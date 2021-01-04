Do or Diet

× Expand 849749498

The pandemic and social isolation have done nothing positive for America's waistline. The temptation to overeat, underexercise and share comfort food recipes online make any New Year's resolution to shed pounds a challenge. But there are eating plans that can help you in the struggle. Which are the healthiest and most effective? Let's consider six popular (and emerging) diets.

Mediterranean

Ranked No. 1 for three years in a row by U.S. News & World Report, this diet concentrates on foods found in nations bordering the Mediterranean Sea. It endorses vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats along with fish, poultry, beans and eggs (red meat is a no-no). The diet is effective, but since it isn't regimented, it's easy for some to stray. "It's more of a helpful diet because of its healthy foods," says Mary-Jo Sawyer, a clinical dietitian at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. While you may lose weight in the long run, she notes, "It isn't an aggressive fat burner."

WW (Weight Watchers)

There's a reason why this venerable eating regimen — recently rebranded as WW — has been popular for 57 years. "It works," Sawyer says. "And you get to eat the foods that you like, just in moderation." U.S. News & World Report called WW, with its SmartPoints system and its accessible support apparatus, the best plan available if weight loss is your only consideration. No wonder you have to pay for it.

DASH

The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet is rich in berries, greens, whole grains and low-fat dairy foods. "Compared to more restrictive diets, DASH uses a sensible approach to eating," the HCA Virginia Health System blog reported last year. "Combined with regular exercise, often the result is successful in reducing blood pressure, lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol, and losing weight over the long term." While also prioritizing fish, poultry, nuts and beans, DASH limits sugary foods and sodas, red meat, and extra fat.

Whole30

This is a monthlong plan that stringently prescribes whole foods while eliminating sugar, alcohol, grains, legumes, soy and dairy — basically anything that might trigger food allergies or inflammation. "It's a lot like boot camp," Sawyer says. "You can't cheat." If followed, the drill is highly effective, but once the month is up, dieters are encouraged to slowly reintroduce the banished foods back into their diets to chart the effects. "I worry that people will just gain the weight back," Sawyer says.

Sirtfood

This newcomer, famously endorsed by Adele and other celebrities, concentrates on sirtuins (sirts), a group of proteins found in the body that regulate and speed up, among other things, metabolism. The diet consists of so-called “sirtfoods" — a not unpleasant but somewhat expensive menu of kale, strawberries, walnuts, soy, dark chocolate — which are emphasized along with often severe caloric restriction. "This is getting down to change at the cellular level," says Sawyer, who questions the science behind the diet, which has not been seriously studied for its long-term effectiveness.

Ketogenic

This plan forces the body to burn fats rather than carbs, and it stresses seafood, low-carb vegetables, nuts and cheese. If one follows its stringent rules, which may include supplemental high-protein shakes, it can be highly effective in weight loss, nutritionists say. At medical facilities such as the University of Virginia Health Ketogenic Diet Center, it is used to treat diabetics and children with epilepsy. But there's a cost: Favorites including pasta, potatoes, most fruit and — gulp — alcohol are forbidden. "You have to give up a lot of foods that you love," says Sawyer, who notes that there have been questions about its long-term health effects.