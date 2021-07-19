Top Dentists 2021

Dr. Richard Marcus with patient Noel Kelly Norris (Photo by Sarah Der)
Here are the 2021 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey, which was conducted online in April and May. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name highlighted.
Cosmetic Dentistry
Catherine Dallow
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Graham Forbes
Capital Dental Design
6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894
Tina O. Ressler
Virginia Family Dentistry
12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010
Elizabeth C. Reynolds
Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
Alexa Vinson
River Run Dental
7820 Shrader Road; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203; 14261 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian; 804-419-4211
Endodontics
Timothy Finkler
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road and 12320 W. Broad St., No. 209, 804-501-0501
Jesse Harris
East Coast Endodontics
9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3636
Paige Holbert
Virginia Family Dentistry
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011
Trisha Krause
Endodontic Partners
5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400
Harold J. Martinez
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road and 12320 W. Broad St., No. 209, 804-501-0501
Bruce Overton
Dominion Endodontics
6037 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-744-3636
Adam Sarnowski
East Coast Endodontics
9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3636
General Dentistry
Graham Forbes
Capital Dental Design
6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894
Olivia Hart
Richmond Family Dentistry
10446 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-381-6238
Elizabeth C. Reynolds
Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
Brent A. Rusnak
River Run Dental
7820 Shrader Road; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203; 14261 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian; 804-419-4211
Erin Sharkey
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166
Emily Sinclair
River Run Dental
7820 Shrader Road; 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203; 14261 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian; 804-419-4211
Robert Steadman
Steadman Family Dentistry
9220 Forest Hill Ave., Suite A-5, 804-272-3200
Hospital Dentistry
Greg Cole
Drs. Stenger, Cole & Gupta
7017 Old Jahnke Road, 804-320-7147
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital
Ethan Puryear
Virginia Family Dentistry
1801 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-362-2400
Cassidy Turner
Chief of dentistry, Hunter Holmes McGuireVA Medical Center, 1201 BroadRock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Implant Surgeon
Charles D. Boxx
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Thomas Glazier
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Kanyon R. Keeney
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804-270-5028
Steven K. Larkin
Virginia Family Dentistry
10212 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, 804-672-4900
Ben Overstreet
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Chris R. Richardson
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
John H. White
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology
Neil Agnihotri
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center West Blvd., 804-270-5028
Sarah H. Glass
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Mauricio Herrera
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
4805 Lake Brook Drive, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-270-4870
John A. Svirsky
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600
Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology
Sonali Rathore
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Neil Agnihotri
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
130 Towne Center West Blvd., 804-270-5028
Charles D. Boxx
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
Jeffrey E. Cyr
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600
Mauricio Herrera
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
4805 Lake Brook Drive, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-270-4870
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
D. Omar Watson
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200
Bryan P. Wheeler
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794
Ross Wlodawsky
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600
Oral Cancer
Sarah H. Glass
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Ammar A. Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, Henrico, 804-354-1600
John A. Svirsky
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
D. Omar Watson
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200
Other Oral Conditions & Diseases
Sarah H. Glass
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry assistant professor
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
John A. Svirsky
VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Orthodontics
Kevin Bibona
Richmond Virginia Orthodontics
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Unit 201, Henrico, 804-944-4623
Graham Gardner
Gardner Orthodontics
1206 Willow Lawn Drive and 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-282-0505
Gustav Horsey
Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond
4106 E. Parham Road and 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-672-3030
Richard M. Marcus
Virginia Family Dentistry
12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432, and 10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324
Larry Scarborough Jr.
James River Orthodontics
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804-672-860
Pain Management
Omar Abubaker
VCU Dental Care, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
520 N. 12th St., 804-628-6637
Shawn McMahon
VCU Dental Care, Department of Oral Diagnostic Sciences
520 N. 12th St., 804-628-6637
Joseph N. Tregaskes
JNT Dental
2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510
Alexander T. Vaughan
Virginia Total Sleep
10120 W. Broad St., Suite I, Glen Allen, 804-625-4064
Pediatric Dentistry
Jo Cronly
Children’s Dentistry of Virginia
2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 3600 Festival Park Plaza, Chester; and 12205 Gayton Road, Suite A, Henrico; 804-639-6445
Justin Edwards
RVA Pediatric Dentistry
7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200, 804-220-6188
Jeff Laughlin
Virginia Family Dentistry
12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432, and 10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324
Holly Lewis
Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry
8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, and 11934 W. Broad St., Suite 120, Henrico, 804-746-7382
Elizabeth Miller
Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
2560 Gaskins Road and 7521 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, Suite 110, 804-741-2226
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital
Periodontics
Jill T. Beitz
Kaugars, Miller & Beitz
5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867
Carl M. Block
Virginia Family Dentistry
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011
Thomas Glazier
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Benita A. Miller
Kaugars, Miller & Beitz
5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867
Ben Overstreet
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Chris R. Richardson
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
John H. White
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 11301 Polo Place, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Prosthodontics
Catherine Dallow
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Debra R. Haselton
Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry
3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631
Karen S. McAndrew
Karen S. McAndrew, DMD
43 W. Williamsburg Road, Sandston, 804-347-0393
David Schleider
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Gloria E. Ward
Advanced Dentistry of Virginia
3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-270-7940
John E. Ward
Virginia Family Dentistry
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011
Sedation Dentistry
Michael V. Catoggio
Virginia Family Dentistry
12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010
Timothy Finkler
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road and 12320 W. Broad St., No. 209, 804-501-0501
Scott M. Gore
Midlothian Dental Center
14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-794-4588
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital
SPECIAL HONORS
Best Instructional Dentist
Mark Beltrami
Commonwealth Dentistry
456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088
Gustav Horsey
Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond
4106 E. Parham Road and 313 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-672-3030
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139; attending faculty, Bon Secours Medical Group-St. Mary’s Hospital
Ronald N. Vranas
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road and 7347 Bell Creek Road, No. 300, Mechanicsville, 804-501-0501
Best Dental Hygienist
Christine Hedblom
Richmond Family Dentistry