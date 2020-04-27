Top Docs 2020

Here are the top vote recipients in each category, as selected by the 1,400 professionals who participated in our online survey. The top five are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors because of ties. Other categories may have fewer than five doctors if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.
Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.
Addiction Medicine
Martin N. Buxton
Private practice by referral, The Buxton Institute, 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-496-1662
Peter R. Coleman
National medical director, The Coleman Institute, 204 N. Hamilton St., Suite B, 804-201-9218
Megan S. Lemay
VCU Health,1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000
Caitlin E. Martin
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-4409
F. Gerard (Gerry) Moeller
VCU Health,417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Vincent Nardone
Foundation Medical Group, 1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 117, Midlothian, 804-506-0526
Allergy and Immunology
Michael Blumberg
Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-288-0055
Robert S. Call
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420
William T. Hark
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, Henrico, 804-285-7420
Santhosh Kumar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Lawrence Schwartz
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341
Brant Ward
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Anesthesiology
Clavio Ascari
North American Partners in Anesthesia, Parham Doctors’ Hospital, 7700 E. Parham Road, 804-747-5600
John V. Booth
Retired, North American Partners in Anesthesia, chief of anesthesia, Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-254-5100
Michael Estes
American Anesthesiology of Virginia, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-288-6258
Gordon Kerr
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
James (Jay) Stone Jr.
Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Kenneth A.Ellenbogen
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Jordana Kron
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Saumil R. Shah
Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants, 1001 Boulders Parkway, No. 110, 804-410-9749
Omar Shams
Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, Midlothian, 804-794-6400
Richard K. Shepard
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Cardiology
Antonio Abbate
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Phoebe Ashley
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
William Coble
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-521-5823
Barnett Gibbs
Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070
Mark Johns
Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782
Christopher Nicholson
Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070
Cardiology (Interventional)
Michael Acarese
Cardiology Associates of Richmond, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 550, 804-560-880
Richard Cooke
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Zachary Gertz
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Ashwani Kumar
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 130, 804-288-4827
Barbara Lawson
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
C. Mark Newton
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-288-4827
Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)
Anna Bender
Atlee Chiropractic Center, 9173 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-730-7010
Samuel Brinkley
Airrosti, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 800-404-6050
Robert Green
Active Chiropractic, 2900 Polo Parkway, Midlothian, 804-560-9355
Katrina Mah
Ariya Family Chiropractic,19778 Gayton Road, Henrico, 804-750-2400
Mike Spagnolo
Glen Allen Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center, 11535 Nuckols Road, Suite D, Glen Allen, 804-747-5464
Dermatology
Victoria Gross
Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Julia Nunley
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9361
Suzanne Peck
Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Georgia Seeley
Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 310, 804-794-2307; 201 Concourse Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen, 804-549-4025
Laurie Shinn
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 828-CHOR (2467); Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-282-0831
Emergency Medicine
Charles Deverna
Medical director, HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital Emergency Department,1401 Johnston
Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 804-483-6000
Harinder Dhindsa
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.
Jeffrey Engel
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066
Paulo Gazoni
BetterMed Urgent Care, 6100 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 804-639-7555
K. Scott Hickey
Emergency Coverage Corp., Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1900
Charles Shields
Henrico Doctors Hospital, James River Emergency Group-Forest, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Shannon Walsh
Emergency Coverage Corp., Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1900
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Robert P. Castellucci
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 102, 804-282-9899
Francesco Celi
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Samantha Hudson
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Maria Iuorno
Virginia Endocrinology, 3460 Mayland Court, Henrico; 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-423-3636
Douglas Johnson
Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road, Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7686
Edmond (Trey) Wickham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Family/General Practice
James A. Bush
Colonial Heights Medical Center, 63512 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 804-520-1110
Richard L. Gergoudis
Family Physicians, division of Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800
Punit Goel
Sound Physicians, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-287-7270
Giancarlo Pierantoni
VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540
Zachary Shook
Virginia Physicians Inc., Reynolds Primary Care, 6900 Forest Avenue, Suite 300, 804-346-1515
Gastroenterology
Souheil Abou-Assi
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 706, 804-285-8206
Doumit Bouhaidar
VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060
William T. Brand Jr.
