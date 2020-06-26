July 2020 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

In This Issue

A bird's-eye view of protesters at the Robert E. Lee monument (Photo by Eric Foster)

84 / Falling Short As unemployment rises and tax revenues fall, local governments struggle with budget forecasts for an uncertain future. By Gary Robertson

88 / Living Green From fashion to food, our everyday choices have an impact on the environment. Get tips and advice on everything from installing solar power and reducing food waste to cleaning parks and waterways, to learn how you can cultivate a more waste-free lifestyle.

98 / Rising for Justice Richmonders took to the streets to protest racial injustice and police brutality, resulting in promises from the governor and mayor to remove Confederate monuments — but what comes next? We asked activists, business owners and citizens for their thoughts on what needs to happen to effect lasting change.

UPFRONT

14 / From the Editor

LOCAL

22 / Recreation The new Low Line Green reclaims 1.5 acres of barren space for public use.

22 / History A new historical highway marker honors New Kent County Board of Supervisors’ first black member.

24 / Housing Nearly a decade in the works, Richmond Cohousing welcomes its first residents in Manchester.

24 / Spotted Free Blockbuster Richmond kiosks offer lending library-style video rentals.

26 / My Take A smaller police force and increased pay are solutions for reform. By Michael Way

28 / News As historic gun legislation goes into effect, opponents vow to fight for gun rights.

32 / Business After opening Richmond’s first licensed medical marijuana production facility in May, Green Leaf Medical plans to open a dispensary in October.

34 / Flashback As we near the 75th anniversary of World War II, we spotlight three Medal of Honor winners who called Richmond home. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

128 / Parting Shot A scene from a youth rally held at the Maggie L. Walker statue in Jackson Ward

LIVING

38 / Style A new Brookland Park flower and garden shop finds the beauty in weeds.

40 / Fitness & Wellness Three personal trainers share simple exercises to help older Virginians stay fit while sheltering in place.

42 / Travel Home to the largest naval base in the world, Norfolk also offers fun land-bound attractions.

44 / Family Lean into your truth and clear your mind in a world of uncertainty. By James Warren

EAT & DRINK

118 / Ingredient Watermelon is summer’s refreshing soulmate.

120 / Recipes Salads are a blank canvas with endless possibilities.

122 / 5 Faves Local provisions for memorable evenings

122 / Purveyor Schofield Farm repurposes agriculture and forestry waste products to grow mushrooms and other produce.

123 / Open Tab Rum is the star of the humble daiquiri.

124 / Insider As restaurants begin to welcome back customers, a few predictions for the future of eating out By Rebecca Thomas

R•Health

62 / Gearing Up In the age of COVID-19, visiting the dentist’s office has a new look. Enhanced safety protocols and more personal protective equipment are the new standards shaping dentistry’s future. By Joan Tupponce

65 / Top Dentists 2020 Check out the winners in our annual survey of dentists, as selected by their peers.

