Snead

West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779

Occupational Medicine

Joseph Andriano

HCA Occupational Health; Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-254-5467; HCA CJW Medical Center, 7153 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1708

Oncologic Surgery

Leopoldo Fernandez

VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-628-3111

Amelia Grover

VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-7739

Brian Kaplan

Formerly VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center

D. Michael Rose

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Michael White

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Ophthalmology and Ophthalmologic Surgery

William Benson

VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315

Vikram Brar

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Joseph D. Iuorno

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, 804-217-6363

Jessica Randolph

VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315

Evan Silverstein

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Optometry

Patricia A. Daylor

Family Vision Care of Richmond, 4114 Innslake Drive, Glen Allen, 804-217-9883

Kyra Dorgeloh

VCU Health Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315

Shawn H. Hobbs

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, 804-217-6363

Jeff Michaels

Family Vision Care of Richmond, 4114 Innslake Drive, Glen Allen, 804-217-9883

Gerald Neidigh Jr.

Grove Eye Care, 3601 Grove Ave., 804-353-3937

Ashley Parsons

Grove Eye Care, 3601 Grove Ave., 804-353-3937

Lenna Walker

VCU Health Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315

Orthopedics—General

Greg Golladay

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-7069

Mark M. Jones

OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088

Stephen L. Kates

VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069

Paul G. Kiritsis

OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088

William E. “Bill” Nordt

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery

Brian Fishero

Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231

Julie Kerr

Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231

James T. May

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville; 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian; 4700 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 804-484-3700

Evan Reiter

VCU Health Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-762-6161

Wayne Shaia

The Balance and Ear Center, 10200 Three Chopt Road, 804-288-3277

Pain Management

John Barsanti

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246

Andrew W. Chapman

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 800-762-6161

Peter Duke Crane

CJW Pain Management, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 230, 804-267-6820

Yaoming Gu

National Spine & Pain Centers, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, 804-270-7262

Stephen P. Long

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246

Benjamin G. Seeman

Integrative Pain Specialists, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 804-249-8888

Palliative Care

Erin Alesi

VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116

Virginia Boothe

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Amy Foster

Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990

Cara Jennings

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Kelly Lastrapes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-2467; medical director, Bon Secours Noah’s Children, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 703; 804-287-7686

Danielle Noreika

VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999

Meera Pahuja

VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999

Vidya Raghavan

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Leanne Yanni

Vice president, medical affairs, Bon Secours Richmond

Pathology

Cliff Lee Bridges

Department chair for pathology, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, Monument Pathologists, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8100

Woon Chow

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Dharam M. Ramnani

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

Kimberly Sanford

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Steven Smith

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

John W. Turner

Forward Pathology Solutions, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive; 804-483-5146

Pediatric Adolescent Medicine

Stephanie Crewe

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

An Pham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Charles Terry

RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437

Pediatric Allergy/Immunology

Michael Blumberg

Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-288-0055

Anne-Marie Irani

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Santhosh Kumar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Kelley von Elten

RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000

Brant Ward

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Cardiology

Douglas Allen

UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055

Kerri Carter

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mary L. Falterman

Children’s National Hospital Cardiology Richmond, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611

Scott D. Gullquist

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Brad McQuilkin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Bremo Road, 5855 Bremo Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111

Randall Geldreich

Richmond Emergency Physicians, medical director, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066

Chris Johnson

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066

Frank Petruzella

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111

Jonathan Silverman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111

Chris Woleben

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111

Pediatric Endocrinology

Anshu Gupta

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Elna Kochummen

Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-287-7322

Anil R. Kumar

Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-281-8303

Bryce Nelson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mareen Thomas

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Francis Tintani

Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-281-8303

Edmond (Trey) Wickham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Carl B. Rountree Jr.

