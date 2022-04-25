Top Docs 2022

Here are the top 489 vote recipients, as selected by the 1,302 professionals who took part in our online survey. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors because of ties; others may have fewer than five because there were insufficient votes in that category.
Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.
Addiction Medicine
Peter R. Coleman
National medical director, The Coleman Institute, 204 N. Hamilton St., Suite B, 804-201-9218; 804-353-1230
Caitlin E. Martin
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4409
Vincent Nardone
Foundation Medical Group, 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 117, Midlothian, 804-506-0526
Stephen Popovich
CleanSlate Virginia, Richmond Community Hospital, 1510 N. 28th St., Suite 101, 804-521-0050; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB1, Suite 310, Mechanicsville, 804-417-0120
James Thompson
Chief medical officer, Master Center for Addiction Medicine, 4212 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, 804-315-3135
Allergy and Immunology
Robert S. Call
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420
William T. Hark
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420
Patrick Powers
Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-288-0055
Kelley von Elten
RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000
Brant Ward
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Anesthesiology
Alice Coombs
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Michael Estes
Bon Secours West End Anesthesia Group, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-288-6258
James (Jay) Stone Jr.
Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622
Janine Louise Thekkekandam
Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622
Matthew Douglas Wood
Bon Secours West End Anesthesia Group, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-288-6258
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Kenneth Ellenbogen
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Jordana Kron
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Matthew Ngo
Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123
Daniel Schneider
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7505 Right Flank Road, Suite 700,
Mechanicsville, 804-559-0405
Saumil R. Shah
Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, No. 110, 804-410-9749
Cardiology
Antonio Abbate
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-628-4327
Phoebe Ashley
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4327
William Coble
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 120; 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian; 804-915-1400
Barnett Gibbs
Henrico Cardiology, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070; 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202, 804-288-0134
Mark Johns
Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782
Peter S. Ro
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-288-4827
Vipal Sabharwal
Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123
Cardiology (Interventional)
Michael Arcarese
Cardiology Associates of Richmond, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 550, 804-560-8880
Zachary Gertz
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Manu Kaushik
Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123
Ashwani Kumar
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-288-4827
Barbara Lawson
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Mark Xenakis
Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782
Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)
Anna Bender
Atlee Chiropractic Center, 9173 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-730-7010
Walter Bogdan
Ariya Family Chiropractic, 9778 Gayton Road, Henrico, 804-750-2400
Robert Green
Active Chiropractic, 2900 Polo Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-560-9355
Jim Holland
Holland Family Chiropractic, 11226 Patterson Ave., 514-B N. Washington Highway, Ashland; 804-798-1110
Katrina Mah
Ariya Family Chiropractic, 9535 Kings Charter Drive, Ashland, 804-550-0780
Michael Spagnolo
Glen Allen Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center, 11535 Nuckols Road, Suite D, Glen Allen, 804-747-5464
Dermatology
Algin B. Garrett
Forefront Dermatology, 5201 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-262-6060
Victoria Gross
Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Julia Nunley
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-9361
Suzanne Peck
Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Georgia Seely
Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309; 201 Concourse Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen; 804-549-4040
Laurie Shinn
Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-282-0831
Emergency Medicine
Charles Deverna
HCA CJW Medical Center, Johnston-Willis Hospital Emergency Department, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-483-6000
Harinder Dhindsa
VCU Health, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161
Jeff Mason
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066
Peter Moffett
VCU Health, 1213 E. Clay St., 800-762-6161
Robert Powell
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066
Deborah Vinton
Systems medical director, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Shannon Walsh
VCU Health, Emergency Center at New Kent, 2495 Pocahontas Trail, 800-762-6161
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Allen S. Burris
Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology, 348 Brown’s Hill Court, Midlothian, 804-272-2702
Robert P. Castellucci
8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 102, 804-282-9899
Francesco Celi
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Douglas Johnson
Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road; Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville; 804-764-7686
Ben D. Phillips
Virginia Endocrinology, 3460 Mayland Court, Henrico; 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636
Kelsey Salley
Virginia Endocrinology, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 804-423-3636
Edmond (Trey) Wickham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Family/General Practice
J. Rand Baggesen
Executive Health Group, by referral only, executive.md
Caroline Cella
Primary Health Group – Johnston-Willis, 1471 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-320-1333
Richard L. Gergoudis
Family Physicians, division of Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800
Giancarlo Pierantoni
VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540
Bradley J. Rolfe
Commonwealth Primary Care Ridgefield, 2200 Pump Road, Suite 100, 804-741-7141
Gastroenterology
Souheil Abou-Assi
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 6602 W. Broad St., Suite B, 804-285-8206
Stephen Bickston
VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-4060
Ramy Eid
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206
Howard O. Haverty Jr.
