Top Dentists 2022

Here are the 2022 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in April and May. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name in each category highlighted .

Cosmetic Dentistry

Catherine Dallow

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Ariadne Dane Dongieux

River Run Dental

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, Henrico, 804-262-1060

Graham Forbes

Capital Dental Design

6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894

Bobby LeNoir

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324; 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Brandon Wong

Virginia Family Dentistry

6510 Harbour View Court, Midlothian, 804-739-6500

McKenzie Woodard

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088

Endodontics

Sanjay Bhagchandani

Endodontic Partners

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400

Deepika Ganesh

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300

Trisha Krause

Endodontic Partners

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400

Harold J. Martinez

Commonwealth Endodontics

12320 W. Broad St., No. 209, 804-501-0501

Bruce Overton

Dominion Endodontics

6037 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-744-3636

Adam Sarnowski

East Coast Endodontics

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 202, Henrico, 804-506-3636

General Dentistry

Brittany Field

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road, Richmond, and 14261 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian, 804-262-1060

Graham Forbes

Capital Dental Design

6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894

Danny S. Garcha

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324

Olivia Hart

Richmond Family Dentistry/Virginia Biological Dentistry

4932-C Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen, 804-381-6238

Clint Meadows

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088

Elizabeth C. Reynolds

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324; 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Brett Scott

Dr. Babik and Associates

10170 Staples Mill Road A, Glen Allen, 804-755-8050; 1517 W. Broad St., 804-658-5665

Hospital Dentistry

Michael Ngai

Central Virginia VA Health Care System

1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital

Alex Simon

Virginia Center for Advanced Dentistry

2330 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-639-8338

David M. Voth

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324; 6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8189

Implant Surgeon

Michael V. Catoggio

Virginia Family Dentistry

12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010

Kanyon R. Keeney

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804-270-5028

Ben Overstreet

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

Sarah H. Glass

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

John A. Svirsky

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

Aniket Jadhav

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Sonali Rathore

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Neil Agnihotri

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., 804-270-5028

Charles D. Boxx

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Mauricio Herrera

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

4805 Lake Brook Drive, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-270-4870

Michael Miller

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Oral Cancer

Sarah H. Glass

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Other Oral Conditions & Diseases

Sarah H. Glass

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Shawn McMahon

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry associate professor

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Orthodontics

Kevin Bibona

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

8503 Patterson Ave.; 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Suite 30, Midlothian; and 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump; 804-424-5055

Graham Gardner

Gardner Orthodontics

1206 Willow Lawn Drive, and 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-282-0505

Gustav Horsey

Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond

4106 E. Parham Road and 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-672-3030

Frank P. Iuorno

West End Orthodontics

12000 Wyndham Lake Drive, No. C, Glen Allen, 804-364-8366

Joseph Jones

Richmond Virginia Orthodontics

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Unit 201, Henrico; 14307 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian; Invisalign Studio, 11800 W. Broad St., Suite 1506; 804-884-9906

Wyatt Loflin

James River Orthodontics

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804-672-8607

Taylor B. Varner

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-417-0245; 16510 Harbour View Court, Midlothian, 804-739-6494

Pain Management

Shawn McMahon

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry associate professor

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Joseph N. Tregaskes

JNT Dental

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Pediatric Dentistry

Jo Cronly

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia

2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 3600 Festival Park Plaza, Chester; and 12205 Gayton Road, Suite A, Henrico; 804-639-6445

Justin Edwards

RVA Pediatric Dentistry

7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200, 804-220-6188

Jeff Laughlin

Virginia Family Dentistry

12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432

Elizabeth Miller

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

2560 Gaskins Road; 7521 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, Suite 110; 12270 W. Broad St., Short Pump; 804-741-2226

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital

Brian Schmitz

Robious Crossing Pediatric Dentistry

1601 Robious Road, Suite 130, Midlothian, 804-570-1800

Periodontics

Jill T. Beitz

Kaugars, Miller & Beitz

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867

Thomas Glazier

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Denver Lyons

Virginia Family Dentistry

10212 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, 804-672-4900

Benita A. Miller

Kaugars, Miller & Beitz

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867

Ben Overstreet

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

John H. White

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet, Glazier & White

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Nicholas Yesbeck

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088

Prosthodontics

Catherine Dallow

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Debra R. Haselton

Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry

3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631

Ursula Klostermyer

Advanced Dentistry of Richmond

7204 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 203, 804-282-7260

Rocio D. Lopez

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300

Karen S. McAndrew

Karen S. McAndrew, DMD

4097 Ironbound Road, Suite C, Williamsburg, 804-624-1067

David Schleider

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Gloria E. Ward

Advanced Dentistry of Virginia

3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-270-7940

Sedation Dentistry

Pete Appleby

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital

McKenzie Woodard

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088

SPECIAL HONORS

Best Instructional Dentist

Gustav Horsey

Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond

4106 E. Parham Road and 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-672-3030

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital

S. Tyler Perkinson

Virginia Family Dentistry

8516 Patterson Ave., Henrico, 804-364-7090

William Piscitelli

Bon Secours Pediatric Dental Associates

6900 Forest Ave., Suite 110, 804-893-8715

Best Dental Hygienist

Elizabeth Anne Bueno

River Run Dental

Leah Grace Cartlidge

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088

Christine Hedblom

Richmond Family Dentistry/Virginia Biological Dentistry

4932-C Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen, 804-381-6238

Kathryn C. Scott

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324