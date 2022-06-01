June 2022 Issue

× Expand Illustration by Briana Hertzog

68 / Wild in the City From the Manchester climbing wall to Belle Isle, the Pipeline walk and miles of hiking and biking trails, the James River Park System provides myriad opportunities for top-notch outdoor recreation smack dab in the middle of the city. This photo essay explores the many facets of one of the region’s greatest assets. Photos by Caroline Martin

78 / 2022 Real Estate Guide Houses selling for hundreds of thousands over asking price and deals made sight unseen with no inspection — Richmond’s real estate rumors are true. We explore the hyper-competitive local real estate market, what’s driving the demand and how you can prepare yourself to compete. Plus, our third annual Referred Realtors list. By Scott Bass, Paula Peters Chambers, Erica Jackson Curran and Laura Anders Lee

UPFRONT

22 / From the Editor

LOCAL

30 / Technology Researchers deploy drones to uncover graves at East End Cemetery.

30 / Law Enforcement VCU launches a program to rate campus police encounters.

32 / Development City planners gather feedback on the Jackson Ward reconnection project.

36 / My Take The joys — and self-discovery — of gender-creative parenting By Bethany Frazier

38 / Flashback Richmond’s first family of artistic merchants worked small but with big ideas. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

112 / Parting Shot William Fox Elementary students settle into their temporary home.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

44 / Datebook Method Man and Redman at Brown’s Island, a Juneteenth Celebration at Hardywood, Amtrak stops at CMOR, “Bonnie and Claire” at Hanover Tavern, and comedian Kevin Nealon at the Funny Bone

47 / Q&A Heather Waters of the Richmond International Film Festival

48 / Spotlight Singer Beabadoobee may not like the name she’s made for herself, but she’s making her mark.

LIVING

54 / Shop There’s a surprise in every box from Book Brigade.

56 / Try This Stepping out on the ballroom dance floor

58 / Health Monitoring wastewater for COVID-19 trends

62 / Travel Take a Roanoke road trip.

64 / Family There are cringe-inducing moments behind all those familial smiles on social media. By Elizabeth Becker

EAT & DRINK

100 / Profile Lakay Zaz offers a taste of Haiti.

102 / Ingredient Mango

104 / Spotlight Mike Lindsey, chef and co-owner of Lillie Pearl, Buttermilk & Honey, and more

106 / Q&A An unassuming Henrico eatery is home to authentic shawarma.

106 / Open Tab Toast summer.