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 169 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852
Robert Mitchell
Mitchell Endoscopy Center, 27605 Forest Ave., Suite 211, 804-282-3114
Bimaljit Sandhu
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 169 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852
George Smallfield
VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060
Genetics
Hind Al Saif
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jennifer B. Humberson
UVA Pediatric Specialty Care, St. Mary’s Hospital Campus, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055
Ray Lewandowski
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
John Quillin
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 401 College St., 800-762-6161
Geriatric Medicine
Peter Boling
VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Sarah Hobgood
VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)
Alice J. Hirata
Bon Secours Richmond OB-GYN, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 100, NW Bldg. 1, 804-320-2483
Christine Isaacs
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409
Nicole Karjane
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409
Thomas Mead
Dominion Women’s Health, Dominion Medical Park, 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-730-0800
Vienne Murray
West End Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-9479
Hematology and Oncology
Elke K. Friedman
Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-287-3000
M. Kelly Hagan
Virginia Cancer Institute, 7501 Right Flank Road, Suite 600, Mechanicsville, 804-559-2489
James T. May III
Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990
Rachna Raman
Bon Secours Cancer Institute at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 209, 804-287-7804
Will Voelzke
Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990
Hepatology
Hannah Lee
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060
Arun Sanyal
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060
Mitchell L. Shiffman
Bon Secours Liver Institute of Richmond, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 509, 804-977-8920
Mohammad S. Siddiqui
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060
Richard Sterling
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4060
Gynecologic Oncology
Cecelia H. Boardman
Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062
Jori Carter
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield; 804-323-5040
Johnny Hyde Jr.
Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900
Stephanie Sullivan
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9080
Randal J. West
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 9101 Stony Point Drive; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield; 804-323-5040
Hospice Care
Erin Alesi
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116
Marc William Flickinger
Medical director of Bon Secours Hospice and Palliative Care, 8580 Magellan Parkway, Suite 200, 804-627-5360
Cara Jennings
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Danielle Noreika
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999
Leanne Yanni
Vice president, medical affairs, Bon Secours Richmond
Hospitalist—Adult
Margaret Guy
VCU Health, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Brian Hanrahan
System medical director, HCA Richmond; HCA Chippenham Hospital (CJW Medical Center), 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000
Ahmed Kardar
Facility medical director of hospitalist medicine, Bon Secours Southside Medical Center, Petersburg, Alteon Health
Muktak Mathur
Sound Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospitalist Program, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-2011
Philip Rizk
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital Hospitalist Program, 7700 E. Parham Road, 804-521-5317
Hyperbaric Medicine
Joseph V. Boykin Jr.
Medical director, wound healing program, Section of Plastic Surgery, Central Virginia VA Health Care System, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Infectious Diseases
James W. Brooks Jr.
Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-285-1833
David M. Rowles
Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-285-1833
Diane S. Sinnatamby
Bon Secours Laburnum Medical Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 203, Mechanicsville, 804-764-2200
Michael Stevens
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Sarika S. Tripathi
Commonwealth Infectious Diseases, 804-833-5765
Intensivist
Lisa Brath
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Ken Haft
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
Feras Khan
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Sarah K. Kilbourne
Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000
Rajiv Malhotra
Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000; Henrico Doctors Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Kristin B. Miller
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Robert Ratzlaff
Sound Physicians, system director of critical care, Bon Secours Richmond
John Sentz
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
Internal Medicine
Amanda George
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Amelia Grover
VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-628-3111
Christophe P. Hayes
Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857
Sidney Jones
Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857
Jeff Kushinka
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Anand Lothe
Virginia Physicians Inc., Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780
Jonathan Schaaf
Executive Health Group, by referral only, executive.md
Maternal—Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy
James Taylor Christmas
Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972; Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 110, 804-560-5827
Susan Lanni
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409
Ronald Ramus
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409
Edward H. Springel
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Parkway; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-4409
Lisa R. Troyer
Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972; Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 110, 804-560-5827
Neonatal—Perinatal Medicine
Jenny Fox
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Ann Heerens
Director of neonatology, Bon Secours Richmond; Pediatrix Medical Group of Richmond; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital NICU, third floor, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-282-8082
Karen Hendricks-Munoz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Russell Moores
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Art Shepard
Neonatologist and medical director, HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital
Nephrology
Walid Abou Assi
Nephrology Specialists, 8400 North Run Medical Drive, Suite B, 804-559-6980
Todd Gehr
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-2161
Jason Kidd
VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2161
Srikanth R. Kunaparaju
Richmond Nephrology Associates, 7001 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-673-2722
Brian Peppiatt
Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814
Neurology
Matthew Boyce
Neurological Associates, 1101 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-288-2742; 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742
Stacey Epps
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720
Warren Felton
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9350
Kelly G. Gwathmey
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9350
Mary Beth Ramsey
Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742
Mary Ransom
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 207, 804-893-8656
Amandeep Sangha
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 207, 804-893-8656
Scott A. Vota
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 330, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720
Neurosurgery
Peter A. Alexander
Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204
R. Scott Graham
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165
Kathryn Holloway
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165
Matthew T. Mayr
Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204
Richard H. Singleton
Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-4990
Nurse Practitioner
Annabel Britton
HCA CJW Medical Center, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000
Caylee Cook
Richmond Pediatric Associates, 7521 Right Flank Road, Suite 100, Mechanicsville, 804-559-0447; 9900 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 804-747-1750
Tim Ford
VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Amy Foster
Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990
Andrea (Andi) Funai
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave. Suites 100 and 100-A, 804-288-4827
James Gill
Sound Physicians, Critical Care, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Sarah Ro
BetterMed Urgent Care, seven sites in metro Richmond, 804-386-0200
Charlotte Roberts
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Chelsea Snead
West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779
Occupational Medicine
Joseph Andriano
HCA Occupational Health; Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-254-5467; HCA CJW Medical Center, 7153 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1708
Oncologic Surgery
Leopoldo Fernandez
VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-628-3111
Amelia Grover
VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-7739
Brian Kaplan
Formerly VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center
D. Michael Rose
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Michael White
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Ophthalmology and Ophthalmologic Surgery
William Benson
VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315
Vikram Brar
VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Joseph D. Iuorno
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, 804-217-6363
Jessica Randolph
VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315
Evan Silverstein
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Optometry
Patricia A. Daylor
Family Vision Care of Richmond, 4114 Innslake Drive, Glen Allen, 804-217-9883
Kyra Dorgeloh
VCU Health Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315
Shawn H. Hobbs
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, 804-217-6363
Jeff Michaels
Family Vision Care of Richmond, 4114 Innslake Drive, Glen Allen, 804-217-9883
Gerald Neidigh Jr.
