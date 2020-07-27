Top Dentists 2020

× Expand Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Here are the 2020 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey. The survey was conducted online in April. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name highlighted . Some categories without a sufficient number of votes have no winner.

Cosmetic Dentistry

(Tie) Molly Adler

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road and 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, 804-262-1060

Bryan Dixon

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088

Graham Forbes

Capital Dental Design

6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894

(Tie) Marcel Lambrechts

Seven Pines Dental Group

43 W. Williamsburg Road, Sandston, 804-737-2403

Bobby Lenoir

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Karen S. McAndrew

Karen S. McAndrew, DMD, 804-624-1067

Elizabeth C. Reynolds

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Endodontics

Sanjay P. Bhagchandani

Endodontic Partners

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400

Jesse Harris

East Coast Endodontics

9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3636

Trisha Krause

Endodontic Partners

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400

Harold J. Martinez

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road and 12320 W. Broad St., No. 209, 804-501-0501

Michael Morris

Commonwealth Endodontics

2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian, 804-501-0501

Nick Schroeder

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road and 7347 Bell Creek Road, No. 300, Mechanicsville, 804-501-0501

General Dentistry

Zaid Alsamir

Alsamir Family Dentistry

13841 Hull Street Road, No. 1, Midlothian, 804-739-5791

Mark Beltrami

Commonwealth Dentistry

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088

Graham Forbes

Capital Dental Design

6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894

Scott Gore

Midlothian Dental Center

14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-794-4588

Bobby LeNoir

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Elizabeth C. Reynolds

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Brent A. Rusnak

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road, Henrico, and 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, 804-262-1060

Hospital Dentistry

Jeff Laughlin

Virginia Family Dentistry

12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432, and 10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324

Katherine Martin

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-9190

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Implant Surgeon

Omar Abubaker

VCU Dental Care, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

520 N. 12th St., 804-628-6637

Thomas Eschenroeder

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600

Thomas Glazier

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Kanyon R. Keeney

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804-270-5028, and 7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, Mechanicsville, 804-559-5416

Michael E. Miller

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600

Ben Overstreet

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Ammar Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

Sarah H. Glass

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

John A. Svirsky

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

Sonali Rathore

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Neil Agnihotri

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

130 Towne Center West Blvd., 804-270-5028

Jeffrey Cyr

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600

Mauricio Herrera

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

4805 Lake Brook Drive, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-270-4870

Michael E. Miller

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600

Ammar Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600

Oral Cancer

Ammar Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600

Other Oral Conditions & Diseases

Sarah H. Glass

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

John A. Svirsky

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Orthodontics

Kevin Bibona

Richmond Virginia Orthodontics

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Unit 201, Henrico, 804-944-4623

Graham Gardner

Gardner Orthodontics

1206 Willow Lawn Drive and 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-282-0505

Gustav Horsey

Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond

4106 E. Parham Road, 804-672-3030

Larry Scarborough Jr.

James River Orthodontics

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804-672-8607

Pain Management

Joseph Tregaskes

JNT Dental

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510

Pediatric Dentistry

Sobia Carter

RVA Children’s Dentistry

10571 Telegraph Road, Suite 101, Glen Allen, 804-729-8081

Jennifer Dixon

Commonwealth Dentistry

6750 Forest Hill Ave., 804-272-7040

Justin Edwards

RVA Pediatric Dentistry

7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200, 804-220-6188

Holly Lewis

Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry

8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, and 11934 W. Broad St., Suite 120, Henrico, 804-746-7382

Elizabeth Miller

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

2560 Gaskins Road and 7521 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, Suite 110, 804-741-2226

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Ethan Puryear

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166, and 1801 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-362-2400

Periodontics

Thomas Glazier

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Claire C. Kaugars

Kaugars & Miller

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867

Benita A. Miller

Kaugars & Miller

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867

Ben Overstreet

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Prosthodontics

Catherine Dallow

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Debra R. Haselton

Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry

3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631

Karen S. McAndrew

Karen S. McAndrew, DMD, 804-624-1067

David Schleider

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Gloria E. Ward

3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-270-7940

Sedation Dentistry

Timothy Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road and 12320 W. Broad St., No. 209, 804-501-0501

Misha Ghazarian

Virginia Family Dentistry

1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-794-9789

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Best Instructional Dentist

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Carlos S. Smith

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry, director of ethics curriculum

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-3368

Ronald N. Vranas

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road and 7347 Bell Creek Road, No. 300, Mechanicsville, 804-501-0501

Best Pro-Bono-Care Dentist

Commonwealth Endodontics Practice

Multiple locations, 804-501-0501

Rocío López

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300