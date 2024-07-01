July 2024 Issue

A double-patty Cheazzy Burger from Eazzy Burger (Photo by Fred Turko)
In This Issue
98 / High Stakes Inside the struggle to return training thoroughbred horses to a stable industry By Claire Fortier
108 / Burger Boom A juicy look at Richmond’s sizzling patty scene By Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele
UPFRONT
14 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
20 / ECONOMY New projects improve the city’s financial outlook.
20 / INFRASTRUCTURE An environmental group gives Fulton Hill a face-lift.
22 / SCIENCE Changing the policies that allowed poultry pollution
24 / BUSINESS Duke’s Mayonnaise wants to smear the competition.
26 / ENVIRONMENT Bald eagles make the comeback of the century.
30 / FLASHBACK How a man with a fast horse saved Thomas Jefferson
136 / PARTING SHOT Playing under the lights has a whole new meaning in Colonial Heights.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
74 / DATEBOOK Country Jam, Richmond Women Who Rock, “Pippin,” water serpents, Black Pride RVA Day of Purpose and more
76 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four summer boredom breakers
77 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month
78 / PROFILE Getting to know the South’s Revolutionary War heroes
80 / SPOTLIGHT Firehouse Theatre honors Carol Piersol’s legacy.
82 / SPOTLIGHT 804 Day celebrates the local music scene.
LIVING
86 / STYLE A local designer turns the seven deadly sins into something stylish.
88 / GIVING BACK Volunteers with SKYWARN keep their heads in the clouds.
90 / ENCORE Golden Interns offer decades of experience.
92 / TRAVEL Charming villages and spectacular scenery are a short drive away in Loudoun County.
94 / FAMILY Summer jobs are rewarding in every sense of the word.
EAT & DRINK
120 / PROFILE Celebrating a decade of the bizarre and beautiful at L’Opossum
122 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and The Original Ronnie’s BBQ
124 / SPOTLIGHT Village Garden owners Barbara and David Hunsaker
126 / SPECIALS Study Hall whips up fruity fun.
128 / Q&A Find the flavors of the Philippines in Hopewell.
130 / 5 FAVES Catch a local fried fish sandwich.
130 / OPEN TAB Surprising sips from the beverage director at Southbound and Heritage
131 / PURVEYOR Crunch On! Snacks
132 / PERSPECTIVE The dining industry does summer break a bit differently.
R•Health
33 / The role of community health workers, aesthetic tooth trends, a booming local beauty brand, our annual list of the region’s Top Dentists and more
