July 2024 Issue

× Expand A double-patty Cheazzy Burger from Eazzy Burger (Photo by Fred Turko)

In This Issue

98 / High Stakes Inside the struggle to return training thoroughbred horses to a stable industry By Claire Fortier

108 / Burger Boom A juicy look at Richmond’s sizzling patty scene By Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele

UPFRONT

14 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

20 / ECONOMY New projects improve the city’s financial outlook.

20 / INFRASTRUCTURE An environmental group gives Fulton Hill a face-lift.

22 / SCIENCE Changing the policies that allowed poultry pollution

24 / BUSINESS Duke’s Mayonnaise wants to smear the competition.

26 / ENVIRONMENT Bald eagles make the comeback of the century.

30 / FLASHBACK How a man with a fast horse saved Thomas Jefferson

136 / PARTING SHOT Playing under the lights has a whole new meaning in Colonial Heights.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

74 / DATEBOOK Country Jam, Richmond Women Who Rock, “Pippin,” water serpents, Black Pride RVA Day of Purpose and more

76 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four summer boredom breakers

77 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month

78 / PROFILE Getting to know the South’s Revolutionary War heroes

80 / SPOTLIGHT Firehouse Theatre honors Carol Piersol’s legacy.

82 / SPOTLIGHT 804 Day celebrates the local music scene.

LIVING

86 / STYLE A local designer turns the seven deadly sins into something stylish.

88 / GIVING BACK Volunteers with SKYWARN keep their heads in the clouds.

90 / ENCORE Golden Interns offer decades of experience.

92 / TRAVEL Charming villages and spectacular scenery are a short drive away in Loudoun County.

94 / FAMILY Summer jobs are rewarding in every sense of the word.

EAT & DRINK

120 / PROFILE Celebrating a decade of the bizarre and beautiful at L’Opossum

122 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and The Original Ronnie’s BBQ

124 / SPOTLIGHT Village Garden owners Barbara and David Hunsaker

126 / SPECIALS Study Hall whips up fruity fun.

128 / Q&A Find the flavors of the Philippines in Hopewell.

130 / 5 FAVES Catch a local fried fish sandwich.

130 / OPEN TAB Surprising sips from the beverage director at Southbound and Heritage

131 / PURVEYOR Crunch On! Snacks

132 / PERSPECTIVE The dining industry does summer break a bit differently.

R•Health

33 / The role of community health workers, aesthetic tooth trends, a booming local beauty brand, our annual list of the region’s Top Dentists and more

