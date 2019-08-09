Child’s Play

× Expand The Virginia529 Kids Run takes place in April in conjunction with the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K. (Photo courtesy Sports Backers)

Jacki Quinlan is the director of community outreach for Sports Backers, a nonprofit fitness organization committed to keeping Richmond residents in shape. Kids Run RVA is a Sports Backers program that encourages children to exercise for the appropriate amount of time each day through all types of fitness activities to instill a lifelong healthy habit. We spoke to Quinlan about why kids need to stay active.

Jacki Quinlan, director of community outreach for Sports Backers

Richmond magazine: How important is it for kids to exercise?

Jacki Quinlan: It’s super important. Kids are supposed to be moving at least 60 minutes per day, and unfortunately a lot of kids are not getting that movement. Their bodies are designed to move, and as our society has become more sedentary, that impacts how much they are not moving. It also just helps them become more well-rounded and handle the everyday stresses of life.

RM: What are the benefits of exercising?

Quinlan: Research shows that kids who exercise have less behavior infractions, perform better academically and have better test scores. They’re able to focus better, they have good attendance at school. But beyond that, we know they’re going to live healthier lives, and they feel better about themselves. They have better self-confidence. Kids that are active and are out playing sports and moving and playing, they’re being kids. They’re happier people in general

RM: What are some examples of exercising that are appropriate for kids?

Quinlan: Anything that gets the body moving. Walking, playing — and I really mean going out on the playground. It doesn’t have to be what we typically think of as exercise.

RM: Do you recommend that children exercise with their family?

Quinlan: Whenever possible, absolutely. Sometimes when you exercise, it can be a social opportunity. It’s not just about the exercise, it’s about that time being together.

RM: How do you try to motivate kids to exercise when they don’t want to?

Quinlan: First, I would try to make it as fun as possible. Don’t call it exercise, number one: Especially with younger kids, it’s about going outside and playing. It’s not "Let’s go and get our pushups in," we’re talking about "Let’s play," let’s find something they like to do. If you have the means and are able to sign them up for a sport, then ask them what kind of sport they want to try out. If you have a kid who’s not feeling it that day, try to make it a challenge and do it together.