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-8206
Ramy Eid
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive; 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505; 804-285-8206
Howard O. Haverty Jr.
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 223 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852
George Smallfield
VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-828-4060
Scott Woogen
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 223 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852
Genetics
Hind AlSaif
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Ray Lewandowski
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
John Quillin
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-5116
Geriatric Medicine
Peter Boling
VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Sarah Hobgood
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave.; 804-254-3500
Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)
Boyd Clary
Virginia Physicians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-897-2100
Alice J. Hirata
Bon Secours Richmond OB-GYN, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 100, NW Bldg. 1, 804-320-2483
Christine Isaacs
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-4409
Nicole Karjane
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-4409
Vienne Murray
West End Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-9479
Gynecologic Oncology
Cecelia H. Boardman
Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062
Tyler C. Ford
Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062
Johnny Hyde
Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900
Stephanie Sullivan
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9080
Randal J. West
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute. Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040
Hematology and Oncology
J. Christian Barrett
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116
Elke K. Friedman
Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-287-3000
Pablo Gonzalez
Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990
Mary Helen Hackney
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-5116
Rachna Raman
Bon Secours Cancer Institute at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5875 Bremo Road MOB South, Suite 209, 804-287-7804
Hospice Care
Erin Alesi
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116
Abdul Amir
Hospice of Virginia, Retreat Doctors Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-200-1810
Marc William Flickinger
Medical director of hospice, Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Danielle Noreika
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999
Meera Pahuja
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999
Leanne Yanni
Clinical director, population health, Atlantic Group, Bon Secours Mercy Health
Hospitalist
Aimee Collins
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Muktak Mathur
Sound Physicians, Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8260 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospitalist Program, 5801 Bremo Drive; 804-285-2011
Georgia McIntosh
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St.
Vimal Mishra
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Philip Rizk
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital Hospitalist Program,1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Hyperbaric Medicine
Joseph V. Boykin Jr.
Medical director, wound healing program, Department of Plastic Surgery, Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Stephen Crossland
The Wound Healing Center-Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-4045
Infectious Diseases
Gonzalo Bearman
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
James W. Brooks Jr.
Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-1833
Julie Reznicek
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
David M. Rowles
Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-1833
Michael Stevens
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Intensivist
Lisa Brath
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Paula Ferrada
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.,800-762-6161
Ken Haft
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
Jamie Hey
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243
Feras Khan
Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-0000
Sridhar Neralla
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
John Sentz
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243
Internal Medicine
Amanda George
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Sidney Jones
Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857
Jeff Kushinka
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Anand Lothe
Virginia Physicians Inc., Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780
Steven C. Young
Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology, 348 Brown’s Hill Court, Midlothian, 804-272-2702
Maternal-Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy
James Taylor Christmas
Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972
Susan Lanni
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-4409
Ronald Ramus
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-4409
Kari Rudinsky
Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972
Lisa R. Troyer
Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972
Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Jenny Fox
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Karen Hendricks-Munoz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Joseph Khoury
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Russell Moores
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Nephrology
Peter Condro Jr.
Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814
Todd Gehr
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-2161
Jason Kidd
VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2161
Srikanth R. Kunaparaju
Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814
Brian Peppiatt
Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814
Neurology
Yasir Al-Khalili
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350
Jonathan Bekenstein
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9350
Matthew Boyce
Neurological Associates, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742
Warren Felton
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9350
Scott Haines
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9350
Robert J. White
Neurological Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-288-2742
Neurosurgery
Peter A. Alexander
Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204
R. Scott Graham
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165
Kathryn Holloway
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165
Matthew T. Mayr
Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204
Richard H. Singleton
Neurosurgical Associates, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-4990
Gary Tye
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Nurse Practitioner
Kristen Bardaro
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069
Nicole Carter
VCU Health,1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Mary Pat Cotter
BetterMed Urgent Care, 6100 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian; 804-639-7555
Pamela Derby
VCU Health,1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2161
Melissa Foster
Virginia Physicians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-897-2100
Charlotte Roberts
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4327
Randy Thompson
Southeastern Intensivist Services, Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1046
Occupational Medicine
Joseph Andriano
HCA Occupational Health Chippenham, 7153 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1708
Oncologic Surgery
Leopoldo Fernandez
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-3111
Amelia Grover
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-3111
Brian Kaplan
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-628-3111
D. Michael Rose
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Michael White
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Ophthalmology and Opthalmologic Surgery
William Benson
VCU Health Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315
Vikram Brar
VCU Health, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Donna Brown
Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 804-287-4200
Joseph D. Iuorno
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 3855 Gaskins Road, 804-217-6363
Jessica Randolph
VCU Health Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9315
Optometry
Patricia A. Daylor
Family Vision Care of Richmond, 4114 Innslake Road, Glen Allen, 804-217-9883
Melissa Moeller
Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Gerald Neidigh Jr.
Grove Eye Care, 3601 Grove Ave., 804-353-3937
Linda Pinskey
VCU Health Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9315
Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery
Laurence DiNardo
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161; Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 800-762-6161
Brian Fishero
Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231
Jin Lim
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville; 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian; 4700 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 804-484-3700
James T. May IV
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville; 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian; 4700 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 804-484-3700
Evan Reiter
VCU Health Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St.; 804-762-6161
Pain Management
John Barsanti
Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246
Peter Duke Crane
CJW Pain Management, 1011 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 230, 804-483-6841
Yaoming Gu
National Spine & Pain Centers, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Henrico, 855-836-7246
Stephen P. Long
Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Office Building Northwest, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 804-288-7246
Benjamin G. Seeman
Integrative Pain Specialists, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 804-249-8888
Palliative Care
Erin Alesi
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116
Marc William Flickinger
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Cara Jennings
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Danielle Noreika
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999
Vidya Raghavan
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Leanne Yanni
Clinical director, population health, Atlantic Group, Bon Secours Mercy Health
Pathology
Cliff Lee Bridges
Monument Pathologists, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8100
Woon Chow
VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Michael Idowu
VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Michael J. Kornstein
Forward Pathology Solutions, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4889
Steven Smith
VCU Health,1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
John W. Turner
Forward Pathology Solutions, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5146
Pediatric Adolescent Medicine
Stephanie Crewe
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Maryland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Allergy/Immunology
Anne-Marie Irani
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Santhosh Kumar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Brant Ward
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Cardiology
Douglas Allen
UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055
Kerri Carter
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mary L. Falterman
Pediatric Cardiology of Virginia, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611
Scott D. Gullquist
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Ridgefield Parkway, 2200 Pump Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jin Lee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatrics — Child Abuse
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Kevin Connelly
Medical director, pediatric emergency department, Henrico Doctors Hospital Forest Campus,1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111
Frank Petruzella
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111
Jonathan Silverman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111
Chris Woleben
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9111
Pediatric Endocrinology
Anshu Gupta
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Anil R. Kumar
Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-281-8303
Trang Le
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bryce Nelson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mareen Thomas
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Edmond (Trey) Wickham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Christopher E. Hayes
Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857
Carl B. Rountree Jr.
