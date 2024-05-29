Gen Z’s Digital Deception

× Expand Illustration by Karly Andersen

I’m constantly talking to my two sons about being good citizens of the digital world. When used responsibly, the internet is a wonderful tool for finding knowledge and fun, connections and community. But just like in the real world, they must be mindful of their surroundings and not let their guard down.

Teens are the fastest-growing group of online scam victims, according to the FBI’s 2022 Internet Crime Report. From 2017 to 2022, money lost to online scams by victims 20 and younger grew from $8.2 million to $210 million.

The Federal Trade Commission calls social media a “golden goose” for scammers, and — perhaps surprisingly — teens are more at risk than adults and seniors. In the first six months of 2023, nearly half of all money lost to fraud by 18- and 19-year-olds happened through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other digital platforms.

Because of their success, phishing scams are only growing more common. Seemingly legitimate emails lure users into sharing sensitive personal information. Scams also come in the form of pop-up ads or direct messages offering something enticing like cool products, prizes or a lucrative job.

Especially dangerous for teens and terrifying for parents is catfishing, when a scammer establishes a fake identity to trick someone into believing they’re in a relationship. According to the FTC, half the people who reported losing money in an online romance scam said conversations began on Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat. Scammers create fake social media accounts, target a teen’s interests and steal their contact list to use as blackmail.

In our region, public schools start addressing responsible internet use as early as kindergarten, using curriculum from Common Sense Media and Virginia Digital Learning Integration Standards. Educators discuss the dangers of sharing personal information, the importance of strong passwords and how to recognize online schemes.

“Our aim is to empower students to navigate the digital world responsibly and safely,” says Kourtney Bostain, director of innovation for Henrico County Public Schools. To mitigate risk, she advises that students verify the source, adjust their privacy settings and disable cookies when possible.

“Parents should have open conversations about online scams, clickbait and deceptive offers,” she continues. “Discuss the red flags of scams, such as poor grammar, misspellings and suspicious pop-ups. Understanding these signs can significantly reduce the risk of falling prey to online scammers.”

Kids, like adults, tend to think they’re more tech savvy than they are, which makes the strangers and scammers lurking online that much harder to look out for. Opening a line of communication with your teens can protect them from the perils of phishing.

Tech Tips for Teens

Be wary of friend requests and direct messages from people you’ve never met in person.

of friend requests and direct messages from people you’ve never met in person. If a contest or sale seems too good to be true, it probably is.

it probably is. Place privacy settings on video games and social media to limit outside access.

on video games and social media to limit outside access. Verify the source of emails and look for misspellings or suspicious domains.

of emails and look for misspellings or suspicious domains. Think twice before providing personal information.

Laura Anders Lee is the mother of two boys, ages 11 and 13, who covet their screen time.