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 605, 804-281-8303

Praveen K.C. Selvakumar

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 605, 804-281-8303

Flora Szabo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Narendra Vadlamudi

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Juan Villalona

Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, The Highland II Medical Office Building, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 106, 804-888-7337

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Madhu Gowda

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massey Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jordyn Griffin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center

Mariekea Helou

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center

Gita V. Massey

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center

India Y. Sisler

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center

Pediatric Hospitalist

Elizabeth Aarons

pediatric hospitalist, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222, clinical faculty of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Christine Cook

pediatric hospitalist, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222, clinical faculty of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Clifton C. Lee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

David Marcello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Matthew Schefft

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-0951

Ashlie Tseng

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-0951

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Jeffrey Donowitz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David J. Friedel

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Emily Godbout

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

William C. Koch

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Suzanne R. Lavoie

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Beth C. Marshall

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Intensivist

Arif Syed Alam

HCA Chippenham Hospital Sheridan Children’s Healthcare, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 735, 804-483-2720

Kara D. Greenfield

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Eric Jarandeh

HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Oliver Karam

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Mark Marinello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Michael Miller

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital PICU medical director, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222; clinical faculty of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Pediatric Nephrology

Timothy Bunchman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Megan Lo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Neurology

Winslow J. Borkowski Jr.

Bon Secours Pediatric Neurology Clinic, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Amy Harper

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Lawrence D. Morton

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Sanjai Rao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Donald Alan Taylor

Bon Secours Pediatric Neurology Clinic, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Ewa Way

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Kelley Dodson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Brian Fishero

Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231

Julie Kerr

Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231

Jin Lim

Virginia Ear Nose & Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 161 Wadsworth Drive; 804-484-3700

Rajanya S. Petersson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care

Daniel Cannone

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Kelly Lastrapes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); medical director, Bon Secours Noah’s Children, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 703

Pediatric Pulmonology

Bruce K. Rubin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Michael Schechter

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Howard (Joel) Schmidt

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Judith Voynow

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Rheumatology

Sarah E. Hoffmann

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Aarat Patel

Bon Secours Rheumatology Center of Richmond, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601

Pediatrics (General)

Andrew Anderson

Richmond Pediatric Associates, 7521 Right Flank Road, Suite 100, Mechanicsville, 804-559-0447; 9900 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 804-747-1750

Peter Heyman

RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437

Tiffany Kimbrough

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Sean McKenna

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Melissa Nelson

Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 101; 8485 Bell Creek Road, Suite B-3, Mechanicsville; 804-282-4205

Ann Marie Tuohy

Bon Secours Pediatrics of Mechanicsville, 7347 Bell Creek Road, Suite 100, 804-730-4690

N. Romesh Wijesooriya

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatrics — Neurodevelopmental/Behavioral

Jennifer Accardo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Sports Medicine

Chad Aarons

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Joanna Horstmann

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Christopher K. Kim

OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910

Victoria G. Kuester

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bill Shaw

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

H. Robert Tuten

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Pediatric Surgery (General)

Laura A. Boomer

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jeffrey H. Haynes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Patricia Lange

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Claudio Oticica

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Surgical Specialist

Laura A. Boomer

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Victoria G. Kuester

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Gary Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Urology

John Edmondson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Tony Herndon

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Eric Nelson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Boyd H. Winslow

Winslow Newborn Circumcisions, 804-220-1679; procedures at Medarva Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 100, 804-775-4500

Rebecca Zee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatrics — Child Abuse

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Mary Caldwell

VCU Health Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713

David Cifu

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Hillary S. Hawkins

Post-Acute Physicians of Virginia, PLLC, Johnston-Willis Hospital,1401 Johnston Willis Drive

Eugenio A. Monasterio

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

William Robbins

Medical director, STAR program, Central Virginia VA Health Care System, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Olivier Rolin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Physician Assistant

Courtney Corboy

VCU Health; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 804-323-0830

Alan Fitch

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7069

Kim Ketchersid

VCU Health, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7069

Jennifer Newlin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Toby Sandifer

HCA Chippenham & Johnston-Willis hospitals Emergency Department, 7101 Jahnke Road

Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery

Nadia Blanchet

Private practice, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545

Stephen M. Chen

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420

Daniel Luppens

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-3060

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Dimitrios “Jimmy” Sismanis

Virginia Oculofacial Surgeons, Medarva West Creek Surgery Center, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, 804-934-9344

