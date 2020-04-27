Top Docs 2020

Here are the top vote recipients in each category, as selected by the 1,400 professionals who participated in our online survey. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors because of ties. Other categories may have fewer than five doctors if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.

Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.

Addiction Medicine

Martin N. Buxton

Private practice by referral, The Buxton Institute, 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-496-1662

Peter R. Coleman

National medical director, The Coleman Institute, 204 N. Hamilton St., Suite B, 804-201-9218

Megan S. Lemay

VCU Health,1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

Caitlin E. Martin

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-4409

F. Gerard (Gerry) Moeller

VCU Health,417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Vincent Nardone

Foundation Medical Group, 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 117, Midlothian, 804-506-0526

Allergy and Immunology

Michael Blumberg

Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-288-0055

Robert S. Call

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420

William T. Hark

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420

Santhosh Kumar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Lawrence Schwartz

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341

Brant Ward

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Anesthesiology

Clavio Ascari

North American Partners in Anesthesia, Parham Doctors’ Hospital, 7700 E. Parham Road, 804-747-5600

John V. Booth

Retired, North American Partners in Anesthesia, chief of anesthesia, Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-254-5100

Michael Estes

American Anesthesiology of Virginia, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-288-6258

Gordon Kerr

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

James (Jay) Stone Jr.

Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Kenneth A.Ellenbogen

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Jordana Kron

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Saumil R. Shah

Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, No. 110, 804-410-9749

Omar Shams

Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, Midlothian, 804-794-6400

Richard K. Shepard

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Cardiology

Antonio Abbate

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Phoebe Ashley

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

William Coble

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-521-5823

Barnett Gibbs

Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070

Mark Johns

Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782

Christopher Nicholson

Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070

Cardiology (Interventional)

Michael Acarese

Cardiology Associates of Richmond, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 550, 804-560-880

Richard Cooke

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Zachary Gertz

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Ashwani Kumar

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-288-4827

Barbara Lawson

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

C. Mark Newton

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-288-4827

Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)

Anna Bender

Atlee Chiropractic Center, 9173 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-730-7010

Samuel Brinkley

Airrosti, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 800-404-6050

Robert Green

Active Chiropractic, 2900 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-560-9355

Katrina Mah

Ariya Family Chiropractic,19778 Gayton Road, Henrico, 804-750-2400

Mike Spagnolo

Glen Allen Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center, 11535 Nuckols Road, Suite D, Glen Allen, 804-747-5464

Dermatology

Victoria Gross

Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Julia Nunley

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9361

Suzanne Peck

Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Georgia Seeley

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 310, 804-794-2307; 201 Concourse Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen, 804-549-4025

Laurie Shinn

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 828-CHOR (2467); Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-282-0831

Emergency Medicine

Charles Deverna

Medical director, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital Emergency Department,1401 Johnston

Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-483-6000

Harinder Dhindsa

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.

Jeffrey Engel

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066

Paulo Gazoni

BetterMed Urgent Care, 6100 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-639-7555

K. Scott Hickey

Emergency Coverage Corp., Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1900

Charles Shields

Henrico Doctors Hospital, James River Emergency Group-Forest, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Shannon Walsh

Emergency Coverage Corp., Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1900

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Robert P. Castellucci

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 102, 804-282-9899

Francesco Celi

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Samantha Hudson

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Maria Iuorno

Virginia Endocrinology, 3460 Mayland Court, Henrico; 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636

Douglas Johnson

Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road, Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7686

Edmond (Trey) Wickham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Family/General Practice

James A. Bush

Colonial Heights Medical Center, 63512 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-520-1110

Richard L. Gergoudis

Family Physicians, division of Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800

Punit Goel

Sound Physicians, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-287-7270

Giancarlo Pierantoni

VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540

Zachary Shook

Virginia Physicians Inc., Reynolds Primary Care, 6900 Forest Avenue, Suite 300, 804-346-1515

Gastroenterology

Souheil Abou-Assi

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 706, 804-285-8206

Doumit Bouhaidar

VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060

William T. Brand Jr.

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-8206

Ramy Eid

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive; 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505; 804-285-8206

Howard O. Haverty Jr.

