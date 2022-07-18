Top Dentists 2022

Illustration via Getty Images
Here are the 2022 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in April and May. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name in each category highlighted.
Cosmetic Dentistry
Catherine Dallow
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Ariadne Dane Dongieux
River Run Dental
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, Henrico, 804-262-1060
Graham Forbes
Capital Dental Design
6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894
Bobby LeNoir
Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324; 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
Brandon Wong
Virginia Family Dentistry
6510 Harbour View Court, Midlothian, 804-739-6500
McKenzie Woodard
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088
Endodontics
Sanjay Bhagchandani
Endodontic Partners
5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400
Deepika Ganesh
Virginia Family Dentistry
2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300
Trisha Krause
Endodontic Partners
5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400
Harold J. Martinez
Commonwealth Endodontics
12320 W. Broad St., No. 209, 804-501-0501
Bruce Overton
Dominion Endodontics
6037 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-744-3636
Adam Sarnowski
East Coast Endodontics
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 202, Henrico, 804-506-3636
General Dentistry
Brittany Field
River Run Dental
7820 Shrader Road, Richmond, and 14261 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian, 804-262-1060
Graham Forbes
Capital Dental Design
6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894
Danny S. Garcha
Virginia Family Dentistry
10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324
Olivia Hart
Richmond Family Dentistry/Virginia Biological Dentistry
4932-C Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen, 804-381-6238
Clint Meadows
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088
Elizabeth C. Reynolds
Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324; 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
Brett Scott
Dr. Babik and Associates
10170 Staples Mill Road A, Glen Allen, 804-755-8050; 1517 W. Broad St., 804-658-5665
Hospital Dentistry
Michael Ngai
Central Virginia VA Health Care System
1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital
Alex Simon
Virginia Center for Advanced Dentistry
2330 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-639-8338
David M. Voth
Virginia Family Dentistry
10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324; 6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8189
Implant Surgeon
Michael V. Catoggio
Virginia Family Dentistry
12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010
Kanyon R. Keeney
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804-270-5028
Ben Overstreet
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Chris R. Richardson
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600
Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology
Sarah H. Glass
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
John A. Svirsky
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600
Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology
Aniket Jadhav
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Sonali Rathore
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Neil Agnihotri
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center West Blvd., 804-270-5028
Charles D. Boxx
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Mauricio Herrera
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
4805 Lake Brook Drive, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-270-4870
Michael Miller
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600
Oral Cancer
Sarah H. Glass
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Other Oral Conditions & Diseases
Sarah H. Glass
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Shawn McMahon
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry associate professor
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Orthodontics
Kevin Bibona
Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
8503 Patterson Ave.; 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Suite 30, Midlothian; and 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump; 804-424-5055
Graham Gardner
Gardner Orthodontics
1206 Willow Lawn Drive, and 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-282-0505
Gustav Horsey
Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond
4106 E. Parham Road and 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-672-3030
Frank P. Iuorno
West End Orthodontics
12000 Wyndham Lake Drive, No. C, Glen Allen, 804-364-8366
Joseph Jones
Richmond Virginia Orthodontics
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Unit 201, Henrico; 14307 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian; Invisalign Studio, 11800 W. Broad St., Suite 1506; 804-884-9906
Wyatt Loflin
James River Orthodontics
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804-672-8607
Taylor B. Varner
Virginia Family Dentistry
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-417-0245; 16510 Harbour View Court, Midlothian, 804-739-6494
Pain Management
Shawn McMahon
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry associate professor
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Joseph N. Tregaskes
JNT Dental
2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600
Pediatric Dentistry
Jo Cronly
Children’s Dentistry of Virginia
2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 3600 Festival Park Plaza, Chester; and 12205 Gayton Road, Suite A, Henrico; 804-639-6445
Justin Edwards
RVA Pediatric Dentistry
7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200, 804-220-6188
Jeff Laughlin
Virginia Family Dentistry
12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432
Elizabeth Miller
Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
2560 Gaskins Road; 7521 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, Suite 110; 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump; 804-741-2226
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital
Brian Schmitz
Robious Crossing Pediatric Dentistry
1601 Robious Road, Suite 130, Midlothian, 804-570-1800
Periodontics
Jill T. Beitz
Kaugars, Miller & Beitz
5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867
Thomas Glazier
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Denver Lyons
Virginia Family Dentistry
10212 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, 804-672-4900
Benita A. Miller
Kaugars, Miller & Beitz
5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867
Ben Overstreet
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Chris R. Richardson
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
John H. White
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Nicholas Yesbeck
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088
Prosthodontics
Catherine Dallow
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Debra R. Haselton
Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry
3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631
Ursula Klostermyer
Advanced Dentistry of Richmond
7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203, 804-282-7260
Rocio D. Lopez
Virginia Family Dentistry
2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300
Karen S. McAndrew
Karen S. McAndrew, DMD
4097 Ironbound Road, Suite C, Williamsburg, 804-624-1067
David Schleider
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Gloria E. Ward
Advanced Dentistry of Virginia
3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-270-7940
Sedation Dentistry
Pete Appleby
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital
McKenzie Woodard
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088
SPECIAL HONORS
Best Instructional Dentist
Gustav Horsey
Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond
4106 E. Parham Road and 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-672-3030
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital
S. Tyler Perkinson
Virginia Family Dentistry
8516 Patterson Ave., Henrico, 804-364-7090
William Piscitelli
Bon Secours Pediatric Dental Associates
6900 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-893-8715
Best Dental Hygienist
Elizabeth Anne Bueno
River Run Dental
Leah Grace Cartlidge
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088
Christine Hedblom
Richmond Family Dentistry/Virginia Biological Dentistry
4932-C Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen, 804-381-6238
Kathryn C. Scott
Virginia Family Dentistry
10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324