Isaac L. Wornom III

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

Sharline Aboutanos

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3419

Darrin Hubert

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115

Daniel Luppens

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-3060

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Dimitrios “Jimmy” Sismanis

Virginia Oculofacial Surgeons, Medarva West Creek Surgery Center, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, 804-934-9344

Isaac L. Wornom III

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420

Podiatry

James Baldwin

Achilles Foot & Ankle Specialists, 3974 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, 804-273-1717

Justin Phillingane

Bon Secours Southside Podiatry and Foot Surgery, 3335 S. Crater Road, Suite 500, Petersburg, 804-732-6000

Scott T. Vantre

Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933

Emily Wehman

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069

David T. Weiss

West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779

Psychiatry/Adult

Kira Bleecher

The Master Center for Addiction Medicine, 24212 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, 804-376-8020

Martin N. Buxton

Private practice by referral, The Buxton Institute, 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-496-1662

James Levenson

VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-9452

Mariano Piedra

Neuropsychiatric and Counseling Associates, 9020 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 240, 804-282-5236

John Russell

Private practice, 513 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-288-7980

Psychiatry/Child and Adolescent

Robert Findling

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Charles Hall

Tucker Psychiatric Clinic, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 202, 804-320-7881

Parna Prajapati

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Bela Sood

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Psychology (Doctor of Psychology)

Leila Islam

VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-618-6752

Salmaan A. Khawaja

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at Westchester, 601 Watkins Center Parkway, Suite 250, Midlothian; Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at Iron Bridge, 11601 Iron Bridge Road, Suite 207, Chester; 804-325-8750

Edward Peck III

Neuropsychological Services of Virginia, 2010 Bremo Road, Suite 127, 804-285-2555

Stephan Weinland

VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-618-6752

Public Health and Tropical Medicine

Danny Avula

Former director, City of Richmond and Henrico County health departments, 804-205-3500, current commissioner Virginia DSS

Michael P. Stevens

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-6163

Pulmonology

Cecilia Bergh

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1 Park West Circle, No. 301, Midlothian, 804-320-4243

Daniel Grinnan

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-2161

Ken Haft

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

Sridhar Neralla

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

Scott K. Radow

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

John Sentz

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

R. Wes Shepherd

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-6396

Radiation Oncology

Judy L. Chin

Radiation

Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing,

6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762

Laurie Cuttino

Sarah Cannon Institute at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7607 Forest Ave., 804-545-7940; formerly VCU Massey Cancer Center

Lang Robertson Liebman

Virginia Urology Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762

David Randolph Jr.

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164

David Randolph Sr.

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164

Radiology — Diagnostic

Ann Fulcher

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Lowrey H. Holthaus

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Ashish Sethi

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Chris Somerville

Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327

Gregory Vorona

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Radiology — Interventional

Jawad Hussain

Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327

Sanjay Paidisetty

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Philip C. Pieters

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Ashish Sethi

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Brian Strife

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St.; 804-828-2600

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Michael Edelstein

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400; 804-495-2594

Erika Johnston-MacAnanny

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400; 804-495-2594

Richard S. Lucidi

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-8820

Anish Shah

Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400; 804-495-2594

Rheumatology

David Carleton

Virginia Physicians Inc. Rheumatology Division, Parham Doctors’ Hospital MOB II, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, 804-346-1551

Beth Rubinstein

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9341

Tammy Spring

Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901

Huzaefah Syed

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-8921

Christopher Wise

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9341

Sleep Medicine

Taruj Ali

Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., 804-320-4243

Justin Brockbank

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 2924 Brook Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Douglas Puryear

Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243

Cecilia Santos

Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 804-764-7491

Samuel Taylor

VCU Health, Center for Sleep Medicine, 2529 Professional Road, Stony Point 9105; 9105 Stony Point Drive; 804-323-2255

Sports Medicine

Rishi K. Bala

Bon Secours Sports Medicine and Primary Care, 2401 W. Leigh St., 804-325-8801

Seth Cheatham

VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713

Aaron Ferro

OrthoVirginia, 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, 804-732-0095

Thomas Loughran

VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713

Steven G. Reece

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-270-1305

Matthew Walker

OrthoVirginia, 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, 804-732-0095

Surgery (Bariatric)