Grove Eye Care, 3601 Grove Ave., 804-353-3937
Ashley Parsons
Grove Eye Care, 3601 Grove Ave., 804-353-3937
Lenna Walker
VCU Health Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315
Orthopedics—General
Greg Golladay
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-7069
Mark M. Jones
OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088
Stephen L. Kates
VCU Health, Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St., 804-828-7069
Paul G. Kiritsis
OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088
William E. “Bill” Nordt
OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery
Brian Fishero
Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231
Julie Kerr
Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231
James T. May
Virginia Ear Nose & Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville; 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian; 4700 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 804-484-3700
Evan Reiter
VCU Health Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-762-6161
Wayne Shaia
The Balance and Ear Center, 10200 Three Chopt Road, 804-288-3277
Pain Management
John Barsanti
Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246
Andrew W. Chapman
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 800-762-6161
Peter Duke Crane
CJW Pain Management, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 230, 804-267-6820
Yaoming Gu
National Spine & Pain Centers, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, 804-270-7262
Stephen P. Long
Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246
Benjamin G. Seeman
Integrative Pain Specialists, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 804-249-8888
Palliative Care
Erin Alesi
VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116
Virginia Boothe
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Amy Foster
Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990
Cara Jennings
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Kelly Lastrapes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-2467; medical director, Bon Secours Noah’s Children, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 703; 804-287-7686
Danielle Noreika
VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999
Meera Pahuja
VCU Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999
Vidya Raghavan
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Leanne Yanni
Vice president, medical affairs, Bon Secours Richmond
Pathology
Cliff Lee Bridges
Department chair for pathology, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, Monument Pathologists, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8100
Woon Chow
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Dharam M. Ramnani
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105
Kimberly Sanford
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Steven Smith
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
John W. Turner
Forward Pathology Solutions, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive; 804-483-5146
Pediatric Adolescent Medicine
Stephanie Crewe
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
An Pham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Charles Terry
RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437
Pediatric Allergy/Immunology
Michael Blumberg
Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-288-0055
Anne-Marie Irani
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Santhosh Kumar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Kelley von Elten
RVA Allergy, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 104, 804-285-5000
Brant Ward
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Cardiology
Douglas Allen
UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055
Kerri Carter
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mary L. Falterman
Children’s National Hospital Cardiology Richmond, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611
Scott D. Gullquist
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Brad McQuilkin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Bremo Road, 5855 Bremo Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111
Randall Geldreich
Richmond Emergency Physicians, medical director, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066
Chris Johnson
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066
Frank Petruzella
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111
Jonathan Silverman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111
Chris Woleben
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111
Pediatric Endocrinology
Anshu Gupta
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Elna Kochummen
Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-287-7322
Anil R. Kumar
Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-281-8303
Bryce Nelson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mareen Thomas
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Francis Tintani
Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-281-8303
Edmond (Trey) Wickham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Carl B. Rountree Jr.
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 605, 804-281-8303
Praveen K.C. Selvakumar
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 605, 804-281-8303
Flora Szabo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Narendra Vadlamudi
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Juan Villalona
Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, The Highland II Medical Office Building, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 106, 804-888-7337
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
Madhu Gowda
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massey Cancer Center, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jordyn Griffin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center
Mariekea Helou
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center
Gita V. Massey
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center
India Y. Sisler
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center
Pediatric Hospitalist
Elizabeth Aarons
pediatric hospitalist, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222, clinical faculty of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Christine Cook
pediatric hospitalist, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222, clinical faculty of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Clifton C. Lee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
David Marcello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Matthew Schefft
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-0951
Ashlie Tseng
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-0951
Pediatric Infectious Disease
Jeffrey Donowitz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David J. Friedel
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Emily Godbout
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
William C. Koch
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Suzanne R. Lavoie
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Beth C. Marshall
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Intensivist
Arif Syed Alam
HCA Chippenham Hospital Sheridan Children’s Healthcare, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 735, 804-483-2720
Kara D. Greenfield
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Eric Jarandeh
HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Oliver Karam
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Mark Marinello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Michael Miller
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital PICU medical director, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222; clinical faculty of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Pediatric Nephrology
Timothy Bunchman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Megan Lo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Neurology
Winslow J. Borkowski Jr.
