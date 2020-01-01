January 2020 Issue

× Expand Dancer Miguel Perez (Photo by Adam Ewing)

64 / On the Fast Track New Kent County’s rising population and increased revenue from gambling are bringing economic growth to this “rural bedroom community,” accompanied by tension about its future. By Gary Robertson

70 / Political Battleground Rhetorical bullets are flying ahead of what may be the greatest gun law fight in a generation when state legislators reconvene this month. We hear from activists and meet the family of a young victim of gun violence. By Carol A.O. Wolf, Jack Cooksey and Tina Eshleman

82 / Find Your Fitness Chances are you’ve made some sort of resolution to get fit in the year ahead. Meet seven inspiring Richmonders who have embraced their passions and made the pursuit of fitness a way of life. By Jessica Ronky Haddad, Mel Jones and Dina Weinstein

106 / Into the Void A new film documents depression among heavy metal musicians and fans. By Don Harrison

112 / Transcending Self A promising therapy at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center helps veterans help themselves to overcome addiction. By Chris Jones

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

LOCAL

24 / Justice System Court Watch RVA sends volunteers to observe criminal case proceedings and take notes.

26 / Q&A Richmond’s Eviction Diversion program aims to keep hundreds of city residents from losing their homes.

28 / State Government Election winners prepare for the General Assembly session.

30 / My Take Out of the 1968 riots after MLK Jr.’s assassination, a mission was born. By John V. Moeser

32 / News A former tobacco plant is repurposed as the new CARITAS Center.

36 / Picture This Scenes from the VCU Health Richmond Marathon

38 / Flashback For generations of Richmonders, Navy Hill meant home, not controversy. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

144 / Look Back When Richmond’s population dropped, the murder rate climbed.

A&E

42 / Best of 7 Phoebe Waller-Bridge performs live on tape at the University of Richmond, plus the National Day of Racial Healing at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at Carpenter Theatre, and “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” at Willow Lawn.

45 / Q&A Derek Trucks of Tedeschi Trucks Band talks about taking a break.

46 / Spotlight The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia examines slavery records at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in a new exhibition.

48 / History A Valentine museum exhibition offers perspective on HIV/AIDs in Richmond.

LIVING

54 / Style Ashland-based Stegmann USA’s EcoWool clogs are an all-natural footwear option.

56 / Fitness & Wellness A new facility at Camp Baker allows SOAR365 to expand opportunities for Central Virginia residents with disabilities.

58 / Family Lessons in parenting learned from cold and flu season By Elizabeth Becker

62 / Travel Amid new suburbs and highways, Fairfax County’s Vienna retains its character.

EAT & DRINK

129 / Review The Caboose Market & Café

132 / Ingredient Protein-packed lentils boast an indefinite shelf life and ease of preparation.

134 / Profile The owners of Charlotte’s Southern Deli & Tapas are a tenacious team.

136 / 5 Faves Make a lucky mark on Lunar New Year with these Asian delicacies.

137 / Quick Take After 20 years, Westwood Fountain is an institution.

138 / Around Town Husband-and-wife teams revive and refresh area restaurants.

140 / Insider A forthcoming documentary goes behind the scenes at the legendary Inn at Little Washington. By Eileen Mellon