Matthew L. Brengman

Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600

Guilherme Campos

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0045

Lindsey Ferro

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0045

Nathan Lee

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Jennifer Salluzzo

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0045

Surgery (Breast)

Ruth Felsen

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, 804-323-5040

Amelia Grover

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-3111

Kandace McGuire

VCU Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-3111

James Pellicane

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center,

601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130

Misti Wilson

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB 1, Suite 309, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130

Surgery (Cardiac)

Mark Bladergroen

Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400, 804-287-7840

Graham Bundy

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777

Leo Gazoni

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Chiwon Hahn

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777

Vigneshwar Kasirajan

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Mohammed Quader

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Surgery (Colon and Rectal)

Jaime Bohl

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0049

Christine Bouchard

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Cary L. Gentry

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077

Andrew Vorenberg

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400

Nicole Wieghard

VCU Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0049

Surgery (General)

Richard F. Carter

Richmond Surgical Group, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 220, 804-285-9416

Paula Ferrada

Formerly VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center

Ralph E. Layman

Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave.; Suite 206, 804-968-4435

George Parker

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Levi Procter

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748

Amy T. Rose

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Surgery (Hand)

John E. Blank

Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave.; 8266 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Henrico; 804-285-2300

Andrew M.I. Bogle

OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-288-3136

Sanjay S. “Jay” Desai

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Building 2, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Jessica Frankenhoff

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-7069

Jonathan Isaacs

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069

Brian Le

VCU Health, Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 800-762-6161

Surgery (Moh’s, Skin Cancer)

Shields Callahan

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-560-8919

Algin Garrett

Forefront Dermatology, 5201 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-262-6060

Julia Padgett

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 310, 804-939-6191

Christine Rausch

Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-282-4940

Surgery (Orthopedic)

N. Douglas Boardman

VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069

Greg Golladay

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069

Mark M. Jones

OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088

Stephen L. Kates

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St, 804-828-7069

William E. “Bill” Nordt

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Surgery (Spine)

Brian Cameron

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165

Adam Crowl

OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414

Matthew T. Mayr

Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204

Rick J. Placide

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069

Jed Vanichkachorn

Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Surgery (Thoracic)

Graham Bundy

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777

Anthony Cassano

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 800-762-6161

Leo Gazoni

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Rachit Shah

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161

Daniel Woolley

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Surgery (Transplant)

Kenneth Brown

Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave. Suite 300, 804-968-4435

David Bruno

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Adrian Cotterell

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Ralph E. Layman

Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave. Suite 300, 804-968-4435

TIE Marlon F. Levy

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-4104

TIE Amit Sharma

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; 804-828-4104; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104

Surgery (Trauma)

Michel Aboutanos

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Stanley Kurek

Extant Trauma Surgery, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 260, 804-716-7758

Ralph E. Layman

Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave.; Suite 206, 804-968-4435

Stephan Walter Leichtle

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 800-762-6161

Levi David Procter

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Edgar Bruck Rodas

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Surgery (Vascular)

Richard Binns

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Andrew Leake

Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953

Mark M. Levy

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 800-762-6161

Gregg L. Londrey

Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953

Avik Mukherjee

Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953

Dan Newton

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 800-762-6161

W. Andrew Tierney

Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-7634

Urgent Care

Jeff Bennett

KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care, 8356 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-5437; 5021 Craig Rath Blvd.; Building IV, Midlothian, 804-592-5437; 4687 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, 804-422-5437

Urogynecology

Meghana Gowda

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-330-9105

Nathan L. Guerette

Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, 2931 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-523-2533

Quinn K. Lippmann

Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 8152 Pleasant Grove Road, Mechanicsville; 804-330-9105

Lauren Siff

VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-323-1180

Tovia Smith

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St.; 804-288-4084

Urology and Urological Surgery

Sundeep Deorah

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-330-9105

Lance Hampton

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-323-1180

Blake W. Moore

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105

William R. Morgan

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 804-330-9105

Jeff Rebman

Urology Associates of Richmond, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 2100, 804-320-1355

J. Tyler Roseman

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9105, Stony Point Drive, 804-323-1180

Jason S. Szobota

Virginia Urology, 8152 Pleasant Grove Road, Mechanicsville; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 804-330-9105