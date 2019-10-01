Q&A: Laura Jackson

Now in her 10th season as music director of the Reno Philharmonic, Laura Jackson continues to win praise for her artistry, leadership, innovative programming, and creative community engagement. New works that Jackson has commissioned in partnership with the Reno Philharmonic have enjoyed multiple performances nationwide.

Jackson guest conducts nationally and internationally. Recent performances include concerts with the symphonies of Hartford, Eugene, Charlottesville, Hawaii, Flint, the Philly POPS and L’Orchestre symphonique de Bretagne in France. In 2017, Jackson returned to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra where she previously served as their first female assistant conductor.

Jackson grew up in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York. She studied violin and conducting at Indiana University and conducting at the University of Michigan.

When did you realize you wanted to be a conductor and why?

I fell in love with symphonic music from my seat inside the orchestra as a professional violinist. When I missed an entrance because I was spellbound by the extraordinary sound colors emanating from the woodwind section, my fate was cast. It wasn’t until several years later, however, that I realized I simply had to pursue conducting professionally. I was in my very first job as music director for an amateur chamber orchestra. When I looked around me, I saw people from age 12 to 85. We had a retired chemist, a schoolteacher who drove one and half hours each way to every rehearsal, a factory worker, a grocery clerk, and so many others from every corner of the community. I saw firsthand how we all hungered for the experience of great music, and I thought, “What else do I have in my life that brings people together like this? And to create such beauty!” It was a completely remarkable and inspiring experience. From that moment on, I knew I had no choice but to be a conductor.

What do you find most rewarding about leading an orchestra?

I find making music with an orchestra to be an absolutely miraculous experience. A composer writes a work weaving together melodies, harmonies, and instruments of varying personalities and characters. Then a group of musicians, passionate about their art, who have invested literally thousands of hours in training and practice, come together to bring this musical vision to life. We rehearse, striving for perfection, for the sole purpose of spinning an unforgettable experience of ephemeral beauty from thin air. Each performance is unique. Sound blossoms and dissipates in a spell of utter concentration that fuses orchestra and audience. In live performance, each composition will never be experienced in exactly that same way again.

Every orchestral musician is both soloist and accompanist, listening with intensity to support the whole at one moment and then breaking free to sound a glorious melody at another. The orchestra is truly a magical instrument. It offers a complete kaleidoscope of human creativity and emotion. There’s simply no substitute for coming together to hear an orchestra live and in person.

How can a symphonic orchestra be part of a thriving, diverse community?

As a music director, I ask myself every day: How can the orchestra nurture a more vibrant community? What kinds of concerts, events, and programs can we design that not only delight and entertain but also transform the individual spirit and enrich the connective fabric of our city? How can music make a collection of streets feel like our heart’s home? How can the orchestra change neighbors into friends — all by sharing the gift of music?

An orchestra creates community through shared experience. It draws people to the concert hall and takes music into the streets. Orchestras teach kids to dream, strive and create. Music heals at times of trauma and sparks celebration at times of joy. The orchestra’s musicians are embedded in the fabric of our cities; they teach our kids and raise families of their own. Orchestras amplify our community’s creative voices and preserve the masterpieces of our culture. An orchestra makes a city not just a place to work but also a place to live.

What do you wish to communicate to people with the music you’ll conduct while you’re here?

Joy. For me, symphonic music is the thriving essence of the human spirit. I believe great music played with conviction and passion can connect to anyone on a human level. A successful performance is one that engages those who have a lot of experience with symphonic music, as well as those who are hearing an orchestra for the very first time. At its root, music is a celebration of being fully alive. What drives me as an artist is the desire to share the joy I experience when I perform with anyone and everyone.

What are the highlights of the programs you’ll conduct while you’re here?

I’m really excited about the [Feb. 1] Masterworks concert I’ll conduct. I’ve traveled to Scotland to see the quirky and marvelous Garden of Cosmic Speculation. Check out some images online and know that Michael Gandolfi’s piece, inspired by the garden, is just as spectacular. Mahler’s First Symphony caps off the concert and is pure drama. It uses a familiar folk melody, “Frère Jacques,” and the symphony overall is colorful and full of surprising twists and turns.

Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations will be absolutely thrilling and unforgettable. Julian Schwartz is a remarkable cellist and a powerful emotional communicator, and I can’t wait to work with him. I have a personal affinity with musical drama and the big, lush romantic masterpieces. For me, Tchaikovsky and Mahler are musical soul mates.

I’m also excited about the [Feb. 9] Metro Collection chamber orchestra concert because I was once a professional violinist before I picked up a baton. The strings will get quite the workout for this concert, particularly concertmaster Daisuke Yamamoto and principal violist Molly Sharp. They are not only featured as concerto soloists in the Mozart but also in a quartet on the opening work, "Concertino Cusqueño," written by my friend — composer Gabriela Lena Frank.

I love the contrasts on this concert, the different characters and styles of music. Sometimes I put a program together thinking of it like crafting the menu for a dinner party. I try to provide a multicourse musical adventure with a balance of flavors, textures, and styles, sometimes sweet, sometimes spicy.

What are you looking forward to seeing and doing in Richmond?

I’ll spend some time with my family! My sister and mom both live in the Richmond area. And as of last month, I have another family member right here — my niece just started her freshman year at the University of Richmond.

My husband, Mark, and I have been traveling to Richmond for the holidays every December for years. Sometimes when we are in town, we will explore a new brewery or restaurant. And I’ve loved every trip we’ve made to the VMFA. Their special exhibits are always worth a visit.

We are also cyclists, so we typically haul our bikes from snowy Michigan to enjoy some clear roads each New Year. Our favorite route is US Bike Route 1 out toward Ashland, and we’ll always stop at the coffee shop there to warm up a bit. I’m especially excited to be performing a second concert there at Randolph-Macon College as part of the Metro Collection Series.