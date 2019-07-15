Top Dentists 2019

× Expand 587532926 Photo via Getty Images

Here are the 2019 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey. We contacted more than 700 dentists in April, asking them to participate in our online survey. About 18 percent responded. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name highlighted . Some categories without a sufficient number of votes have no winner.

Cosmetic Dentistry

Molly Adler

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road and 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, 804-886-3157

Stephen C. Brown

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Campbell S. Delk

4440 Springfield Road, Suite 104,Glen Allen, 804-747-9511

Karen S. McAndrew

Virginia Center for Prosthodontics

10442 Patterson Ave., 804-741-8689

Tyler Perkinson

Virginia Family Dentistry

8516 Patterson Ave., 804-364-7090

Brent A. Rusnak

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road and 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, 804-886-3157

Endodontics

Sanjay P. Bhagchandani

Endodontic Partners

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400

Timothy Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road; 7347 Bell Creek Road, Suite 300, Mechanicsville; 12320 W. Broad St., No. 209; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501

Jesse Harris

East Coast Endodontics

9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A,Mechanicsville, 804-559-3636

Bruce Overton

Dominion Endodontics

6037 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian,804-744-3636

David Wozniak

Virginia Family Dentistry

10212 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen,804-672-4900

General Dentistry

Charles Barrett

Midlothian Dental Center

14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-794-4588

(Tie) Mark C. Bond

Virginia Family Dentistry

6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-740-3400

Elizabeth C. Reynolds

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324 and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

(Tie) Brent A. Rusnak

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-262-1060

Hospital Dentistry

Greg Cole

Drs. Stenger, Cole & Gupta

7017 Old Jahnke Road, 804-320-7147

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Ethan Puryear

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166, and 1801 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-362-2400

John H. Unkel

Bon Secours Pediatric Dental Associates

6900 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-893-8715

Implant Surgeon

William Dymon

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028, and 7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120,804-559-5416

Thomas Glazier

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian,804-794-7094

Kanyon R. Keeney

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, Mechanicsville, 804-559-5416, and 7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028

Ben Overstreet

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian,804-794-7094

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian,804-794-7094

David Roberts

Virginia Family Dentistry

4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 200, Prince George, 804-526-4822

Ammar Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600

John Truitt

Truitt Oral Surgery

8249 Crown Colony Parkway, Suite 103, Mechanicsville, 804-789-0230

D. Omar Watson

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200, and 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

James C. Burns

Retired, VCU School of Dentistry

Sarah H. Glass

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

John A. Svirsky

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

Laurie C. Carter

Retired, VCU School of Dentistry

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Neil Agnihotri

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028

William Dymon

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028, and 17481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, 804-559-5416

Michael E. Miller

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600

Ammar Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600

John Truitt

Truitt Oral Surgery

8249 Crown Colony Parkway, Suite 103, Mechanicsville, 804-789-0230

D. Omar Watson

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200, and 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian; 804-354-1600

Oral Cancer

NO WINNER

Other Oral Conditions & Diseases

Peter Appleby

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166

John A. Svirsky

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547

Orthodontics

Kevin Bibona

Richmond Virginia Orthodontics

3400 Haydenpark Lane, Unit 201, Henrico, 804-944-4623

Bryan Brassington

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

8503 Patterson Ave.; 13901 Coalfield Commons, Pl. 101, Midlothian; 4204-A Park Place Court, Glen Allen; and 130 Thomson St., Ashland; 804-740-7281

Graham Gardner

Gardner Orthodontics

1206 Willow Lawn Drive, and 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100; 804-282-0505

Michael Holbert

Holbert Family Orthodontics

10200 Three Chopt Road, Suite B, 804-270-7824, and 11847 Aspengraf Lane, Suite B, New Kent, 804-966-3030

Gustav Horsey

Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond

4106 E. Parham Road, 804-672-3030

Allison Purcell

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166, and 6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-740-3400

Larry Scarborough Jr.

James River Orthodontics

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804-672-8607

Pain Management

NO WINNER

Pediatric Dentistry

Sobia Carter

RVA Children’s Dentistry

10571 Telegraph Road, Suite 101, Glen Allen, 804-729-8081

Jo Cronly

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia

2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, and 12220 Iron Bridge Road, Suite B, Chester; 804-639-6445

Amanda Kuhn

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia

2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, and 12220 Iron Bridge Road, Suite B, Chester; 804-639-6445

Jeff Laughlin

Virginia Family Dentistry

12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432, and 10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Periodontics

Thomas Glazier

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Benita A. Miller

Kaugars & Miller, 5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867

Ben Overstreet

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian,804-794-7094

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian,804-794-7094

Stephanie Voth

Virginia Family Dentistry

10212 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, 804-672-4900, and 12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010

Prosthodontics

Karen S. McAndrew

Virginia Center for Prosthodontics

10442 Patterson Ave., 804-741-8689

David Schleider

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Gloria E. Ward

3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-270-7940

John E. Ward

Virginia Family Dentistry, 14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Sedation Dentistry

Misha Ghazarian

Virginia Family Dentistry

1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian,804-794-9789

Scott Gore

Midlothian Dental Center

14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-794-4588

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Best Instructional Dentist

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

William Piscitelli

Bon Secours Pediatric Dental Associates

6900 Forrest Ave., Suite 110, 804-893-8715

Dennis C. Wong

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland,804-550-3324

Best Pro-Bono-Care Dentist

Terry Dickinson, Mission of Mercy Founder

Virginia Dental Association Foundation,Mission of Mercy, 3460 Mayland Court,Suite 110, 804-620-4032