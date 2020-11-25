Celebrating Safely

Today is generally — in a non-pandemic year — a time for a road trip, a flight or a drive to share Thanksgiving with family. This, of course, is not that year. COVID-19 cases are climbing here in Virginia, and soaring elsewhere across the nation.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,496 people hospitalized in Virginia with the coronavirus (23,498 people have been hospitalized and recovered so far), according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. ICUs in the commonwealth are at 75% occupancy, and ventilator usage is at 29%. The Virginia Department of Health reports that the state is seeing more than 2,000 new diagnosed cases of COVID daily, and the seven-day positivity rate of testing is at 7.4%.

With that in mind, Stephen Miller, a doctor in emergency medicine at VCU Health, encourages people to be mindful and caring, and take precautions to keep themselves and others safe and well, so he and his colleagues can do their jobs and tend the myriad complaints, illnesses and injuries that need tending in an emergency room.

"By doing the responsible acts, you are allowing the health care system to take care of you,” he says.

Miller took part in a video VCU Health has released that features some frontline health care providers discussing the impact of the pandemic, a stark reminder for people to do their part and keep others safe during the holidays. Check it out above, and be sure to mask up, wash your hands, space out (as in social distancing) and otherwise limit your exposure to those outside your immediate circle.