Bon Secours Pediatric Neurology Clinic, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Amy Harper
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Lawrence D. Morton
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Sanjai Rao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Donald Alan Taylor
Bon Secours Pediatric Neurology Clinic, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Ewa Way
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Kelley Dodson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Brian Fishero
Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231
Julie Kerr
Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231
Jin Lim
Virginia Ear Nose & Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 161 Wadsworth Drive; 804-484-3700
Rajanya S. Petersson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care
Daniel Cannone
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Kelly Lastrapes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467); medical director, Bon Secours Noah’s Children, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 703
Pediatric Pulmonology
Bruce K. Rubin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Michael Schechter
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Howard (Joel) Schmidt
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Judith Voynow
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Rheumatology
Sarah E. Hoffmann
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Aarat Patel
Bon Secours Rheumatology Center of Richmond, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601
Pediatrics (General)
Andrew Anderson
Richmond Pediatric Associates, 7521 Right Flank Road, Suite 100, Mechanicsville, 804-559-0447; 9900 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 804-747-1750
Peter Heyman
RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437
Tiffany Kimbrough
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Sean McKenna
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Melissa Nelson
Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 101; 8485 Bell Creek Road, Suite B-3, Mechanicsville; 804-282-4205
Ann Marie Tuohy
Bon Secours Pediatrics of Mechanicsville, 7347 Bell Creek Road, Suite 100, 804-730-4690
N. Romesh Wijesooriya
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatrics — Neurodevelopmental/Behavioral
Jennifer Accardo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Sports Medicine
Chad Aarons
Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Joanna Horstmann
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Christopher K. Kim
OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-915-1910
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bill Shaw
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
H. Robert Tuten
Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Pediatric Surgery (General)
Laura A. Boomer
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jeffrey H. Haynes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Patricia Lange
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Claudio Oticica
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Surgical Specialist
Laura A. Boomer
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Gary Tye
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Urology
John Edmondson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Tony Herndon
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Eric Nelson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Boyd H. Winslow
Winslow Newborn Circumcisions, 804-220-1679; procedures at Medarva Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 100, 804-775-4500
Rebecca Zee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatrics — Child Abuse
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Mary Caldwell
VCU Health Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713
David Cifu
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Hillary S. Hawkins
Post-Acute Physicians of Virginia, PLLC, Johnston-Willis Hospital,1401 Johnston Willis Drive
Eugenio A. Monasterio
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
William Robbins
Medical director, STAR program, Central Virginia VA Health Care System, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Olivier Rolin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Physician Assistant
Courtney Corboy
VCU Health; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 804-323-0830
Alan Fitch
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Adult Outpatient Pavilion, 1001 E. Leigh St.; 804-828-7069
Kim Ketchersid
VCU Health, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7069
Jennifer Newlin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Toby Sandifer
HCA Chippenham & Johnston-Willis hospitals Emergency Department, 7101 Jahnke Road
Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery
Nadia Blanchet
Private practice, 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545
Stephen M. Chen
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420
Daniel Luppens
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-3060
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Dimitrios “Jimmy” Sismanis
Virginia Oculofacial Surgeons, Medarva West Creek Surgery Center, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, 804-934-9344
Isaac L. Wornom III
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420
Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery
Sharline Aboutanos
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3419
Darrin Hubert
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115
Daniel Luppens
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-3060
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Dimitrios “Jimmy” Sismanis
Virginia Oculofacial Surgeons, Medarva West Creek Surgery Center, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, 804-934-9344
Isaac L. Wornom III
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420
Podiatry
James Baldwin
Achilles Foot & Ankle Specialists, 3974 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, 804-273-1717
Justin Phillingane
Bon Secours Southside Podiatry and Foot Surgery, 3335 S. Crater Road, Suite 500, Petersburg, 804-732-6000
Scott T. Vantre
Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D, Mechanicsville, 804-285-3933
Emily Wehman
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069
David T. Weiss
West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779
Psychiatry/Adult
Kira Bleecher
The Master Center for Addiction Medicine, 24212 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, 804-376-8020
Martin N. Buxton