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 223 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852

George Smallfield

VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060

Scott Woogen

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 223 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852

Genetics

Hind AlSaif

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Ray Lewandowski

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

John Quillin

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-5116

Geriatric Medicine

Peter Boling

VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Sarah Hobgood

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave.; 804-254-3500

Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)

Boyd Clary

Virginia Physicians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-897-2100

Alice J. Hirata

Bon Secours Richmond OB-GYN, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 100, NW Bldg. 1, 804-320-2483

Christine Isaacs

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-4409

Nicole Karjane

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-4409

Vienne Murray

West End Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-9479

Gynecologic Oncology

Cecelia H. Boardman

Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062

Tyler C. Ford

Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062

Johnny Hyde

Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900

Stephanie Sullivan

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9080

Randal J. West

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute. Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040

Hematology and Oncology

J. Christian Barrett

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116

Elke K. Friedman

Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-287-3000

Pablo Gonzalez

Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990

Mary Helen Hackney

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116

Rachna Raman

Bon Secours Cancer Institute at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5875 Bremo Road MOB South, Suite 209, 804-287-7804

Hospice Care

Erin Alesi

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116

Abdul Amir

Hospice of Virginia, Retreat Doctors Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-200-1810

Marc William Flickinger

Medical director of hospice, Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Danielle Noreika

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999

Meera Pahuja

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999

Leanne Yanni

Clinical director, population health, Atlantic Group, Bon Secours Mercy Health

Hospitalist

Aimee Collins

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Muktak Mathur

Sound Physicians, Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8260 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospitalist Program, 5801 Bremo Drive; 804-285-2011

Georgia McIntosh

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St.

Vimal Mishra

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Philip Rizk

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital Hospitalist Program,1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Hyperbaric Medicine

Joseph V. Boykin Jr.

Medical director, wound healing program, Department of Plastic Surgery, Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Stephen Crossland

The Wound Healing Center-Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-4045

Infectious Diseases

Gonzalo Bearman

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

James W. Brooks Jr.

Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-1833

Julie Reznicek

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

David M. Rowles

Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-1833

Michael Stevens

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Intensivist

Lisa Brath

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Paula Ferrada

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.,800-762-6161

Ken Haft

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

Jamie Hey

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243

Feras Khan

Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000

Sridhar Neralla

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

John Sentz

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243

Internal Medicine

Amanda George

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Sidney Jones

Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857

Jeff Kushinka

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Anand Lothe

Virginia Physicians Inc., Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780

Steven C. Young

Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology, 348 Brown’s Hill Court, Midlothian, 804-272-2702

Maternal-Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy

James Taylor Christmas

Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972

Susan Lanni

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-4409

Ronald Ramus

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-4409

Kari Rudinsky

Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972

Lisa R. Troyer

Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Jenny Fox

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Karen Hendricks-Munoz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Joseph Khoury

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Russell Moores

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Nephrology

Peter Condro Jr.

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814

Todd Gehr

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-2161

Jason Kidd

VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2161

Srikanth R. Kunaparaju

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814

Brian Peppiatt

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814

Neurology

Yasir Al-Khalili

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350

Jonathan Bekenstein

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9350

Matthew Boyce

Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742

Warren Felton

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9350

Scott Haines

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9350

Robert J. White

Neurological Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-288-2742

Neurosurgery

Peter A. Alexander

Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204

R. Scott Graham

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165

Kathryn Holloway

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165

Matthew T. Mayr

Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204

Richard H. Singleton

Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-4990

Gary Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Nurse Practitioner

Kristen Bardaro

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069

Nicole Carter

VCU Health,1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Mary Pat Cotter

BetterMed Urgent Care, 6100 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian; 804-639-7555

Pamela Derby

VCU Health,1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161

Melissa Foster

Virginia Physicians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-897-2100

Charlotte Roberts

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4327

Randy Thompson

Southeastern Intensivist Services, Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1046

Occupational Medicine

Joseph Andriano

HCA Occupational Health Chippenham, 7153 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1708

Oncologic Surgery

Leopoldo Fernandez

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-3111

Amelia Grover

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-3111

Brian Kaplan

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-628-3111

D. Michael Rose

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Michael White

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Ophthalmology and Opthalmologic Surgery

William Benson

VCU Health Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315

Vikram Brar

VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Donna Brown

Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 804-287-4200

Joseph D. Iuorno

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, 804-217-6363

Jessica Randolph

VCU Health Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315

Optometry

Patricia A. Daylor

Family Vision Care of Richmond, 4114 Innslake Road, Glen Allen, 804-217-9883

Melissa Moeller

Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Gerald Neidigh Jr.

