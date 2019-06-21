Save Time, Save Lives

× Expand A rendering of the new VCU Health Emergency Center at New Kent (Image courtesy VCU Health)

A $16 million emergency center to serve New Kent County is set to open next spring in New Kent County.

A groundbreaking was held on June 17 for the VCU Health Emergency Center at New Kent, a 17,000-square-foot facility in Quinton, across U.S. Highway 60 from the Food Lion, off Interstate 64 exit 205.

Currently, the nearest emergency room services to New Kent area residents are in Mechanicsville, Richmond or Williamsburg. The new facility will be a boon to New Kent’s emergency services and to area residents, says Thomas Tiller Jr., District 2 representative and chairman of the New Kent County Board of Supervisors.

Currently, the county’s EMTs may be tied up for as long as two hours on calls, he says. The new center will cut that time down, and also will provide local residents and interstate travelers with timelier, local access to appropriate care in an emergency.

“It will be a benefit for everybody involved,” Tiller says.

The facility will have 12 treatment rooms, a laboratory and a helipad. Its staff will include emergency medicine physicians and nurses, and the center will be equipped to provide CT scans, ultrasounds and digital X-rays, according to VCU Health.

“We’re excited to provide the people of New Kent County and the surrounding areas with emergency care in the area where they live,” Deborah Davis, VCU Health’s chief of strategic initiatives, says in a release.

An emergency center provides services that you would find in an emergency room and is generally not for everyday medical care.