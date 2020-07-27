Top Dentists 2020

Richmond’s best dental pros in 18 categories, as chosen by their peers

by

Here are the 2020 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey. The survey was conducted online in April. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name highlighted. Some categories without a sufficient number of votes have no winner.

Cosmetic Dentistry 

(Tie) Molly Adler 

River Run Dental 

7820 Shrader Road and 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, 804-262-1060

Bryan Dixon 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088

Graham Forbes 

Capital Dental Design 

6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894

(Tie) Marcel Lambrechts 

Seven Pines Dental Group 

43 W. Williamsburg Road, Sandston, 804-737-2403

Bobby Lenoir 

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry 

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Karen S. McAndrew 

Karen S. McAndrew, DMD, 804-624-1067

Elizabeth C. Reynolds  

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry 

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161 

Endodontics 

Sanjay P. Bhagchandani  

Endodontic Partners 

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400 

Jesse Harris 

East Coast Endodontics 

9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3636 

Trisha Krause 

Endodontic Partners 

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400 

Harold J. Martinez 

Commonwealth Endodontics 

3107 Hungary Spring Road and 12320 W. Broad St., No. 209, 804-501-0501 

Michael Morris 

Commonwealth Endodontics 

2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian, 804-501-0501 

Nick Schroeder 

Commonwealth Endodontics 

3107 Hungary Spring Road and 7347 Bell Creek Road, No. 300, Mechanicsville, 804-501-0501 

General Dentistry 

Zaid Alsamir 

Alsamir Family Dentistry 

13841 Hull Street Road, No. 1, Midlothian, 804-739-5791 

Mark Beltrami 

Commonwealth Dentistry 

456 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, 804-520-4088

Graham Forbes 

Capital Dental Design 

6740 Forest Hill Ave., Suite 201, 804-320-8894 

Scott Gore 

Midlothian Dental Center 

14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-794-4588 

Bobby LeNoir 

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry 

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161 

Elizabeth C. Reynolds  

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry 

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161 

Brent A. Rusnak

River Run Dental 

7820 Shrader Road, Henrico, and 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, 804-262-1060 

Hospital Dentistry 

Jeff Laughlin 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432, and 10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324 

Katherine Martin

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry 

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-9190 

Shital N. Patel 

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry 

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139 

Implant Surgeon 

Omar Abubaker 

VCU Dental Care, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery 

520 N. 12th St., 804-628-6637 

Thomas Eschenroeder

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600 

Thomas Glazier 

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Kanyon R. Keeney 

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery 

130 Towne Center West Blvd., Henrico, 804-270-5028, and 7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, Mechanicsville, 804-559-5416 

Michael E. Miller 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600 

Ben Overstreet 

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Chris R. Richardson  

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Ammar Sarraf 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600 

Gregory M. Zoghby  

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600 

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology 

Sarah H. Glass

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry 

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778 

John A. Svirsky 

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry 

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778 

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

Sonali Rathore

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry 

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778 

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery 

Neil Agnihotri

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery 

130 Towne Center West Blvd., 804-270-5028 

Jeffrey Cyr 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600 

Mauricio Herrera 

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery 

4805 Lake Brook Drive, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-270-4870 

Michael E. Miller 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600 

Ammar Sarraf 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600 

Gregory M. Zoghby  

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-354-1600 

Oral Cancer 

Ammar Sarraf 

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A, 804-354-1600 

Other Oral Conditions & Diseases 

Sarah H. Glass

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry 

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778 

John A. Svirsky 

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry 

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778 

Orthodontics 

Kevin Bibona

Richmond Virginia Orthodontics 

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Unit 201, Henrico, 804-944-4623 

Graham Gardner  

Gardner Orthodontics 

1206 Willow Lawn Drive and 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100, 804-282-0505 

Gustav Horsey 

Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond 

4106 E. Parham Road, 804-672-3030 

Larry Scarborough Jr.  

James River Orthodontics 

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804-672-8607 

Pain Management 

Joseph Tregaskes

JNT Dental 

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510 

Pediatric Dentistry 

Sobia Carter

RVA Children’s Dentistry 

10571 Telegraph Road, Suite 101, Glen Allen, 804-729-8081 

Jennifer Dixon  

Commonwealth Dentistry 

6750 Forest Hill Ave., 804-272-7040

Justin Edwards 

RVA Pediatric Dentistry 

7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 200, 804-220-6188

Holly Lewis 

Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry 

8203 Center Path Lane, Mechanicsville, and 11934 W. Broad St., Suite 120, Henrico, 804-746-7382 

Elizabeth Miller 

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics 

2560 Gaskins Road and 7521 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, Suite 110, 804-741-2226 

Shital N. Patel 

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry 

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139 

Ethan Puryear 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166, and 1801 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-362-2400 

Periodontics 

Thomas Glazier

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier 

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Claire C. Kaugars 

Kaugars & Miller 

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867 

Benita A. Miller  

Kaugars & Miller 

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867 

Ben Overstreet 

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier 

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Chris R. Richardson 

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier 

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094 

Prosthodontics 

Catherine Dallow 

Commonwealth Prosthodontics 

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366 

Debra R. Haselton 

Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry 

3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631 

Karen S. McAndrew

Karen S. McAndrew, DMD, 804-624-1067 

David Schleider 

Commonwealth Prosthodontics 

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366 

Gloria E. Ward  

3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-270-7940 

Sedation Dentistry 

Timothy Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics 

3107 Hungary Spring Road and 12320 W. Broad St., No. 209, 804-501-0501 

Misha Ghazarian 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-794-9789 

Shital N. Patel 

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry 

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139 

Best Instructional Dentist 

Shital N. Patel 

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry 

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139 

Carlos S. Smith 

VCU Dental Care and VCU School of Dentistry, director of ethics curriculum 

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-3368 

Ronald N. Vranas

Commonwealth Endodontics 

3107 Hungary Spring Road and 7347 Bell Creek Road, No. 300, Mechanicsville, 804-501-0501 

Best Pro-Bono-Care Dentist 

Commonwealth Endodontics Practice

Multiple locations, 804-501-0501 

Rocío López 

Virginia Family Dentistry 

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300  

Tags

by

Medical Essentials

Telehealth Resources

Connect With Us