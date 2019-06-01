June 2019 Issue

× Expand Richmond real estate MVPs (Photo by Chris Smith)

76 / The Insiders’ Guide to Real Estate Local real-estate pros share their top tips for getting your house sold. Plus neighborhoods on the rise, staging secrets, commercial developments to watch and more. By Meridith Ingram, Harry Kollatz Jr., Dina Weinstein and Susan Winiecki

86 / The Prince of Petersburg Former musician and writer Dave McCormack takes an unconventional approach to development as he seeks to preserve the stories of the buildings he saves. After starting with a pigeon-ridden warehouse in 2003, his company now holds nearly $100 million in investments. By Kate Andrews

90 / Tobacco Town From Richmond’s earliest days, its economic fortunes have been entwined with those of the industry that built and sustained Colonial Virginia. Here, we look at how recent smoking trends are reflected in the local landscape and what the future might hold. By Tharon Giddens, Sarah King and Gary Robertson

110 / A Motorway Getaway The old Moore’s Lake in Chester was a major destination for travelers and locals alike during U.S. Route 1’s heyday. By Joan Tupponce

116 / On the Waterfront Life seems serene for those whose homes offer rippling views. By Dina Weinstein

UPFRONT

20 / From the Editor

LOCAL

27 / Outdoors June is prime firefly-viewing time in Central Virginia.

30 / Higher Education VSU students document offensive yearbook images.

32 / State Government Five measures from Virginia’s 2019 legislative session that caught our eye

34 / My Take How a drifting freshman found his “family” and his way. By Zach Joachim

38 / News Chesterfield’s new prosecutor has moved quickly to implement revised policies.

42 / Picture This The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K and the Elby Awards

44 / Flashback Tobacco, real estate and mythmaking merge in a strange and iconic depiction. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

A&E

48 / Datebook KingsFest is back, Squirrels wrestle Fisher Cats, the Art of Play, Paying Respect and GalaxyCon

52 / Q&A Folk singer Damien Jurado can’t force a song, but he will play some for you.

54 / Stage Veteran singer and actress Desirée Roots Centeio eases into the play that started her career.

56 / Exhibition The Virginia Museum of History & Culture takes a long look at African-American history.

LIVING

59 / Style Homemade goods, contemporary crafts and home decor

60 / Shop Talk People, plants and pop culture shopping

62 / Fitness & Wellness Roll it out with foam.

64 / Health A longtime anesthetic gets repurposed to help those with severe depression and other conditions.

68 / Travel Taking roads less traveled to visit Emporia and South Hill

72 / Family Juneteenth offers an opportunity to celebrate our heritage and learn our history. By Samantha Willis

EAT & DRINK

145 / Review La Hacienda Street Food & Tequila

148 / Ingredient Down by the bayou with crawfish

150 / Profile The seasoned soul of T&R Catering’s Tye Hall

152 / 5 Faves What’s shaking this summer at the South of the James Market

154 / Around Town New food trucks roll in to Richmond.

155 / Quick Take Hot Chick in Shockoe Bottom

156 / Insider A Powhatan brewery focuses on a curated experience. By Eileen Mellon