Private practice by referral, The Buxton Institute, 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-496-1662
James Levenson
VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-9452
Mariano Piedra
Neuropsychiatric and Counseling Associates, 9020 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 240, 804-282-5236
John Russell
Private practice, 513 Forest Ave., Suite 206, 804-288-7980
Psychiatry/Child and Adolescent
Robert Findling
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Charles Hall
Tucker Psychiatric Clinic, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 202, 804-320-7881
Parna Prajapati
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Bela Sood
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Psychology (Doctor of Psychology)
Leila Islam
VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-618-6752
Salmaan A. Khawaja
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at Westchester, 601 Watkins Center Parkway, Suite 250, Midlothian; Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at Iron Bridge, 11601 Iron Bridge Road, Suite 207, Chester; 804-325-8750
Edward Peck III
Neuropsychological Services of Virginia, 2010 Bremo Road, Suite 127, 804-285-2555
Stephan Weinland
VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-618-6752
Public Health and Tropical Medicine
Danny Avula
Former director, City of Richmond and Henrico County health departments, 804-205-3500, current commissioner Virginia DSS
Michael P. Stevens
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-6163
Pulmonology
Cecilia Bergh
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1 Park West Circle, No. 301, Midlothian, 804-320-4243
Daniel Grinnan
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-2161
Ken Haft
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
Sridhar Neralla
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
Scott K. Radow
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
John Sentz
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
R. Wes Shepherd
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-6396
Radiation Oncology
Judy L. Chin
Radiation
Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing,
6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762
Laurie Cuttino
Sarah Cannon Institute at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7607 Forest Ave., 804-545-7940; formerly VCU Massey Cancer Center
Lang Robertson Liebman
Virginia Urology Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762
David Randolph Jr.
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164
David Randolph Sr.
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164
Radiology — Diagnostic
Ann Fulcher
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Lowrey H. Holthaus
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Ashish Sethi
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Chris Somerville
Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327
Gregory Vorona
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Radiology — Interventional
Jawad Hussain
Commonwealth Radiology, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 315, 804-288-8327
Sanjay Paidisetty
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Philip C. Pieters
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Ashish Sethi
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Brian Strife
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St.; 804-828-2600
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Michael Edelstein
Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400; 804-495-2594
Erika Johnston-MacAnanny
Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400; 804-495-2594
Richard S. Lucidi
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-8820
Anish Shah
Shady Grove Fertility, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suites 390 and 450; Sarah Cannon Institute Building, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 400; 804-495-2594
Rheumatology
David Carleton
Virginia Physicians Inc. Rheumatology Division, Parham Doctors’ Hospital MOB II, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, 804-346-1551
Beth Rubinstein
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9341
Tammy Spring
Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901
Huzaefah Syed
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-8921
Christopher Wise
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9341
Sleep Medicine
Taruj Ali
Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., 804-320-4243
Justin Brockbank
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 2924 Brook Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Douglas Puryear
Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243
Cecilia Santos
Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 804-764-7491
Samuel Taylor
VCU Health, Center for Sleep Medicine, 2529 Professional Road, Stony Point 9105; 9105 Stony Point Drive; 804-323-2255
Sports Medicine
Rishi K. Bala
Bon Secours Sports Medicine and Primary Care, 2401 W. Leigh St., 804-325-8801
Seth Cheatham
VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713
Aaron Ferro
OrthoVirginia, 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, 804-732-0095
Thomas Loughran
VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713
Steven G. Reece
OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 804-270-1305
Matthew Walker
OrthoVirginia, 4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, 804-732-0095
Surgery (Bariatric)
Matthew L. Brengman
Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600
Guilherme Campos
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0045
Lindsey Ferro
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0045
Nathan Lee
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Jennifer Salluzzo
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0045
Surgery (Breast)
Ruth Felsen
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, 804-323-5040
Amelia Grover
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-3111
Kandace McGuire
VCU Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-3111
James Pellicane
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center,
601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130
Misti Wilson
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB 1, Suite 309, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130
Surgery (Cardiac)
Mark Bladergroen
Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400, 804-287-7840
Graham Bundy
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777
Leo Gazoni
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Chiwon Hahn