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 605, 804-281-8303
Flora Szabo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Narendra Vadlamudi
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Juan Villalona
Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, The Highland II Medical Office Building, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 106, 804-888-7337
Ted A. Williams
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 605, 804-281-8303
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
Frances Austin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Madhu Gowda
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Marieke Helou
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion,1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center
Gita V. Massey
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center
India Y. Sisler
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center
Christina M. Wiedl
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467), VCU Massey Cancer Center
Pediatric Hospitalist
Elizabeth Aarons
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Pediatric Hospitalist, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222
Clifton C. Lee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
David Marcello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Matthew Schefft
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-0951
Ashlie Tseng
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-0951
Pediatric Infectious Disease
Jeffrey Donowitz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David J. Friedel
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Emily Godbout
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
William C. Koch
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Suzanne R. Lavoie
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Beth C. Marshall
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Intensivist
Oliver Karam
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Mark Marinello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,
1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Michael Miller
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital PICU medical director, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222
Pediatric Nephrology
Timothy Bunchman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Cristin Kaspar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Megan Lo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Neurology
Amy Harper
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David Jaffe
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David Leszczyszyn
Bon Secours Pediatric Neurology Clinic, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Lawrence D. Morton
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Sanjai Rao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Kelley Dodson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jin Lim
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 161 Wadsworth Drive; 804-484-3700
Rajanya S. Petersson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care
Kelly Lastrapes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Pulmonology
James Bryce Lothian
Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Bruce K. Rubin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Michael Schechter
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Howard (Joel) Schmidt
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Judith Voynow
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Rheumatology
Sarah E. Hoffmann
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Aarat Patel
Bon Secours Rheumatology Center of Richmond, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601
Pediatrics (General)
Tiffany Kimbrough
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Sean McKenna
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Melissa Nelson
Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 101; 8485 Bell Creek Road, Suite B-3, Mechanicsville; 804-282-4205
Charles V. Terry
RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437
Ann Marie Tuohy
Bon Secours Pediatrics of Mechanicsville, 7347 Bell Creek Road, Suite 100, 804-730-4690
N. Romesh Wijesooriya
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatrics — Neurodevelopmental/Behavioral
Jennifer Accardo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Sports Medicine
Chad Aarons
Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Joanna Horstmann
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Bill Shaw
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Robert H. Tuten
Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Pediatric Surgery (General)
Charles Bagwell
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Laura A. Boomer
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jeffrey H. Haynes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Patricia Lange
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Surgical Specialist
Laura A. Boomer
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Gary Tye
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Thomas Yeh
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Urology
John Edmondson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Tony Herndon
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Eric Nelson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
David X. Cifu
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7929
Hillary S. Hawkins
Medical director at Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Hospital, 8254 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-764-1000
Albert M. Jones Jr.
Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center Bon Air Center, 206 Twinridge Lane; Reynolds Center, 6627 W. Broad St.; 804-764-1000
Manmohan S. Khokhar
Johnston-Willis Physical Rehabilitation, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-6510
William Robbins
Director, STAR program, Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Douglas Wayne
OrthoVirginia,7858 Shrader Road and 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, 804-288-3136
Physician Assistant
Alan Fitch
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069
Jessica Kernodle
Virginia Physicians for Women, St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Office Building South, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 201; West Creek Medical Park, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 200, Short Pump; 804-897-2100
Kimberlee Ketchersid
VCU Health, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Justin Latimer
VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069
Simon Rivera
BetterMed Urgent Care, 804-362-8345
Kristyn Gentry Rudisill
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4571
Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery
Sharline Aboutanos
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115
Nadia Blanchet
9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545
Lewis Ladocsi
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115
Daniel Luppens
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060
Isaac L. Wornom III
