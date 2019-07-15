Top Dentists 2019

587532926
Photo via Getty Images
Here are the 2019 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey. We contacted more than 700 dentists in April, asking them to participate in our online survey. About 18 percent responded. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name highlighted. Some categories without a sufficient number of votes have no winner.
Cosmetic Dentistry
Molly Adler
River Run Dental
7820 Shrader Road and 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, 804-886-3157
Stephen C. Brown
Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324, and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
Campbell S. Delk
4440 Springfield Road, Suite 104,Glen Allen, 804-747-9511
Karen S. McAndrew
Virginia Center for Prosthodontics
10442 Patterson Ave., 804-741-8689
Tyler Perkinson
Virginia Family Dentistry
8516 Patterson Ave., 804-364-7090
Brent A. Rusnak
River Run Dental
7820 Shrader Road and 3400 Haydenpark Lane, Suite 203, 804-886-3157
Endodontics
Sanjay P. Bhagchandani
Endodontic Partners
5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400
Timothy Finkler
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road; 7347 Bell Creek Road, Suite 300, Mechanicsville; 12320 W. Broad St., No. 209; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501
Jesse Harris
East Coast Endodontics
9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A,Mechanicsville, 804-559-3636
Bruce Overton
Dominion Endodontics
6037 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian,804-744-3636
David Wozniak
Virginia Family Dentistry
10212 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen,804-672-4900
General Dentistry
Charles Barrett
Midlothian Dental Center
14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-794-4588
(Tie) Mark C. Bond
Virginia Family Dentistry
6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-740-3400
Elizabeth C. Reynolds
Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324 and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
(Tie) Brent A. Rusnak
River Run Dental
7820 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-262-1060
Hospital Dentistry
Greg Cole
Drs. Stenger, Cole & Gupta
7017 Old Jahnke Road, 804-320-7147
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139
Ethan Puryear
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166, and 1801 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-362-2400
John H. Unkel
Bon Secours Pediatric Dental Associates
6900 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-893-8715
Implant Surgeon
William Dymon
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028, and 7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120,804-559-5416
Thomas Glazier
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian,804-794-7094
Kanyon R. Keeney
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, Mechanicsville, 804-559-5416, and 7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028
Ben Overstreet
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian,804-794-7094
Chris R. Richardson
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian,804-794-7094
David Roberts
Virginia Family Dentistry
4710 Puddledock Road, Suite 200, Prince George, 804-526-4822
Ammar Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600
John Truitt
Truitt Oral Surgery
8249 Crown Colony Parkway, Suite 103, Mechanicsville, 804-789-0230
D. Omar Watson
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200, and 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794
Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology
James C. Burns
Retired, VCU School of Dentistry
Sarah H. Glass
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
John A. Svirsky
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547
Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology
Laurie C. Carter
Retired, VCU School of Dentistry
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Neil Agnihotri
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028
William Dymon
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028, and 17481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, 804-559-5416
Michael E. Miller
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600
Ammar Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600
John Truitt
Truitt Oral Surgery
8249 Crown Colony Parkway, Suite 103, Mechanicsville, 804-789-0230
D. Omar Watson
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200, and 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian, and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian; 804-354-1600
Oral Cancer
NO WINNER
Other Oral Conditions & Diseases
Peter Appleby
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166
John A. Svirsky
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547
Orthodontics
Kevin Bibona
Richmond Virginia Orthodontics
3400 Haydenpark Lane, Unit 201, Henrico, 804-944-4623
Bryan Brassington
Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
8503 Patterson Ave.; 13901 Coalfield Commons, Pl. 101, Midlothian; 4204-A Park Place Court, Glen Allen; and 130 Thomson St., Ashland; 804-740-7281
Graham Gardner
Gardner Orthodontics
1206 Willow Lawn Drive, and 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100; 804-282-0505
Michael Holbert
Holbert Family Orthodontics
10200 Three Chopt Road, Suite B, 804-270-7824, and 11847 Aspengraf Lane, Suite B, New Kent, 804-966-3030
Gustav Horsey
Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond
4106 E. Parham Road, 804-672-3030
Allison Purcell
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166, and 6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-740-3400
Larry Scarborough Jr.
James River Orthodontics
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, 804-672-8607
Pain Management
NO WINNER
Pediatric Dentistry
Sobia Carter
RVA Children’s Dentistry
10571 Telegraph Road, Suite 101, Glen Allen, 804-729-8081
Jo Cronly
Children’s Dentistry of Virginia
2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, and 12220 Iron Bridge Road, Suite B, Chester; 804-639-6445
Amanda Kuhn
Children’s Dentistry of Virginia
2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, and 12220 Iron Bridge Road, Suite B, Chester; 804-639-6445
Jeff Laughlin
Virginia Family Dentistry
12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432, and 10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139
Periodontics
Thomas Glazier
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Benita A. Miller
Kaugars & Miller, 5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867
Ben Overstreet
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian,804-794-7094
Chris R. Richardson
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593, and1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian,804-794-7094
Stephanie Voth
Virginia Family Dentistry
10212 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, 804-672-4900, and 12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010
Prosthodontics
Karen S. McAndrew
Virginia Center for Prosthodontics
10442 Patterson Ave., 804-741-8689
David Schleider
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Gloria E. Ward
3701 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-270-7940
John E. Ward
Virginia Family Dentistry, 14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011
Sedation Dentistry
Misha Ghazarian
Virginia Family Dentistry
1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian,804-794-9789
Scott Gore
Midlothian Dental Center
14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-794-4588
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139
Best Instructional Dentist
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139
William Piscitelli
Bon Secours Pediatric Dental Associates
6900 Forrest Ave., Suite 110, 804-893-8715
Dennis C. Wong
Virginia Family Dentistry
10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland,804-550-3324
Best Pro-Bono-Care Dentist
Terry Dickinson, Mission of Mercy Founder
Virginia Dental Association Foundation,Mission of Mercy, 3460 Mayland Court,Suite 110, 804-620-4032