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777
Vigneshwar Kasirajan
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Mohammed Quader
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Surgery (Colon and Rectal)
Jaime Bohl
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0049
Christine Bouchard
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Cary L. Gentry
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077
Andrew Vorenberg
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400
Nicole Wieghard
VCU Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0049
Surgery (General)
Richard F. Carter
Richmond Surgical Group, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 220, 804-285-9416
Paula Ferrada
Formerly VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center
Ralph E. Layman
Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave.; Suite 206, 804-968-4435
George Parker
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Levi Procter
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748
Amy T. Rose
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Surgery (Hand)
John E. Blank
Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopedics, 1501 Maple Ave.; 8266 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Henrico; 804-285-2300
Andrew M.I. Bogle
OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-288-3136
Sanjay S. “Jay” Desai
OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Building 2, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Jessica Frankenhoff
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-7069
Jonathan Isaacs
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069
Brian Le
VCU Health, Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 800-762-6161
Surgery (Moh’s, Skin Cancer)
Shields Callahan
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-560-8919
Algin Garrett
Forefront Dermatology, 5201 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-262-6060
Julia Padgett
Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 310, 804-939-6191
Christine Rausch
Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-282-4940
Surgery (Orthopedic)
N. Douglas Boardman
VCU Health, Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069
Greg Golladay
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069
Mark M. Jones
OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088
Stephen L. Kates
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St, 804-828-7069
William E. “Bill” Nordt
OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Surgery (Spine)
Brian Cameron
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165
Adam Crowl
OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414
Matthew T. Mayr
Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204
Rick J. Placide
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069
Jed Vanichkachorn
Bon Secours Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Surgery (Thoracic)
Graham Bundy
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 250, 804-282-8777
Anthony Cassano
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 800-762-6161
Leo Gazoni
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Rachit Shah
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161
Daniel Woolley
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Surgery (Transplant)
Kenneth Brown
Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave. Suite 300, 804-968-4435
David Bruno
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Adrian Cotterell
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Ralph E. Layman
Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave. Suite 300, 804-968-4435
TIE Marlon F. Levy
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-4104
TIE Amit Sharma
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.; 804-828-4104; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4104
Surgery (Trauma)
Michel Aboutanos
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Stanley Kurek
Extant Trauma Surgery, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 260, 804-716-7758
Ralph E. Layman
Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave.; Suite 206, 804-968-4435
Stephan Walter Leichtle
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Short Pump Pavilion, 11958 W. Broad St., 800-762-6161
Levi David Procter
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Edgar Bruck Rodas
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Surgery (Vascular)
Richard Binns
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
Andrew Leake
Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953
Mark M. Levy
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Waterside Commons, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 800-762-6161
Gregg L. Londrey
Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953
Avik Mukherjee
Vascular Surgery Associates, 7900 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-288-1953
Dan Newton
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 800-762-6161
W. Andrew Tierney
Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-7634
Urgent Care
Jeff Bennett
KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care, 8356 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-5437; 5021 Craig Rath Blvd.; Building IV, Midlothian, 804-592-5437; 4687 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, 804-422-5437
Urogynecology
Meghana Gowda
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-330-9105
Nathan L. Guerette
Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, 2931 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-523-2533
Quinn K. Lippmann
Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 8152 Pleasant Grove Road, Mechanicsville; 804-330-9105
Lauren Siff
VCU Health, Stony Point 9105, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-323-1180
Tovia Smith
Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St.; 804-288-4084
Urology and Urological Surgery
Sundeep Deorah
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-330-9105
Lance Hampton
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-323-1180
Blake W. Moore
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105
William R. Morgan
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 804-330-9105
Jeff Rebman
Urology Associates of Richmond, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 2100, 804-320-1355
J. Tyler Roseman
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9105, Stony Point Drive, 804-323-1180
Jason S. Szobota
Virginia Urology, 8152 Pleasant Grove Road, Mechanicsville; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 804-330-9105