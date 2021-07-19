Top Dentists 2021

× Expand Dr. Richard Marcus with patient Noel Kelly Norris (Photo by Sarah Der)

Here are the 2021 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in April and May. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name highlighted .

Cosmetic Dentistry

Catherine Dallow

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Graham Forbes

Capital Dental Design

6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894

Tina O. Ressler

Virginia Family Dentistry

12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010

Elizabeth C. Reynolds

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Alexa Vinson

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203; 14261 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian; 804-419-4211

Endodontics

Timothy Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road and 12320 W. Broad St., No. 209, 804-501-0501

Jesse Harris

East Coast Endodontics

9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3636

Paige Holbert

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Trisha Krause

Endodontic Partners

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400

Harold J. Martinez

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road and 12320 W. Broad St., No. 209, 804-501-0501

Bruce Overton

Dominion Endodontics

6037 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-744-3636

Adam Sarnowski

East Coast Endodontics

9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3636

General Dentistry

Graham Forbes

Capital Dental Design

6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894

Olivia Hart

Richmond Family Dentistry

10446 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-381-6238

Elizabeth C. Reynolds

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Brent A. Rusnak

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203; 14261 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian; 804-419-4211

Erin Sharkey

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166

Emily Sinclair

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203; 14261 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian; 804-419-4211

Robert Steadman

Steadman Family Dentistry

9220 Forest Hill Ave., Suite A-5, 804-272-3200

Hospital Dentistry

Greg Cole

Drs. Stenger, Cole & Gupta

7017 Old Jahnke Road, 804-320-7147

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital

Ethan Puryear

Virginia Family Dentistry

1801 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-362-2400

Cassidy Turner

Chief of dentistry, Hunter Holmes McGuireVA Medical Center, 1201 BroadRock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Implant Surgeon

Charles D. Boxx

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Thomas Glazier

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Kanyon R. Keeney

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804-270-5028

Steven K. Larkin

Virginia Family Dentistry

10212 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, 804-672-4900

Ben Overstreet

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

John H. White

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

Neil Agnihotri

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., 804-270-5028

Sarah H. Glass

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Mauricio Herrera

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

4805 Lake Brook Drive, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-270-4870

John A. Svirsky

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

Sonali Rathore

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Neil Agnihotri

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., 804-270-5028

Charles D. Boxx

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

Jeffrey E. Cyr

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Mauricio Herrera

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

4805 Lake Brook Drive, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-270-4870

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

D. Omar Watson

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200

Bryan P. Wheeler

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794

Ross Wlodawsky

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Oral Cancer

Sarah H. Glass

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Ammar A. Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600

John A. Svirsky

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

D. Omar Watson

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200

Other Oral Conditions & Diseases

Sarah H. Glass

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

John A. Svirsky

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Orthodontics

Kevin Bibona

Richmond Virginia Orthodontics

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Unit 201, Henrico, 804-944-4623

Graham Gardner

Gardner Orthodontics

1206 Willow Lawn Drive and 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-282-0505

Gustav Horsey

Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond

4106 E. Parham Road and 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-672-3030

Richard M. Marcus

Virginia Family Dentistry

12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432, and 10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324

Larry Scarborough Jr.

James River Orthodontics

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804-672-860

Pain Management

Omar Abubaker

VCU Dental Care, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

520 N. 12th St., 804-628-6637

Shawn McMahon

VCU Dental Care, Department of Oral Diagnostic Sciences

520 N. 12th St., 804-628-6637

Joseph N. Tregaskes

JNT Dental

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510

Alexander T. Vaughan

Virginia Total Sleep

10120 W. Broad St., Suite I, Glen Allen, 804-625-4064

Pediatric Dentistry

Jo Cronly

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia

2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 3600 Festival Park Plaza, Chester; and 12205 Gayton Road, Suite A, Henrico; 804-639-6445

Justin Edwards

RVA Pediatric Dentistry

7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200, 804-220-6188

Jeff Laughlin

Virginia Family Dentistry

12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432, and 10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324

Holly Lewis

Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry

8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, and 11934 W. Broad St., Suite 120, Henrico, 804-746-7382

Elizabeth Miller

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

2560 Gaskins Road and 7521 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, Suite 110, 804-741-2226

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital

Periodontics

Jill T. Beitz

Kaugars, Miller & Beitz

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867

Carl M. Block

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Thomas Glazier

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Benita A. Miller

Kaugars, Miller & Beitz

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867

Ben Overstreet

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

John H. White

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Prosthodontics

Catherine Dallow

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Debra R. Haselton

Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry

3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631

Karen S. McAndrew

Karen S. McAndrew, DMD

43 W. Williamsburg Road, Sandston, 804-347-0393

David Schleider

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Gloria E. Ward

Advanced Dentistry of Virginia

3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-270-7940

John E. Ward

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Sedation Dentistry

Michael V. Catoggio

Virginia Family Dentistry

12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010

Timothy Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road and 12320 W. Broad St., No. 209, 804-501-0501

Scott M. Gore

Midlothian Dental Center

14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-794-4588

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital

SPECIAL HONORS

Best Instructional Dentist

Mark Beltrami

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088

Gustav Horsey

Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond

4106 E. Parham Road and 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-672-3030

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital

Ronald N. Vranas

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road and 7347 Bell Creek Road, No. 300, Mechanicsville, 804-501-0501

Best Dental Hygienist

Christine Hedblom

Richmond Family Dentistry