Grove Eye Care, 3601 Grove Ave., 804-353-3937

Linda Pinskey

VCU Health Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315

Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery

Laurence DiNardo

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 800-762-6161

Brian Fishero

Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231

Jin Lim

Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville; 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian; 4700 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 804-484-3700

James T. May IV

Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville; 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian; 4700 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 804-484-3700

Evan Reiter

VCU Health Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-762-6161

Pain Management

John Barsanti

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246

Peter Duke Crane

CJW Pain Management, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 230, 804-483-6841

Yaoming Gu

National Spine & Pain Centers, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Henrico, 855-836-7246

Stephen P. Long

Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246

Benjamin G. Seeman

Integrative Pain Specialists, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 804-249-8888

Palliative Care

Erin Alesi

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116

Marc William Flickinger

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Cara Jennings

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Danielle Noreika

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999

Vidya Raghavan

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Leanne Yanni

Clinical director, population health, Atlantic Group, Bon Secours Mercy Health

Pathology

Cliff Lee Bridges

Monument Pathologists, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8100

Woon Chow

VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Michael Idowu

VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Michael J. Kornstein

Forward Pathology Solutions, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4889

Steven Smith

VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

John W. Turner

Forward Pathology Solutions, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5146

Pediatric Adolescent Medicine

Stephanie Crewe

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Allergy/Immunology

Anne-Marie Irani

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Santhosh Kumar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Brant Ward

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Cardiology

Douglas Allen

UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055

Kerri Carter

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mary L. Falterman

Pediatric Cardiology of Virginia, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611

Scott D. Gullquist

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jin Lee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatrics — Child Abuse

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Kevin Connelly

Medical director, pediatric emergency department, Henrico Doctors Hospital Forest Campus,1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111

Frank Petruzella

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111

Jonathan Silverman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111

Chris Woleben

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111

Pediatric Endocrinology

Anshu Gupta

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Anil R. Kumar

Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-281-8303

Trang Le

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bryce Nelson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mareen Thomas

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Edmond (Trey) Wickham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Christopher E. Hayes

Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857

Carl B. Rountree Jr.

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 605, 804-281-8303

Flora Szabo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Narendra Vadlamudi

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Juan Villalona

Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, The Highland II Medical Office Building, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 106, 804-888-7337

Ted A. Williams

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 605, 804-281-8303

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Frances Austin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Madhu Gowda

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Marieke Helou

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center

Gita V. Massey

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center

India Y. Sisler

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center

Christina M. Wiedl

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center

Pediatric Hospitalist

Elizabeth Aarons

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Pediatric Hospitalist, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222

Clifton C. Lee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

David Marcello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Matthew Schefft

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-0951

Ashlie Tseng

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-0951

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Jeffrey Donowitz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David J. Friedel

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Emily Godbout

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

William C. Koch

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Suzanne R. Lavoie

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Beth C. Marshall

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Intensivist

Oliver Karam

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Mark Marinello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,

1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Michael Miller

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital PICU medical director, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222

Pediatric Nephrology

Timothy Bunchman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Cristin Kaspar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Megan Lo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Neurology

Amy Harper

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David Jaffe

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David Leszczyszyn

Bon Secours Pediatric Neurology Clinic, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Lawrence D. Morton

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Sanjai Rao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Kelley Dodson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jin Lim

Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 161 Wadsworth Drive; 804-484-3700

Rajanya S. Petersson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care

Kelly Lastrapes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Pulmonology

James Bryce Lothian

Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Bruce K. Rubin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Michael Schechter

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Howard (Joel) Schmidt

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Judith Voynow

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Rheumatology

Sarah E. Hoffmann

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Aarat Patel

Bon Secours Rheumatology Center of Richmond, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601

Pediatrics (General)

Tiffany Kimbrough

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Sean McKenna

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Melissa Nelson

Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 101; 8485 Bell Creek Road, Suite B-3, Mechanicsville; 804-282-4205

Charles V. Terry

RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437

Ann Marie Tuohy

Bon Secours Pediatrics of Mechanicsville, 7347 Bell Creek Road, Suite 100, 804-730-4690

N. Romesh Wijesooriya

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatrics — Neurodevelopmental/Behavioral

Jennifer Accardo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Sports Medicine

Chad Aarons

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Joanna Horstmann

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Victoria G. Kuester

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Bill Shaw

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Robert H. Tuten

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Pediatric Surgery (General)

Charles Bagwell

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Laura A. Boomer

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jeffrey H. Haynes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Patricia Lange

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Surgical Specialist

Laura A. Boomer

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Victoria G. Kuester

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Gary Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Thomas Yeh

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Urology

John Edmondson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Tony Herndon

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Eric Nelson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

David X. Cifu

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929

Hillary S. Hawkins

Medical director at Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Hospital, 8254 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-764-1000

Albert M. Jones Jr.

Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center Bon Air Center, 206 Twinridge Lane; Reynolds Center, 6627 W. Broad St.; 804-764-1000

Manmohan S. Khokhar

Johnston-Willis Physical Rehabilitation, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-6510

William Robbins

Director, STAR program, Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Douglas Wayne

OrthoVirginia,7858 Shrader Road and 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, 804-288-3136

Physician Assistant

Alan Fitch

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069

Jessica Kernodle

Virginia Physicians for Women, St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Office Building South, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 201; West Creek Medical Park, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 200, Short Pump; 804-897-2100

Kimberlee Ketchersid

VCU Health, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Justin Latimer

VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069

Simon Rivera

BetterMed Urgent Care, 804-362-8345

Kristyn Gentry Rudisill

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4571

Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery

Sharline Aboutanos

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115

Nadia Blanchet

9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545

Lewis Ladocsi

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115

Daniel Luppens

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060

Isaac L. Wornom III

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

Nadia Blanchet

9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545

Michael Feldman

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060

Darrin Hubert

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115

Brian Le

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060

Daniel Luppens

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060

Andrea Pozez

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Isaac L. Wornom III

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420

Podiatry

Simon Mest

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 1300 W. Broad St.; 804-828-7069

Justin Phillingane

Commonwealth Foot & Ankle Specialists, 3333 S. Crater Road, Suite 3-E, Petersburg, 804-732-6000

Scott T. Vantre

Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D. Mechanicsville; 804-285-3933

Allan Wax

VCU Health, Orthopaedics at River’s Bend,13048 River’s Bend Road, Chester, 804-828-7069

David T. Weiss

West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779

Psychiatry/Adult

Martin N. Buxton

Private practice by referral, The Buxton Institute, 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-496-1662

Christopher Kogut

VCU Health, West Hospital,1200 E. Broad St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St.; 804-828-2000

James Levenson

VCU Health, West Hospital,1200 E. Broad St.; Jackson Center,501 N. Second St.; 804-828-2000

Mariano Piedra

Neuropsychiatric and Counseling Associates, 9020 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 240, 804-282-5236

Jefferson “Jeff” M. Sommers

Medical director, psychiatric services, Parham Doctors’ Hospital; medical director, acute adults, Tucker Pavilion; medical director, Family Counseling Center for Recovery, South Lake office. Insight Physicians P.C., 2006 Bremo Road, Suite 101; 804-288-1881

Psychiatry/Child and Adolescent

Cheryl Al-Mateen

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Susan Jones

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children,1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Parna Prajapati

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Bela Sood

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129

Psychology (Doctor of Psychology)

Melanie K. Bean

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Kathryn Maher

VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-2000

Edward Peck III

Neuropsychological Services of Virginia, 2010 Bremo Road, Suite 127, 804-285-2555

Stephan Weinland

VCU Health Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St.; West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St.; 804-828-2000

Public Health and Tropical Medicine

Michael P. Stevens

VCU Health, Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2161

Pulmonology

Daniel Grinnan

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 800-762-6161

Ken Haft

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

Scott K. Radow

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243

John Sentz

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243

R. Wes Shepherd

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Radiation Oncology

Douglas W. Arthur

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville; 804-828-7232

Judy L. Chin

Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762

Emma Fields

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville; 804-828-7232

Lang Robertson Liebman

Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762

David Randolph Sr.

Sarah Cannon Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164

Shiyu Song

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7232

Radiology-Diagnostic

Ann Fulcher

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Lowrey H. Holthaus

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

A. John Kuta

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Vaden Padgett

Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 804-288-8327

Gregory Vorona

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Radiology-Interventional

Namit Mahajan

Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 804-288-8327

Philip C. Pieters

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Ashish Sethi

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Efstathios “Ike” Spinos

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Brian Strife

VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-3580

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Michael Edelstein

Virginia Fertility Associates, a Shady Grove Company, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 430, 804-379-9000

Richard S. Lucidi

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-8820

Anish Shah

Virginia Fertility Associates, a Shady Grove Company, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 430, 804-379-9000

Kenneth Steingold

Retired, Virginia Fertility Associates, a Shady Grove Company, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 430, 804-379-9000

Rheumatology

Peter Coutlakis

Arthritis Specialist Ltd., 1401 Johnston Willis Road, Suite 1200, 804-323-1401

Beth Rubinstein

VCU Health, NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9341

Tammy Spring

Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901

Michael Strachan

Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901

Huzaefah Syed

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9341

Sleep Medicine

Taruj Ali

Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243

Justin Brockbank

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2529 Professional Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Michael Polsky

Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243

Douglas Puryear

Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243

Samuel Taylor

VCU Health, Center for Sleep Medicine, 2529 Professional Road, 804-323-2255

Sports Medicine

Seth Cheatham

VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713

Doug Cutter

HCA Virginia Sports Medicine, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 110, 804-560-6500

Katherine Dec

VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-628-4878

Thomas Loughran

VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713

William E. “Bill” Nordt

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Matthew Walker

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Surgery (Bariatric)

Gretchen Aquilina

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows,

6433 Centralia Road; 804-827-0045

Matthew L. Brengman

Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600

Guilherme Campos

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0045

Jennifer Salluzzo

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road; 804-827-0045

Gregory Schroder

Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600

Surgery (Breast)

Harry Bear

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-3111

Ruth Felsen

Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, 804-323-5040

Amelia Grover

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-3111

Kandace McGuire

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-3111

James Pellicane

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130

Misti Wilson

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB 1, Suite 309, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130

Surgery (Cardiac)

Mark Bladergroen

Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400, 804-287-7840

Leo Gazoni

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Chiwon Hahn

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-282-8777

Vigneshwar Kasirajan

VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Mohammed Quader

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2775

Surgery (Colon and Rectal)

Jaime Bohl

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0049

Christine Bouchard

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Cary L. Gentry

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077

Peter E. Miller

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077

Andrew Vorenberg

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400

Surgery (General)

Richard F. Carter

Richmond Surgical —Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 220, 804-285-9416

Paula Ferrada

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748

Stephanie Goldberg

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George; 804-828-7748

Ralph E. Layman

Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave. Suite 300, 804-968-4435

George Parker

Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 506, North Building, Suite 406, 804-893-8676

Levi Procter

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-7748

Amy T. Rose

Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814

Surgery (Hand)

John E. Blank

Tuckahoe Orthopedics,1501 Maple Ave.; 8266 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Henrico; 804-285-2300

Sanjay S. “Jay” Desai

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Building 2, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Jessica Frankenhoff

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-7069

Jonathan Isaacs

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069

Brian Le

VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060

Surgery (Moh’s, Skin Cancer)

Shields Callahan

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-9361

Galen H. Fisher

Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Richmond, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 301, 804-855-0372

Lewis Ladocsi

Richmond Plastic Surgeons,1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115

Julia Padgett

Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 MidlothiaTurnpike, Suite 310, 804-794-2307; 201 Concourse Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen, 804-549-4025

Giao Phan

VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-628-3111

Christine Rausch

Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-282-4940

Surgery (Orthopedic)

N. Douglas Boardman

VCU Health, The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069

Greg Golladay

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069

Jason Hull

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics,1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Mark M. Jones

OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088

Stephen L. Kates

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-7069

William E. “Bill” Nordt

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Surgery (Spine)

Brian Cameron

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165

Adam Crowl

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian; 804-379-2414

Joseph S. “Joey” Kim

OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414

Bruce Mathern

VCU Health, The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165

Matthew T. Mayr

Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204

Rick J. Placide

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069

Jed Vanichkachorn

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Surgery (Thoracic)

Graham Bundy

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-282-8777

Anthony Cassano

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2775

Robert Ferguson

Bon Secours-VCU Health Thoracic Surgery Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 110, 804-287-7929; VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-2775

Leo Gazoni

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Rachit Shah

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2775

Surgery (Transplant)

Chandra S. Bhati

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.,804-828-4104

Adrian Cotterell

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Ralph E. Layman

Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave. Suite 300, 804-968-4435

Marlon F. Levy

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104

Amit Sharma

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104

Surgery (Vascular)

Richard Binns

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Andrew Leake

Vascular Surgery Associates, 417 Libbie Ave., 804-288-1953

Mark M. Levy

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9849; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-828-7749

Gregg L. Londrey

Vascular Surgery Associates, 417 Libbie Ave., 804-288-1953

Sharee Wright

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Urogynecology

Ramzi Aboujaoude

Virginia Physicians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-520-0205; 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 804-897-2100

David B. Glazier

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105

Lonny S. Green

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 804-288-4084

Nathan L. Guerette

The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute of Virginia, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 701, 804-523-2533

Lauren Siff

VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-323-1180

Tovia Smith

Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St.; 804-288-4084

Urology and Urological

Surgery Sundeep Deorah

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

Lance Hampton

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

David A. Miller

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Drive, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105

Mark B. Monahan

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 804-330-9105

William Morgan

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 804-330-9105

Kinloch Nelson

Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

Jeff Rebman