January 2021 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

× Loading…

In This Issue

Ashley Williams, founder of BareSOUL Yoga and Wellness (Photo by Adam Ewing)

64 / Brave New World Opening a restaurant is a risky endeavor; opening a restaurant during a pandemic is uncharted territory. But that hasn’t stopped a local influx of fresh dining options. We highlight 10 new spots that have been tailored to thrive in the current climate.

72 / Mythbuster The Valentine museum’s longtime director Bill Martin looks beyond the tangled threads of legend and memory to present an accurate retelling of Richmond’s history. By Greg Weatherford

78 / Calm Mind, Healthy Body Start the year off right by putting yourself first with our guide to self-care essentials. From mental health and meditation to sleep, nutrition, yoga and wellness, we offer insight and tips to help you tend to your mind, body and spirit during these especially stressful times.

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

LOCAL

24 / Law State lawmakers endorse marijuana legalization with racial equity, public health and public safety as priorities.

26 / Nonprofits A new Henrico coworking space offers virtual and in-person support for local nonprofits.

26 / Safety Although the pandemic has led to fewer DUI arrests, police warn drivers and pedestrians that could change.

28 / Q&A Pamela Kiecker Royall on her new role as the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s first female board chair

30 / My Take A military career was great preparation for serving school meals during the pandemic. By Karim Hasan

32 / Politics Faye Prichard is the first Democrat to serve on Hanover County’s board of supervisors in more than 30 years.

36 / Flashback Disappearances and divorces made Depression headlines. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

144 / Parting Shot Running into the new year

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

40 / Diversions Virginia Rep’s virtual gala, Mutiny’s third album, RVA Illuminates, Patricia Cornwell’s latest and a new landscape at the VMFA

43 / Spotlight Jon Sealy’s new novel and his book on how to write one

44 / Spotlight Author Sadequa Johnson steps out of her comfort zone and back in time with “Yellow Wife.”

46 / Q&A A Hampton University grad assumes the mantle of the bat this month on the CW.

LIVING

52 / Style Color & Culture boutique supports local nonprofits.

54 / Fitness & Wellness A new year is a great time to consider a new diet.

56 / Family Zoom birthday fails By Christine Suders

60 / Travel Jamestown and Yorktown make for an easy weekend daytrip.

EAT & DRINK

130 / Roundup The hard seltzer craze spills into the local beverage scene.

132 / Ingredient Capers add a zesty punch to everything from tapenade to focaccia.

134 / Explore Korean fare, from eateries around the region to the ultimate munchies

136 / Profile ELYA reinvents the typical vending machine experience.

137 / Open Tab Raise a flute to the new year with Champagne cocktails.

138 / 5 Faves Health-conscious alternatives that don’t sacrifice flavor

138 / Purveyor Milicita’s White Sauce

140 / Insider A mother-and-daughter duo debut a Black-owned supermarket in an East End food desert. By Eileen Mellon

R•Health & Beauty

106 / Primary Concerns In the midst of the pandemic, primary care providers face a host of pressures on their practices, from reimbursement for services to declining numbers of students entering the field. By Dina Weinstein

110 / The Comforts of Home The nonprofit Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House provides much-needed comfort and support to families of patients at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital. By Paula Peters Chambers

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month's issue; don't miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!