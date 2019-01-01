January 2019 Issue

× Expand French toast at SB’s Lakeside Love Shack (Photo by Justin Chesney)

64 / Counters of Comfort With some help from our readers, we traveled off the usual grid to track down mom-and-pop joints, strip-mall spots and hole-in-the-wall eateries worthy of an adventure. By Eileen Mellon, Piet E. Jones, Nicole Cohen, Genevelyn Steele and Susan Winiecki

72 / Freedom Rider Theresa Walker’s name is less familiar than that of her late husband, the Rev. Wyatt Tee Walker, but her legacy of quiet activism represents the critical role women played in the civil rights movement. By Samantha Willis

76 / New Year, New Start Maybe you’ve been itching to take up a different hobby, nurture a latent skill or instigate change. To help inspire those creative reinventions, we highlight 16 Richmonders who’ve taken the idea of starting something new and run with it.

106 / Stages of Interest The University of Richmond’s Joanne Kong is a world-class musician and an advocate for veganism. By Taylor Mills

113 / The Cannabis Controversy CBD and similar products are popular treatments for pain, anxiety and other ailments, but can you trust what’s in them, and are they legal? By Eileen Mellon

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

24 / Competition Designs intended to spark conversation about the future of Monument Avenue will soon go on display.

26 / Books What are the region’s new and returning elected officials reading?

28 / Sports Standout players on the local college basketball scene

30 / My Take Marcus-David Peters’ death points to a need for better handling of mental health crises. By Amanda Long and Megan Sharkey

32 / News A partnership between nonprofits and East End schools works to counter the effects of trauma.

36 / Flashback Best Products Co. buildings bridged the chasm between art and commerce. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

39 / Datebook Mural, mural on the walls, “Sister Act” on stage, Panic! at the Disco, Umphrey’s McGee at The National and Vance Gilbert

43 / Q&A Jon Spencer, who has led several rock bands, hopes you remember his name.

44 / Spotlight An exhibition recalls the civil rights movement in Richmond and the people who saw it happen.

46 / Profile The seldom-told story of a businessman who made deals to help Jewish people avoid persecution.

LIVING

51 / Style Finding your style in vintage statement pieces and minimal basics

54 / Shop Talk A new online directory of RVA makers

56 / Family Teaching sons to be good men By Jamaal and Samantha Willis

60 / Travel Bright lights and brews in a city that straddles two states

DINING

131 / Review Alewife

134 / Ingredient We’ve got the beets.

136 / 5 Faves Grilled bites shine despite the season.

138 / Back of House Ellyn Hopper’s move from dorm-room baking to a Stella’s empire

139 / Purveyor The duo behind Pamplin Poultry

140 / Profile Lee’s Chicken employees ditch fast-food misconceptions and celebrate decades of hospitality.

142 / Insider A worldwide culinary society dates to the 13th century. By Piet E. Jones