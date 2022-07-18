Top Dentists 2022

Richmond’s best dental pros in 18 categories, as chosen by their peers

Here are the 2022 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in April and May. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name in each category highlighted

Cosmetic Dentistry 

Catherine Dallow 

Commonwealth Prosthodontics 

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366 

Ariadne Dane Dongieux 

River Run Dental 

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, Henrico, 804-262-1060 

Graham Forbes 

Capital Dental Design 

6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894 

Bobby LeNoir 

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry 

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324; 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161 

Brandon Wong 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

6510 Harbour View Court, Midlothian, 804-739-6500 

McKenzie Woodard 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088

Endodontics

Sanjay Bhagchandani 

Endodontic Partners 

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400 

Deepika Ganesh 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300 

Trisha Krause 

Endodontic Partners 

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400 

Harold J. Martinez 

Commonwealth Endodontics 

12320 W. Broad St., No. 209, 804-501-0501 

Bruce Overton 

Dominion Endodontics 

6037 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-744-3636 

Adam Sarnowski 

East Coast Endodontics 

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 202, Henrico, 804-506-3636

General Dentistry

Brittany Field 

River Run Dental 

7820 Shrader Road, Richmond, and 14261 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian, 804-262-1060 

Graham Forbes 

Capital Dental Design 

6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894 

Danny S. Garcha 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324 

Olivia Hart 

Richmond Family Dentistry/Virginia Biological Dentistry 

4932-C Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen, 804-381-6238

Clint Meadows 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088 

Elizabeth C. Reynolds 

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry 

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324; 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161 

Brett Scott 

Dr. Babik and Associates

10170 Staples Mill Road A, Glen Allen, 804-755-8050; 1517 W. Broad St., 804-658-5665 

Hospital Dentistry

Michael Ngai 

Central Virginia VA Health Care System 

1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000 

Shital N. Patel 

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry 

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital 

Alex Simon 

Virginia Center for Advanced Dentistry 

2330 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-639-8338 

David M. Voth 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324; 6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8189 

Implant Surgeon

Michael V. Catoggio 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010 

Kanyon R. Keeney 

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery 

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804-270-5028 

Ben Overstreet 

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White 

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Chris R. Richardson 

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White 

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Ammar A. Sarraf 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery 

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600 

Gregory M. Zoghby 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery 

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600 

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

Sarah H. Glass

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor 

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778 

John A. Svirsky 

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry 

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778 

Gregory M. Zoghby 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery 

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600 

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

Aniket Jadhav 

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor 

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778 

Sonali Rathore 

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor 

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778 

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Neil Agnihotri 

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery 

130 Towne Center West Blvd., 804-270-5028 

Charles D. Boxx 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery 

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600 

Mauricio Herrera 

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery 

4805 Lake Brook Drive, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-270-4870 

Michael Miller 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery 

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Ammar A. Sarraf  

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery  

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Gregory M. Zoghby 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery 

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600 

Oral Cancer

Sarah H. Glass 

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor 

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778 

Ammar A. Sarraf 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery 

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600 

Other Oral Conditions & Diseases

Sarah H. Glass 

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor 

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778 

Shawn McMahon 

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry associate professor  

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778 

Orthodontics

Kevin Bibona 

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics 

8503 Patterson Ave.; 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Suite 30, Midlothian; and 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump; 804-424-5055 

Graham Gardner  

Gardner Orthodontics 

1206 Willow Lawn Drive, and 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-282-0505 

Gustav Horsey 

Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond 

4106 E. Parham Road and 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-672-3030 

Frank P. Iuorno 

West End Orthodontics 

12000 Wyndham Lake Drive, No. C, Glen Allen, 804-364-8366 

Joseph Jones 

Richmond Virginia Orthodontics 

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Unit 201, Henrico; 14307 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian; Invisalign Studio, 11800 W. Broad St., Suite 1506; 804-884-9906 

Wyatt Loflin 

James River Orthodontics 

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804-672-8607 

Taylor B. Varner 

Virginia Family Dentistry  

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-417-0245; 16510 Harbour View Court, Midlothian, 804-739-6494 

Pain Management

Shawn McMahon 

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry associate professor  

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778  

Joseph N. Tregaskes 

JNT Dental 

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510 

Gregory M. Zoghby 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery 

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600 

Pediatric Dentistry

Jo Cronly 

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia 

2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 3600 Festival Park Plaza, Chester; and 12205 Gayton Road, Suite A, Henrico; 804-639-6445 

Justin Edwards 

RVA Pediatric Dentistry 

7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200, 804-220-6188 

Jeff Laughlin 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432 

Elizabeth Miller 

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

2560 Gaskins Road; 7521 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, Suite 110; 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump; 804-741-2226 

Shital N. Patel 

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry 

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital 

Brian Schmitz 

Robious Crossing Pediatric Dentistry 

1601 Robious Road, Suite 130, Midlothian, 804-570-1800 

Periodontics

Jill T. Beitz 

Kaugars, Miller & Beitz 

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867 

Thomas Glazier 

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White 

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Denver Lyons 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

10212 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, 804-672-4900 

Benita A. Miller 

Kaugars, Miller & Beitz 

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867 

Ben Overstreet 

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White 

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Chris R. Richardson 

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White 

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

John H. White 

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White 

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Nicholas Yesbeck 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088 

Prosthodontics

Catherine Dallow 

Commonwealth Prosthodontics 

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366 

Debra R. Haselton 

Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry 

3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631 

Ursula Klostermyer 

Advanced Dentistry of Richmond 

7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203, 804-282-7260 

Rocio D. Lopez 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300 

Karen S. McAndrew 

Karen S. McAndrew, DMD 

4097 Ironbound Road, Suite C, Williamsburg, 804-624-1067 

David Schleider 

Commonwealth Prosthodontics 

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366 

Gloria E. Ward 

Advanced Dentistry of Virginia 

3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-270-7940 

Sedation Dentistry

Pete Appleby 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166 

Shital N. Patel 

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry 

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital 

McKenzie Woodard 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088 

SPECIAL HONORS

Best Instructional Dentist

Gustav Horsey 

Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond 

4106 E. Parham Road and 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-672-3030

Shital N. Patel 

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry 

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital

S. Tyler Perkinson 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

8516 Patterson Ave., Henrico, 804-364-7090

William Piscitelli 

Bon Secours Pediatric Dental Associates 

6900 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-893-8715 

Best Dental Hygienist

Elizabeth Anne Bueno 

River Run Dental

Leah Grace Cartlidge 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088 

Christine Hedblom 

Richmond Family Dentistry/Virginia Biological Dentistry 

4932-C Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen, 804-381-6238  

Kathryn C. Scott

Virginia Family Dentistry 

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324  