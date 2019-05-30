On Your Own

If your New Year’s resolution to spend more time at the gym is going unmet, you may want to consider creating a workout plan to follow at home. Here are some suggestions from Linda Person, department chair of physical education, recreation, dance and sport management for Virginia State University, and Corey Anderson, sports performance coordinator, Bon Secours Sports Performance at Memorial Regional Medical Center.

PROFESSIONAL HELP

First, seek advice from your doctor and find out what you can and cannot do. “Exercise is meant to improve health and not cause harm,” Person says. You also may want to visit a gym or a personal trainer to establish a routine before going it alone. “I show them the basics, and they take off on their own,” Anderson says.

STRETCH IT OUT

Work out stiffness and soreness with a good stretch. Person walks around on her toes once she gets up in the morning, which is good for the legs and feet. You can extend that process out to a few minutes of stretching on the floor. Start by lying down on your back and extend your arms and legs toward the ceiling, then roll onto the stomach and arch your back like a cat. “These are so simple, but so beneficial,” Person says.

GET MOVING

Even if you can’t find time for a structured workout, all you have to do is put one foot in front of another and get walking or get on a bike and take a ride. If you have access to a pool, working out in warm water is great for stiffness and soreness, and it’s fantastic for older adults, Person says.

IMPROVISE

You don’t have to invest in expensive workout gadgets and gear. Look around and assess what you have at home, Anderson says. Milk jugs or canned goods make great free weights, or wear your baby in a baby carrier to serve as external resistance while doing squats. House towels or old clothing can replace bands for resistance training, Person says.

TECH TIPS

You can find tips and videos online to show you the proper way to perform a particular exercise. If you’re going to invest in personal fitness apps, do your research. Be mindful of what you’re reading and check to ensure you’re at a reputable site with credible coaches, Anderson says.

CHALLENGE, BUT NOT TOO MUCH

Push yourself a little at a time and increase the intensity of your workout. Taking that first step is a challenge in itself. “The hardest thing with working out is thinking about it — that wears you out,” Person says. “But once you get started, you are well on your way.”