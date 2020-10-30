× Expand Marcelle Wilson Davis (Photo courtesy VCU Health)

Marcelle Wilson Davis assumes duties on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in a new leadership post with VCU Health, the health care system’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion. She’s charged with leading VCU Health as it seeks to continue to build on its mission and vision statement, which was announced in July. That statement includes a call for VCU Health to “prioritize individual dignity and strive to promote a culture of diversity, inclusivity, and equity in a supportive patient care, learning, research, and work environment,” and dismantling any entrenched, systemic racism and inequalities. Her duties include implementing VCU Health’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan and creating education and training opportunities for system workers.

A native of Georgetown, Guyana, Davis has been a metro Richmond resident since 2012. She earned a doctorate in 2018 in strategic leadership and business leadership from Regent University, comes to VCU Health after serving as diversity and inclusion leader for the consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. The corporate portion of her resume also includes a stint from 2012 to 2018 as program manager for diversity and inclusion for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Davis also has held instructional posts at several colleges. We asked her about the job and its expectations and challenges. She responded via email on Thursday.

Richmond magazine: What are your thoughts as you transition into this new post?

Dr. Marcelle Davis: I am excited to join the VCU Health System family. It is important to understand how far VCU Health System has come before I can work with leadership to map out our path forward. As I transition into my new role, I first want to learn about all the incredible work that has already been done in the diversity, equity and inclusion space.

RM: What challenges await, and why did you assume this post?

Davis: Challenges are inevitable, but it is how we choose to deal with challenges that position us to grow and move forward. I took this job because the role sits at the intersection of two things I value dearly: DEI and academia. My personal philosophy has always been that “mediocrity is unacceptable,” and VCU Health System embodies this mantra. DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) is hard work, but it is also heart work. If we can successfully advance diversity, equity and inclusion, we have an opportunity to create meaningful change.

RM: You're the first to take this post, so you'll be breaking new ground here. What are your thoughts heading into 2021, and what kind of impact do you want to have in this role?

Davis: I am truly humbled to [take on] this inaugural post. As we head into 2021, I want to take a closer look at the organization’s current practices and policies. They are key elements that shape an organization’s culture. This includes looking at various data. I am interested in knowing how well women and ethnic minorities are represented right now, but I also want to examine internal labor market data to understand the movement of our women and ethnic minorities. My goal is to advance diversity, equity and inclusion and create a culture where all of our team members feel a sense of belonging and psychological safety.

RM: How important is the school's DEI plan, what is its impact, and how do you see its role in your work?

Davis: VCU’s DEI plan is very important because it lays out an example for us to follow. We have an opportunity to collaborate with VCU’s leadership team and learn from them how to identify existing challenges and opportunities and work together on designing solutions that can help us both, the health system and the university.