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420
Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery
Nadia Blanchet
9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545
Michael Feldman
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060
Darrin Hubert
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115
Brian Le
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060
Daniel Luppens
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060
Andrea Pozez
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Isaac L. Wornom III
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway;14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420
Podiatry
Simon Mest
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 1300 W. Broad St.; 804-828-7069
Justin Phillingane
Commonwealth Foot & Ankle Specialists, 3333 S. Crater Road, Suite 3-E, Petersburg, 804-732-6000
Scott T. Vantre
Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100; 8239 Meadowbridge Road, Suite D. Mechanicsville; 804-285-3933
Allan Wax
VCU Health, Orthopaedics at River’s Bend,13048 River’s Bend Road, Chester, 804-828-7069
David T. Weiss
West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779
Psychiatry/Adult
Martin N. Buxton
Private practice by referral, The Buxton Institute, 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-496-1662
Christopher Kogut
VCU Health, West Hospital,1200 E. Broad St.; Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St.; 804-828-2000
James Levenson
VCU Health, West Hospital,1200 E. Broad St.; Jackson Center,501 N. Second St.; 804-828-2000
Mariano Piedra
Neuropsychiatric and Counseling Associates, 9020 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 240, 804-282-5236
Jefferson “Jeff” M. Sommers
Medical director, psychiatric services, Parham Doctors’ Hospital; medical director, acute adults, Tucker Pavilion; medical director, Family Counseling Center for Recovery, South Lake office. Insight Physicians P.C., 2006 Bremo Road, Suite 101; 804-288-1881
Psychiatry/Child and Adolescent
Cheryl Al-Mateen
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Susan Jones
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children,1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Parna Prajapati
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Bela Sood
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 1308 Sherwood Ave., 804-828-3129
Psychology (Doctor of Psychology)
Melanie K. Bean
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2303 N. Parham Road, Suite 1, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Kathryn Maher
VCU Health, Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-2000
Edward Peck III
Neuropsychological Services of Virginia, 2010 Bremo Road, Suite 127, 804-285-2555
Stephan Weinland
VCU Health Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St.; West Hospital, 1200 E. Broad St.; 804-828-2000
Public Health and Tropical Medicine
Michael P. Stevens
VCU Health, Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2161
Pulmonology
Daniel Grinnan
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 800-762-6161
Ken Haft
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
Scott K. Radow
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 6600 W. Broad St., No. 300, 804-320-4243
John Sentz
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243
R. Wes Shepherd
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Radiation Oncology
Douglas W. Arthur
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville; 804-828-7232
Judy L. Chin
Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762
Emma Fields
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville; 804-828-7232
Lang Robertson Liebman
Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762
David Randolph Sr.
Sarah Cannon Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-483-5164
Shiyu Song
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7232
Radiology-Diagnostic
Ann Fulcher
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Lowrey H. Holthaus
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
A. John Kuta
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Vaden Padgett
Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 804-288-8327
Gregory Vorona
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Radiology-Interventional
Namit Mahajan
Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 804-288-8327
Philip C. Pieters
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Ashish Sethi
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Efstathios “Ike” Spinos
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Brian Strife
VCU Health,1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-3580
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Michael Edelstein
Virginia Fertility Associates, a Shady Grove Company, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 430, 804-379-9000
Richard S. Lucidi
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-8820
Anish Shah
Virginia Fertility Associates, a Shady Grove Company, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 430, 804-379-9000
Kenneth Steingold
Retired, Virginia Fertility Associates, a Shady Grove Company, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 430, 804-379-9000
Rheumatology
Peter Coutlakis
Arthritis Specialist Ltd., 1401 Johnston Willis Road, Suite 1200, 804-323-1401
Beth Rubinstein
VCU Health, NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9341
Tammy Spring
Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901
Michael Strachan
Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901
Huzaefah Syed
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-9341
Sleep Medicine
Taruj Ali
Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243
Justin Brockbank
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2529 Professional Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Michael Polsky
Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243
Douglas Puryear
Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243
Samuel Taylor
VCU Health, Center for Sleep Medicine, 2529 Professional Road, 804-323-2255
Sports Medicine
Seth Cheatham
VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713
Doug Cutter
HCA Virginia Sports Medicine, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 110, 804-560-6500
Katherine Dec
VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-628-4878
Thomas Loughran
VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., Suite 113, 804-828-0713
William E. “Bill” Nordt
OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Matthew Walker
OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Surgery (Bariatric)
Gretchen Aquilina
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows,
6433 Centralia Road; 804-827-0045
Matthew L. Brengman
Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600
Guilherme Campos
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0045
Jennifer Salluzzo
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road; 804-827-0045
Gregory Schroder
Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600
Surgery (Breast)
Harry Bear
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-3111
Ruth Felsen
Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, 804-323-5040
Amelia Grover
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-3111
Kandace McGuire
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital, 1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-3111
James Pellicane
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130
Misti Wilson
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB 1, Suite 309, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130
Surgery (Cardiac)
Mark Bladergroen
Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 400, 804-287-7840
Leo Gazoni
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Chiwon Hahn
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-282-8777
Vigneshwar Kasirajan
VCU Health, Pauley Heart Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775
Mohammed Quader
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2775
Surgery (Colon and Rectal)
Jaime Bohl
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0049
Christine Bouchard
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Cary L. Gentry
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077
Peter E. Miller
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077
Andrew Vorenberg
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400
Surgery (General)
Richard F. Carter
Richmond Surgical —Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 220, 804-285-9416
Paula Ferrada
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748
Stephanie Goldberg
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George; 804-828-7748
Ralph E. Layman
Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave. Suite 300, 804-968-4435
George Parker
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 506, North Building, Suite 406, 804-893-8676
Levi Procter
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-7748
Amy T. Rose
Virginia Surgical Institute, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, 804-348-2814
Surgery (Hand)
John E. Blank
Tuckahoe Orthopedics,1501 Maple Ave.; 8266 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Henrico; 804-285-2300
Sanjay S. “Jay” Desai
OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Building 2, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Jessica Frankenhoff
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-7069
Jonathan Isaacs
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069
Brian Le
VCU Health, Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100; Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060
Surgery (Moh’s, Skin Cancer)
Shields Callahan
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-9361
Galen H. Fisher
Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Richmond, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 301, 804-855-0372
Lewis Ladocsi
Richmond Plastic Surgeons,1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115
Julia Padgett
Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 MidlothiaTurnpike, Suite 310, 804-794-2307; 201 Concourse Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen, 804-549-4025
Giao Phan
VCU Massey Cancer Center, North Hospital,1300 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health at Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-628-3111
Christine Rausch
Skin Surgery Center of Virginia, 2510 Gaskins Road, Henrico, 804-282-4940
Surgery (Orthopedic)
N. Douglas Boardman
VCU Health, The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069
Greg Golladay
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-7069
Jason Hull
Tuckahoe Orthopaedics,1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Mark M. Jones
OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088
Stephen L. Kates
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-7069
William E. “Bill” Nordt
OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Surgery (Spine)
Brian Cameron
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-828-9165
Adam Crowl
OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian; 804-379-2414
Joseph S. “Joey” Kim
OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414
Bruce Mathern
VCU Health, The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-828-9165
Matthew T. Mayr
Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204
Rick J. Placide
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069
Jed Vanichkachorn
Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Surgery (Thoracic)
Graham Bundy
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-282-8777
Anthony Cassano
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2775
Robert Ferguson
Bon Secours-VCU Health Thoracic Surgery Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 110, 804-287-7929; VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-2775
Leo Gazoni
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Rachit Shah
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-2775
Surgery (Transplant)
Chandra S. Bhati
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St.,804-828-4104
Adrian Cotterell
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Ralph E. Layman
Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave. Suite 300, 804-968-4435
Marlon F. Levy
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104
Amit Sharma
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104
Surgery (Vascular)
Richard Binns
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
Andrew Leake
Vascular Surgery Associates, 417 Libbie Ave., 804-288-1953
Mark M. Levy
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9849; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-828-7749
Gregg L. Londrey
Vascular Surgery Associates, 417 Libbie Ave., 804-288-1953
Sharee Wright
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
Urogynecology
Ramzi Aboujaoude
Virginia Physicians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-520-0205; 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 804-897-2100
David B. Glazier
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105
Lonny S. Green
Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 804-288-4084
Nathan L. Guerette
The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute of Virginia, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 701, 804-523-2533
Lauren Siff
VCU Health, Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-323-1180
Tovia Smith
Virginia Women’s Center, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, Short Pump; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 6600 W. Broad St.; 804-288-4084
Urology and Urological
Surgery Sundeep Deorah
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105
Lance Hampton
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
David A. Miller
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Drive, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105
Mark B. Monahan
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 804-330-9105
William Morgan
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 804-330-9105
Kinloch Nelson
Virginia Urology, 9101 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105
Jeff Rebman
Urology Associates of Richmond,1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 4500, 804-320-1355