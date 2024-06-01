June 2024 Issue

× Expand Chloe Kottwitz of Uptown Neon (Photo by Justin Chesney)

In This Issue

76 / Shine Bright Neon signs illuminate the past, present and future. By Kevin Johnson

84 / More Than a Village Cooperation among public and private entities is critical in solving housing woes. Plus, we present our fifth annual Referred Real Estate Agents list. By Claire Fortier

UPFRONT

18 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

24 / CATCH UP Stoney steps aside, the pandemic’s impact and more

26 / POLITICS Eight takeaways from legislators’ reconvened session

26 / DEVELOPMENT A clean-energy producer comes to Chesterfield.

28 / SPORTS The city signs off on a Diamond District funding plan.

30 / Q&A The tourism bureau’s new CEO on busting the area’s “best-kept secret” rep

34 / BOOKS A new book chronicles the response to the Kepone disaster.

36 / ENVIRONMENT Beekeepers are now better equipped to handle colony collapse disorder.

40 / FLASHBACK The architect who created some of RVA’s signature sites

120 / PARTING SHOT A prom-tastic giveaway project

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

44 / DATEBOOK Juneteenth with Elegba Folklore Society, “Much Ado” about Shakespeare, Maymont’s summer concert series, the Caribbean-American Heritage Festival, “9 to 5” from Virginia Rep and more

46 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to fete your father

47 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do around the region this month

48 / Q&A Meet a country singer with the future in mind.

50 / PROFILE Presenting Richmond’s next poet laureate

52 / SPOTLIGHT Leaning in on “Curvy Girl Summer”

LIVING

56 / SHOP TALK Refill stores aim to reduce environmental plastic.

60 / GIVING BACK Picking up litter helps Keep Virginia Cozy.

62 / HEALTH Combating racism in maternity care

64 / FITNESS Encouraging skaters to lace up and roll out

66 / TRAVEL A short road trip for a long summer day

70 / FAMILY The Richmond Public Library lends help preserving family memories.

EAT & DRINK

102 / ROUNDUP Maximize the season with road trip stops, market picks and more.

104 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and a Chinese-Polynesian mashup

106 / SPOTLIGHT The baker and owner behind Pizza Bones and Friend Bar

108 / Q&A Mexican traditions live on aboard Maria Flores’ food truck.

110 / SPECIALS Flavorful franks from pop-up favorite Horne Dogs

112 / 5 FAVES Prime picks at farmers markets across the region

112 / OPEN TAB Vacation vibes by the glassful at Kismet Modern Indian

113 / PURVEYOR Introducing a CSA from a small-space farmer

114 / INSIDER Cirrus Vodka debuts a new cocktail lounge.

